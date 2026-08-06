Silverstone to continue hosting MotoGP's British GP after new deal

MotoGP has announced a new two-year contract with Silverstone, ensuring the British Grand Prix will remain on the calendar until at least 2028.

The news was made official on the eve of this year’s United Kingdom round of MotoGP, which marks the start of the second half of the 2026 season.

Although MotoGP hasn’t been able to replicate the same success that Formula 1 has enjoyed at Silverstone recently, the UK remains an important market for the championship.

The series said the agreement “provides a strong platform to continue investing in long-term success” of the event, which attracted just shy of 100,000 fans last year.

To boost the popularity of this year’s event, MotoGP staged a watch party in London during the Dutch GP, while the official pre-event press conference for the British GP has also been moved to the capital.

"This extension underscores our commitment to two-wheel racing,” said Silverstone CEO Stuart Pringle. “It's not just about signing a contract; it's about reaffirming our vision. Silverstone has proven its capability to host the pinnacle of global motorsport - from MotoGP to Formula 1 and the FIA World Endurance Championship.



"This renewed partnership secures our place as the UK's undisputed home of elite international racing. Extending our relationship is confirmation of our shared commitment to delivering the ultimate high-speed experience for fans here in Britain."





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MotoGP returned to Silverstone in 2010 at a time when the circuit was investing significant resources in improving infrastructure, including building the new ‘Silverstone Wing’ complex.

Since then, the circuit has become an annual fixture on the calendar, despite repeated questions about the future of the event, with only the 2018 and 2020 races being cancelled due to external factors.

World championship motorcycle racing first visited Silverstone back in 1977, which also marked the championship’s first foray into the British mainland after the Isle of Man TT acted as the de facto UK round of the championship.

Donington Park took over as the venue for the British GP in 1987, before Silverstone made a comeback at the start of the last decade.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP Group, said: "The UK has a rich motorcycle racing heritage and remains one of the most important markets for MotoGP. Since returning to Silverstone in 2010, we have built a strong partnership and together delivered some unforgettable British Grand Prix weekends.

"Silverstone provides a fantastic stage for MotoGP, eleven different winners in the last eleven grands prix hosted at the circuit is a testament to the quality, competitiveness and unpredictability of racing at the circuit.

"This extension gives us the opportunity to keep investing in the event, strengthen our presence in the UK and create even more value for our fans, teams, partners and promoters over the coming years."

Although the calendar for the 2027 season is yet to be released, MotoGP confirmed that next year’s British GP will again take place in August.

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