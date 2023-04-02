Binder had to convince himself MotoGP Argentina sprint-winning pace “was real”
KTM’s Brad Binder says his sprint win at the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix was “a bit unexpected” and had to convince himself early on that his pace “was real”.
The South African’s prospects for the sprint were not positive when he could only go 15th fastest in the iffy conditions that dominated qualifying on Saturday morning at the Rio Hondo track.
But Binder made a blinding start in the 12-lap sprint race to jump up to fifth on the opening lap, before eventually taking the lead on the third tour.
Despite late pressure from VR46 Ducati’s Marco Bezzecchi, Binder was able to get to the chequered flag 0.072s ahead to claim his first win since the 2021 Austrian GP.
Speaking after his sprint win, Binder admitted he needed to “shake my head and make sure it was real” when he made up so much ground in the first laps.
“Yeah, it was a bit of surprised for sure, not only for me but for my team,” Binder said.
“I knew our starts were good already from Portimao, and I got a great launch off the line. I pushed really hard in the first three, four corners to make up as much time as possible.
“When I saw I was in third, fourth place I kind of had to shake my head a bit and make sure it was real.
“So, super happy with the way things went. My team completely turned my bike around today, I felt I had way more grip and was way more comfortable.
“So, I can’t thank my team enough for everything they’ve put in. Super happy to have won a race again, it’s been a while and it was a bit unexpected.”
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The winter testing period for KTM looked difficult as it continued to search for the rear grip it had been missing in 2022, but appeared to turn things around for the Portuguese GP – in which Binder finished sixth despite carrying a neck injury.
Explaining how KTM has taken a step forward since the new campaign started, Binder said: “Well, for us in the test we started to find our feet on the last day in Portimao.
“The first day [of the Portuguese GP], I couldn’t really ride the motorbike because my neck and shoulder were not really good from my crash in the test.
“The second day wasn’t very good either, third day I felt a lot better and the guys gave me a lot more confidence on the bike; it was a lot more stable.
“I could brake later and also kept rear grip better. So, that was the biggest step that they’ve made.
“When we got here [to Argentina] on Friday it seemed we were struggling a bit, but the guys did their homework overnight and though the conditions were sketchy in the morning I noticed the bike felt way better and felt way more confident.”
Repsol Honda to miss MotoGP Argentina GP as Mir ruled out after crash
MotoGP Argentina GP: Bezzecchi takes maiden win for Valentino Rossi’s team
Latest news
Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do"
Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do" Horner: Final Australian GP red flag was "right thing to do"
10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 Australian Grand Prix
Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment
Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment Hulkenberg: Albon's F1 Australian GP crash a “code brown” moment
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix
10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title fights to losing it all in four years
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne? Is MotoGP's comeback king ready to reclaim his throne?
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP’s underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.