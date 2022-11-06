Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bagnaia only lost faith in MotoGP title for "one hour" over 2022 season
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Rins was ‘crying on the grid’ before taking Suzuki’s farewell MotoGP win

Alex Rins admits he was ‘crying on the grid’ prior to taking victory in Suzuki’s final MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Rins was ‘crying on the grid’ before taking Suzuki’s farewell MotoGP win

The now five-time race winner jumped from fifth to first at the first corner, and led all of Sunday’s 27-lap finale at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit to claim a second victory of the season.

It was an emotional send-off for the factory Suzuki squad, whose participation in MotoGP has now come to an end after the Japanese marque decided to end the project just one year into a new five-year contract with the series’ promoters.

Rins says the emotion of the occasion got to him on the grid ahead of the race and had to “talk myself into” carrying on with the grand prix.

“It was great to end the season like this,” Rins said.

“Suzuki is leaving the sport, I couldn't have done it in a better way. From the beginning to the end it went well, but this was a difficult race to manage.

“Firstly, it was because of the emotions of this weekend, I really had to put it aside.

“Yesterday qualifying was very important, we did quite well with fifth place.

“It was hard to concentrate, but on the grid I saw the bike again and the mechanics, then I had to cry.

“All the emotions came out. I really had to talk myself into the fact that there was still a race to go.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Then I made a great start, in the first corner I was first. Jorge [Martin] was very fast, Brad [Binder] was also fast at the end.

“I couldn't make any mistakes, had to drive my lines and manage the tyres.

“We showed we can win with Suzuki. They made the decision in the fourth race to take the team out of the championship. I gave everything and it worked out today."

Read Also:

Rins added that “it was very special to see all the members of the team so happy and to seem them crying” after his final victory for the squad.

The Spaniard says he will now ask the team to gift him the race-winning bike from Valencia, stating: "Definitely, I'm going to ask. I've already told [Shinichi] Sahara-san, it's very special.

“I looked at the rear tyre after the race and saw the names of all the team members on the bike, they had handwritten that on it.

“The messages from the fans were also very nice. We wanted this win so badly and it worked out.”

shares
comments
Bagnaia only lost faith in MotoGP title for "one hour" over 2022 season
Previous article

Bagnaia only lost faith in MotoGP title for "one hour" over 2022 season
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Bagnaia only lost faith in MotoGP title for "one hour" over 2022 season Valencia GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia only lost faith in MotoGP title for "one hour" over 2022 season

The key moments that led to Bagnaia’s historic maiden MotoGP title
MotoGP

The key moments that led to Bagnaia’s historic maiden MotoGP title

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Plus
MotoGP

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

Latest news

Rins was ‘crying on the grid’ before taking Suzuki’s farewell MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Rins was ‘crying on the grid’ before taking Suzuki’s farewell MotoGP win

Alex Rins admits he was ‘crying on the grid’ prior to taking victory in Suzuki’s final MotoGP race at the Valencia Grand Prix.

Bagnaia only lost faith in MotoGP title for "one hour" over 2022 season
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia only lost faith in MotoGP title for "one hour" over 2022 season

New MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia says he only “lost faith” in the 2022 title for “a half-hour, one hour” when he was 91 points down after June’s German GP.

Quartararo 'had no chance' to win MotoGP title decider in Valencia
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo 'had no chance' to win MotoGP title decider in Valencia

Fabio Quartararo believes he did not have a chance to win the MotoGP title deciding Valencia Grand Prix, but says he has “zero regrets” about the race.

Domenicali: Lack of 2022 title showdown won’t impact F1 business
Formula 1 Formula 1

Domenicali: Lack of 2022 title showdown won’t impact F1 business

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has downplayed any suggestion that the early resolution of the 2022 world championship battle will impact interest in the final races of the season.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun Plus

Why the 2023 MotoGP title battle has already begun

Since Ducati announced the arrival of Enea Bastianini to its factory team for 2023, the staging of the four-time race winner has strained the atmosphere within the Italian manufacturer, which has raised its guard in anticipation of what may happen between him and championship favourite Francesco Bagnaia

MotoGP
Nov 1, 2022
Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future Plus

Why Yamaha has just six months to safeguard its MotoGP champion's future

Yamaha's decision to dispense pre-season with the 2022 engine it had intended to use due to lack of reliability, the promises of improvement to Fabio Quartararo and the advance with which the rider market moves leaves the Japanese brand with less than six months to prevent the Frenchman from starting to look for a way out

MotoGP
Oct 28, 2022
The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize Plus

The war brewing as Ducati nears its ultimate MotoGP prize

OPINION: Francesco Bagnaia has put one hand firmly on the 2022 MotoGP world title after winning the Malaysian Grand Prix, and the permutations are weighted heavily in his favour heading to the Valencia finale. But as Ducati stands on the cusp of something it has longed for since 2007, the Sepang race also hinted towards a future problem…

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2022
The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes Plus

The final weapon Quartararo has to save his crumbling MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has lost the MotoGP championship lead for the first time since the Portuguese GP after a third non-score in four races at the Australian GP, putting his title defence onto its last legs. In terms of machinery, he is no match for Ducati-mounted Francesco Bagnaia. But the Yamaha rider does have one last weapon in his arsenal that could turn the tide...

MotoGP
Oct 17, 2022
The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals Plus

The signs the old Marquez is really back to trouble his MotoGP rivals

OPINION: Marc Marquez has completed the first three races of his MotoGP comeback from a fourth major operation on his right arm and has already achieved more points than Honda scored in his absence. While there is still some way to go before he is ready to win races, there have been plenty of signs to suggest that the old Marquez really is back

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2022
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.