Subscribe
Previous / Morbidelli needed Argentina MotoGP sprint result “a lot” after 2022 struggles Next / Binder had to convince himself MotoGP Argentina sprint-winning pace “was real”
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

Repsol Honda to miss MotoGP Argentina GP as Mir ruled out after crash

The factory Honda squad will be absent from Sunday’s MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix as Joan Mir has elected to withdraw following a crash in the sprint race.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Repsol Honda to miss MotoGP Argentina GP as Mir ruled out after crash

The 2020 world champion was forced into a recovery ride in Saturday’s 12-lap sprint after struggling to 18th and last on the depleted grid in qualifying.

On the opening lap, Mir crashed heavily going through Turn 7 and had to be taken to the medical centre for a check-up.

Initial scans revealed no serious injuries, but he was taken to hospital in Santiago del Estero for further checks on his right ankle.

Though no major damage to his ankle was detected, Mir – together with Honda – have decided to withdraw from the remainder of the Argentina weekend in order for him to be fit for the Americas GP on 14-16 April.

It means no factory Honda team rider will be present on a MotoGP grid for the second time in two seasons, having gone unrepresented at the 2021 Valencia GP.

A brief statement from Honda read: “The Repsol Honda Team and Joan Mir have together decided to sit out the remainder of the Argentina Grand Prix weekend to allow the #36 to rest and recover.

“He will return home to Europe to continue his recovery to be fully prepared for the Grand Prix of the Americas, 14-16 April.

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Joan Mir, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“No major injuries were detected in the tests done at the circuit and in Santiago del Estero hospital, but the Repsol Honda Team rider reported significant discomfort and pain after the heavy impact associated with the fall.”

The factory Honda squad was already down a rider coming into the Argentina GP, after Marc Marquez was forced to the sidelines by a hand fracture he suffered in a controversial crash with Miguel Oliveira in the Portuguese GP.

Read Also:

With Mir’s absence, five full-time riders will now miss this year’s Argentina GP, with injuries also forcing Pol Espargaro, Oliveira and Enea Bastianini out pre-weekend.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez will start on pole for this afternoon’s Argentina GP, while sprint winner Brad Binder will once again have to fight through from 15th.

With just 17 riders starting Sunday’s grand prix at Rio Hondo, it will mark the smallest grid for a race since the 2011 season.

That year, there were two events in which only 15 riders started, while in Australia that number shrank to 14.

shares
comments

Morbidelli needed Argentina MotoGP sprint result “a lot” after 2022 struggles

Binder had to convince himself MotoGP Argentina sprint-winning pace “was real”
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix

MotoGP
Argentinian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix

Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of the Suzuki’

Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of the Suzuki’

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of the Suzuki’ Honda MotoGP overtaking problems ‘remind me of the Suzuki’

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Joan Mir More
Joan Mir
Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race Mir penalised for Quartararo clash in Portugal MotoGP sprint race

Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch

Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch Mir “dreaming for a long time” about his Honda MotoGP switch

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Repsol Honda Team More
Repsol Honda Team
Honda appeals Marc Marquez's MotoGP penalty change

Honda appeals Marc Marquez's MotoGP penalty change

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Honda appeals Marc Marquez's MotoGP penalty change Honda appeals Marc Marquez's MotoGP penalty change

Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash

Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash

MotoGP
Portugal GP

Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash Marc Marquez out of Argentina race after surgery following Portugal MotoGP crash

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Latest news

How Veloce transformed itself to become a race-winning force in Extreme E

How Veloce transformed itself to become a race-winning force in Extreme E

EXTE Extreme E
Desert X-Prix

How Veloce transformed itself to become a race-winning force in Extreme E How Veloce transformed itself to become a race-winning force in Extreme E

Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do"

Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do"

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do" Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do"

10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix

Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment

Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Plus
Plus
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.