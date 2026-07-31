2027 Super Formula calendar unveiled as Suzuka returns as season opener

Super Formula's provisional 2027 calendar has been revealed by national federation JAF, with Suzuka returning to its place as the venue for the opening round.

Published on Friday, the calendar features the usual seven weekends across five different domestic circuits and no overseas rounds.

Suzuka and Fuji maintain two dates each, with single visits each to Motegi, Autopolis and Sugo making up the roster.

Motegi held this year's opener in early April as a result of Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka shifting to an earlier date -- meaning Super Formula could not host the opener there owing to the time needed to prepare the circuit.

However, with the F1 fixture now expected to move back to April in 2027, Suzuka retakes its place as the Super Formula opener on 12-14 March.

Motegi will host the second round in mid-April, with Autopolis returning to its usual May date after being moved up to April this year.

The other major change is that Super Formula's visit to Sugo has been moved from August to late June as a result of efforts across the Japanese motorsport industry to implement an F1-style summer break.

This begins with the second week of August, when Japan has its traditional Obon holiday, and lasts for three weeks.

As a result, there is now a three-month gap between the July Fuji weekend and the return visit to the Toyota-owned venue in October.

The number of races that will take place across the seven weekends that make up the schedule has not yet been confirmed by Super Formula.

In recent years, all rounds bar Autopolis and Sugo have been double-headers for a total of 12 races.

2027 Super Formula calendar

Date Venue 12-14 March Suzuka 16-18 April Motegi 14-16 May Autopolis 25-27 June Sugo 16-18 July Fuji 8-10 October Fuji 26-28 November Suzuka