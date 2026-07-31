Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Super Formula

2027 Super Formula calendar unveiled as Suzuka returns as season opener

The 2027 calendar features seven weekends, but JRP did not disclose the total number of races

Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Published:
Start action

Start action

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Super Formula's provisional 2027 calendar has been revealed by national federation JAF, with Suzuka returning to its place as the venue for the opening round.

Published on Friday, the calendar features the usual seven weekends across five different domestic circuits and no overseas rounds.

Suzuka and Fuji maintain two dates each, with single visits each to Motegi, Autopolis and Sugo making up the roster.

Motegi held this year's opener in early April as a result of Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka shifting to an earlier date -- meaning Super Formula could not host the opener there owing to the time needed to prepare the circuit.

However, with the F1 fixture now expected to move back to April in 2027, Suzuka retakes its place as the Super Formula opener on 12-14 March.

Motegi will host the second round in mid-April, with Autopolis returning to its usual May date after being moved up to April this year.

The other major change is that Super Formula's visit to Sugo has been moved from August to late June as a result of efforts across the Japanese motorsport industry to implement an F1-style summer break.

This begins with the second week of August, when Japan has its traditional Obon holiday, and lasts for three weeks.

As a result, there is now a three-month gap between the July Fuji weekend and the return visit to the Toyota-owned venue in October.

The number of races that will take place across the seven weekends that make up the schedule has not yet been confirmed by Super Formula.

In recent years, all rounds bar Autopolis and Sugo have been double-headers for a total of 12 races.

2027 Super Formula calendar

Date Venue
12-14 March Suzuka
16-18 April Motegi
14-16 May Autopolis
25-27 June Sugo
16-18 July Fuji
8-10 October Fuji
26-28 November Suzuka

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Dome-led group launches bid to build next Super Formula car

Top Comments
More from
Jamie Klein

Dome-led group launches bid to build next Super Formula car

Super Formula
Super Formula
Dome-led group launches bid to build next Super Formula car

Super Formula: Ohta closes in on title, Fraga takes sprint win

Super Formula
Super Formula
Fuji
Super Formula: Ohta closes in on title, Fraga takes sprint win

How Super Formula deals with the problem F1 has been unable to solve

Super Formula
Super Formula
Motegi
How Super Formula deals with the problem F1 has been unable to solve

Latest news

2027 Super Formula calendar unveiled as Suzuka returns as season opener

Super Formula
SF Super Formula
2027 Super Formula calendar unveiled as Suzuka returns as season opener

WRC Finland: Fourmaux leads Hyundai 1-2 after opening stage

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Finland
WRC Finland: Fourmaux leads Hyundai 1-2 after opening stage

How Aprilia's world championship juggernaut hit its straps

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
How Aprilia's world championship juggernaut hit its straps

Why the Hungarian GP was what every F1 race in 2026 should have been

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Why the Hungarian GP was what every F1 race in 2026 should have been