Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice Next / Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

Sepang Racing Team to be rebranded as RNF Racing in MotoGP

By:

The Sepang Racing Team has announced it will be rebranded as RNF Racing as of 2022 and will continue in MotoGP through to the end of 2026.

Sepang Racing Team to be rebranded as RNF Racing in MotoGP

In August, SRT announced it would be quitting all three classes of the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the 2021 season having been in existence since 2015 in Moto3, before progressing to Moto2 in 2017 and MotoGP in 2019.

This announcement came in the wake of title sponsor Petronas confirming its own exit from the team at the end of the current campaign.

SRT, which finished runner-up in the riders’ championship in 2020 with Franco Morbidelli and won six of Yamaha’s seven races last year with Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo, has now been rebranded as RNF Racing.

The squad will continue to be helmed by Razlan Razali and Johan Stigefelt and will remain in MotoGP through to the end of 2026 after penning a new agreement with Dorna Sports.

Details on sponsorship, rider line-up and a new agreement with Yamaha are yet to be revealed – though Andrea Dovizioso will ride with the squad on a factory-spec M1 at least for 2022.

“It has been a whirlwind journey for us. In recent months, we have put all our efforts to reset, rebrand and relaunch as a fresh and stronger MotoGP team,” Razali said.

“I would like to thank Carmelo [Ezpeleta, Dorna CEO] for his continued trust and confidence in me to begin this second chapter with a newly rebuilt team competing in MotoGP’s premier class for the next five years.

“For the season ahead, under the new entity of RNF MotoGP Racing, the rebranded team will continue our blueprint that have proven success before.

“Expectations will be high and we will push hard to meet these aspirations.

“Equipped with the experience we gained and having achieved multiple highlights in the past, we look forward to the 2022 season as an even stronger team entry.”

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ezpeleta added: “It is a pleasure to continue working and partnering with a team structure headed by Razlan Razali, under the new RNF MotoGP Racing.

“Our long working relationship has been exciting for both fans and the competition.

“I know Razlan is very passionate about this project and I’m sure we will continue to see great things from the new team in the upcoming season and beyond.

“Razlan has been a great asset to the MotoGP family since his days in Sepang, and has helped to grow the sport in Malaysia and across the important South-East Asia region in general."

It is thought Moto3 rider Darryn Binder will be promoted from SRT to the new RNF Racing in 2022 alongside Dovizioso on what will be a ‘B-spec’ Yamaha.

Italian utilities company WithU was also thought to be stepping up as title sponsor, however this is yet to be confirmed.

On Friday, ex-MotoGP racer Michael Laverty announced his new Vision Track Honda team – a squad set up with the aim of nurturing young British Talent – will take over the SRT Moto3 outfit’s assets from next year.

shares
comments

Related video

Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice

Previous article

Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice

Next article

Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano

Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

4 h
2
Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

8 h
3
Formula 1

The unresolved issues hanging over F1's sprint race experiment

38 min
4
MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

23 h
5
Formula 1

Zhou favourite for second 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat

2 h
Latest news
Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano
MGP

Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano

8m
Sepang Racing Team to be rebranded as RNF Racing in MotoGP
MGP

Sepang Racing Team to be rebranded as RNF Racing in MotoGP

52m
Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice
MGP

Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice

59m
MotoGP points leader Quartararo “can’t understand” missing wet feeling
MGP

MotoGP points leader Quartararo “can’t understand” missing wet feeling

1 h
Misano MotoGP: Zarco leads wet second practice as Quartararo struggles
MGP

Misano MotoGP: Zarco leads wet second practice as Quartararo struggles

3 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano San Marino GP
MotoGP

Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano

Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice San Marino GP
MotoGP

Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Aragon GP Plus
MotoGP

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Trending Today

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Slow Monza pitstop resulted from FIA clampdown

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA: Verstappen’s Monza penalty can’t be compared to Hamilton’s Silverstone one

The unresolved issues hanging over F1's sprint race experiment
Formula 1 Formula 1

The unresolved issues hanging over F1's sprint race experiment

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez “not enjoying” riding in MotoGP right now

Zhou favourite for second 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou favourite for second 2022 Alfa Romeo F1 seat

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The other notable Monza escape that F1 should learn from

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Alpine "best team" in the midfield without fastest car

Hamilton saved by science not luck in Monza crash, says halo university director
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton saved by science not luck in Monza crash, says halo university director

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "needs rain" to limit dry MotoGP running at physical Misano

Sepang Racing Team to be rebranded as RNF Racing in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Sepang Racing Team to be rebranded as RNF Racing in MotoGP

Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso: Yamaha MotoGP bike felt "very strange" in Misano practice

MotoGP points leader Quartararo “can’t understand” missing wet feeling
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP points leader Quartararo “can’t understand” missing wet feeling

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.