Previous / MotoGP rookie Jorge Martin "never expected" Styrian GP pole charge Next / Crutchlow hopes MotoGP grid pressure organisers if Styrian GP is too wet
MotoGP / Styrian GP News

Quartararo ‘won’t kill myself’ pushing in a wet Styrian MotoGP race

By:

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo says he’s “struggling more” in wet conditions at the MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix but won’t “kill myself” trying to find performance from the bike that doesn’t exist.

Quartararo ‘won’t kill myself’ pushing in a wet Styrian MotoGP race

Quartararo admitted after the wet FP2 session in Austria on Friday that it was “a nightmare” for him as he had no rear grip in the conditions.

Sunday’s Styrian GP is set to be weather-affected, with the Yamaha rider hoping for heavy rain as the bike is better in those conditions than if it is drying – like it was in FP2.

With a wet race set to put his 34-point championship lead under pressure, Quartararo – having qualified third – feels a rain-hit Sunday will just be about trying “to manage the best position as possible” and not go over the limit.

“Not on my mind, but just if it’s dry it’s way better for me,” Quartararo said when asked if the potential for a wet race was weighing on him.

“But if it rains, it’s [the same] for everyone.

“I’m struggling more, but we are here to work and to try to find the best position as possible.

“I will not kill myself, so just try to manage the best position as possible.

“We made a job in the previous races, we had a great feeling when it was raining a lot. So, if it rains I hope it will be raining a lot.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Quartararo spent most of Friday and Saturday’s FP3 session “struggling a lot to stop the bike”, but made a breakthrough at the end of FP3 and was able to put on a pole charge in qualifying – initially taking top spot with a new lap record before he was demoted to third for exceeding track limits.

Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales had a reversal of fortunes as Saturday wore on, having ended FP3 a strong third and displaying good pace.

But he says a mystery engine issue developed in FP4 and there was no time to fix it, while his feeling under braking was totally different compared to FP3 – all of which left him ninth on the grid.

“Well, that’s a great question,” he replied when asked by Autosport to explain his slump. “Honestly, I don’t have an explanation. I would like to have it because it’s important.

“I don’t know why, but I can tell you that the feeling was different, especially with the engine.

“Always when I start to open the gas, I don’t know why, it was like, ‘bap, bap, bap, bap’ when I was touching the gas.

“So, this had some limitation. I said to the team, but they didn’t have enough time to do something.

“So, this started in FP4 and then in qualifying I said, ‘OK, it is what it is’.

Read Also:

“The biggest difference compared to this morning was the braking zone, this morning I braked like a beast and this afternoon I went to the gravel every time.

“I could not brake, I don’t know why. I tried my best with what I had, it’s clear that I was very optimistic for the time attack because this morning I made 1m23.2s and I said, ‘I have margin’.

“I exit [for] the first time attack, I say, ‘Oops, I don’t stop the bike, I don’t know what’s going on’.”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as ORIOL PUIGDEMONT writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

