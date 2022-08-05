Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotoGP British GP: Quartararo leads FP2 from Mir and Vinales Next / Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice
MotoGP / British GP News

Quartararo says Silverstone MotoGP long lap “difficult” for safety

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo is wary of having to serve his long lap penalty early in the MotoGP British Grand Prix as it is “quite difficult” in terms of safety.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Quartararo says Silverstone MotoGP long lap “difficult” for safety

Championship leader Quartararo must serve the penalty loop in Sunday’s Silverstone race as punishment for his collision with Aleix Espargaro at the last round at Assen – something he feels hard done by.

Quartararo spent FP1 and FP2 on Friday at Silverstone regularly practicing the long lap loop, which is situated on the outside of the Loop section at Turn 14.

Race Direction will give him the signal for the penalty during the first lap of the race, and he must serve it within three laps from receiving that message.

At the Czech GP at Brno in 2020, Johann Zarco served a long lap penalty and was able to keep a podium place – though Quartararo says nothing can be learned from this owing to the different natures of the penalty loop at both circuits, while also cautioning about the safety of the Silverstone one.

“No, because it’s totally different way because in Brno it was on the same corner,” he said when asked by Autosport if he was able to learn from Zarco’s situation at Brno in 2020.

“So it was just the outside [of a corner] and he made it I think five or six laps from the end.

“Now I need to make it in the beginning and I hope they will not make [me take] it in the beginning because I think it’s quite a tricky place to get back on the track. I think it’s something quite important.

“It’s also a small advantage for me, but for the safety it’s quite difficult. I hope they will not put it straight away on the first lap, but the second or third lap just for the safety.”

Commenting on the loop itself, Quartararo says it doesn’t need to be attacked with the same precision as some others do.

But he was also wary of crashing out trying to gain a couple of tenths by pushing the limits when he does serve the penalty.

“It’s long, but at the end it’s not so bad, it’s not so… I would not say long,” he added.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Of course, you lose time because you gain some metres [on a lap], but you don’t need to be so precise [when taking it] like in Barcelona where the long lap is so long and you need to be precise.

“You just need a lot more metres and of course you lose quite a lot of time. It’s great because it’s tarmac, not paint, but it’s really bumpy.

“I think it’s not necessary to risk a crash to gain one tenth, two tenth. To lose two tenths more is no problem.”

The Yamaha rider doesn’t feel any different about the penalty now he has tried the loop, and took a dig at the stewards by saying he is “happy” to serve the punishment if it helps them to better judge penalties in the future.

“[I feel the] same. I did it already yesterday with the bicycle and I saw that it was long.

“But It’s not so bad. I just still think I don’t deserve this penalty, but if it helps for the future and the stewards to find a balance with these penalties, I’m happy to do it.”

Quartararo ended Friday’s running at Silverstone fastest of all, but admits he was “a bit lost” in FP1 having not ridden a MotoGP bike for so long.

“Was tough because the first laps in FP1 I was a little bit lost,” he said when asked about his day.

“Not on power or handling, but on braking. At Turn 8 I was braking, I had to release and I didn’t remember how much those bikes braked and I could not ride after Assen for the shoulder injury that I had, and was strange.”

shares
comments
MotoGP British GP: Quartararo leads FP2 from Mir and Vinales
Previous article

MotoGP British GP: Quartararo leads FP2 from Mir and Vinales
Next article

Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice

Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice British GP
MotoGP

Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice

Mir: Talking about Honda MotoGP rumours “a lack of respect” to Suzuki British GP
MotoGP

Mir: Talking about Honda MotoGP rumours “a lack of respect” to Suzuki

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Latest news

Espargaro brands British MotoGP long lap penalty loop "a joke"
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro brands British MotoGP long lap penalty loop "a joke"

Aleix Espargaro says the long lap penalty loop at Silverstone is “a joke” but insists he isn't sour about it in regards to Fabio Quartararo serving his during Sunday's MotoGP British Grand Prix.

Miller to raise concerns about Stowe wall after MotoGP British GP FP2 crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller to raise concerns about Stowe wall after MotoGP British GP FP2 crash

Jack Miller says he will be raising his concerns about the dangers of the wall at Stowe in the MotoGP British Grand Prix safety commission meeting after crashing in FP2.

Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Ducati debuts ‘Stegosaurus’ aero in British MotoGP practice

Ducati has stirred the pot in MotoGP again on Friday at the British Grand Prix as it debuted a radical new ‘Stegosaurus’ rear aerodynamic wing set-up.

Quartararo says Silverstone MotoGP long lap “difficult” for safety
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo says Silverstone MotoGP long lap “difficult” for safety

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo is wary of having to serve his long lap penalty early in the MotoGP British Grand Prix as it is “quite difficult” in terms of safety.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader Plus

The revolution behind Aprilia's rise from MotoGP tail-ender to pack-leader

Coinciding with the arrival of Massimo Rivola as head of its MotoGP division, Aprilia has undergone an internal revolution that has spurred it from occupying last place in the team standings to leading the table in the space of just two years. Those entrenched in the project reveal how the ex-Ferrari F1 chief has achieved the dramatic turnaround

MotoGP
Jul 15, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Plus

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Plus

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. Key paddock figures explain why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Plus

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Valentino Rossi’s protégés stole the show at Assen as Francesco Bagnaia stormed to victory to arrest a recent barren run. But it was the rider in second, on Bagnaia’s old bike, who had all eyes on him. Securing his and the VR46 team’s first MotoGP podium, Marco Bezzecchi has all the characteristics that made his mentor special

MotoGP
Jun 27, 2022
How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022 Plus

How Quartararo is evoking an absent MotoGP great in 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence Plus

The human importance of Marquez’s latest enforced MotoGP absence

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.