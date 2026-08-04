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KTM replaces Vinales with Espargaro for British GP

Maverick Vinales continues to deal with the effects of a lingering shoulder injury 

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Maverick Vinales will sit out this weekend’s British Grand Prix due to injury, with Tech3 drafting in KTM’s MotoGP test rider Pol Espargaro as his replacement.

Following Autosport’s report that Vinales could be sidelined for the rest of the year, KTM has confirmed that the Spaniard will not be in action at Silverstone, as he continues his recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained at the Sachsenring in July 2025.

KTM stated that the decision was made “after further consultation during the summer break, and a recent visit to the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre (APC)”.

However, the statement referred only to Vinales' absence from the British GP, with no indication of when - or if - he will return to the RC16. 

“During the summer break, we kept looking for the reason why I wasn't getting the strength back in external rotation in my left arm, while the internal rotation had a significant improvement over the last few months,” said Vinales, who hasn’t finished higher than 11th this season.

“Further medical tests showed that, although my supraspinatus has fully healed, I also have a small tear in the infraspinatus that we didn't realise until last week. We're now working on the best recovery plan. It's not the best news, as the second part of the season starts now. I don't know how long it's going to take, but I will put everything - as always - into this recovery.” 

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Maverick Vinales, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

With Vinales sidelined, Espargaro will make his first grand prix outing of 2026 in the 12th round of the season on 7-9 August. The Spaniard, who retired from MotoGP at the end of 2023, made a handful of outings last year, again stepping in for an injured Vinales.

Last weekend, Autosport reported that Espargaro could end up taking Vinales’ spot for the remainder of the season.

The latter has struggled to rediscover his old form this year, with the limitations caused by his shoulder injury taking a significant toll on his performances. An additional operation in April failed to resolve the issue, with his shoulder still not fully recovered several months later. 

The timing of the injury has also dealt a major blow to Vinales' MotoGP future, with the 31-year-old recently admitting his chances of remaining on the grid in 2027 are all but over.

He has also repeatedly criticised KTM's management over the way it handled his contract situation, further straining the relationship between the two. 

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