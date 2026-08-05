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Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

The latest top five opportunities on Motorsport Jobs for this week have just landed. To discover your perfect job in motorsport, find out more here

Autosport Staff
Published:
Motorsport Jobs of the week

Red Bull Racing - Travel Coordinator - Milton Keynes, UK 

Red Bull Racing is looking for a Travel Coordinator to join its Marketing Team Travel Operations Team.

You will be managing international travel, accommodation, visas and passport administration for Marketing personnel within a four-person team.  

Successful candidates will have previous experience in a Travel Coordinator, Travel Operations or similar role with experience within Formula 1 or professional motorsport essential.  

General Motors - Cadillac Social Media Lead, Assistant Manager - United States

General Motors has a vacancy for a Cadillac Social Media Lead, Assistant Manager.  

An aspect of this role is to own the social content calendar end-to-end, partnering with brand, product, experiential, motorsports, PR/comms, media and analytics to align priorities and timelines.  

You will have at least seven years’ experience in social media with significant ownership of brand channels.  

Team Penske - Merchandising Associate, IndyCar - Mooresville, USA

Join Team Penske as a Merchandising Associate – IndyCar.

You will be required to travel to at least eight race events during the season where you will be responsible for helping to set up the merchandise trailer and conducting sales, while ahead of an event you will help to organise, stock and clean the trailer.

Candidates will have customer service skills and experience.    

Cadillac F1 Team - Garage Technician - Silverstone, UK

The Cadillac F1 Team is recruiting a Garage Technician.  

This position is responsible for maintaining and preparing the garage and associated equipment for race events, both trackside and at the factory. This includes ensuring all tools and equipment are in optimal condition, assisting with garage set up, pack down and supporting the race team during events.  

You will have a technical certification or diploma in Automotive Technology, Mechanical Engineering or a related field.  

Applications close Friday 14 August 2026.

Rutronik Racing - Workshop & Equipment Manager - Remchingen, Germany

Rutronik Racing has an opening for a Workshop and Equipment Manager.  

You will independently manage, prepare and maintain all racing equipment and technical infrastructure ensuring all equipment is fully functional, serviced and race ready for test and race events.  

The ideal candidate will have several years of professional experience in international motorsport, for example, GTWC, DTM or WEC.  

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