MotoGP / British GP Practice report

MotoGP British GP: Quartararo leads FP2 from Mir and Vinales

Fabio Quartararo topped second practice at MotoGP’s British Grand Prix, leading from Suzuki’s Joan Mir.

Megan White
By:
The Yamaha rider spent much of the 45-minute session practicing runs with the long lap loop ahead of the penalty he will serve on Sunday.

His first attempt, a 2m00.794s, put him into third place, behind the Aprilias of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro.

He fell down the timesheets as others improved while he worked on improving his time around the long lap loop.

His fifth attempt returned him to the top three, a 1m59.933s, before a last-minute lap took him to the top of the timesheet as the only rider to set a sub-1m58s time with a 1m58.946s.

Suzuki’s Mir finished second, less than 0.1s behind the championship leader, with Vinales in third with a 1m59.123s.

Miguel Oliveira topped the times early on in the session, the KTM man setting a 2m00.863s in the opening laps.

Pramac Ducati rider Johann Zarco continued his quick pace from FP1, setting a 2m01.219s to slot in behind Oliveira.

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The yellow flags were waved briefly as Darryn Binder went off at Turn 6, having lost the rear of his RNF Yamaha.

Jorge Martin was next to head into the top two, a 2m00.873s quick enough to demote team-mate Zarco.

The Aprilia pair were next to go quickest, Vinales leading Espargaro with a 2m00.484s, as Quartararo slotted into third.

Oliveira briefly went top next before VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi, who took his maiden podium last time out in Assen with a second-place finish, toppled him with a 2m00.204s.

With 10 minutes of the session complete the times began to tumble, with Alex Rins next to lead for Suzuki before the Aprilias returned to the top, despite Espargaro struggling with the rear into Copse.

Rins went quickest on his 10th tour, a 1m59.351s quick enough to put him top, before Ducati’s Jack Miller split the Aprilias in third.

Soon after, Miller went down at Stowe prompting yellow flags while his factory bike was recovered from the gravel.

Rins further improved several laps later, pushing him 0.4s ahead of Espargaro at the top of the combined standings, as team-mate Mir slotted into second with a 1m59.536s, before Espargaro also improved with a 1m59.426s.

But the Suzuki man improved again the following lap, a 1m59.100s enough to lead until Quartararo’s last ditch attempt. Zarco finished in fourth, with Espargaro and Oliveira in fifth and sixth respectively.

Gresini Racing’s Enea Bastianini finished the session in eighth having trialled a radical new rear aero package, also seen on Martin’s bike, while Miller and Bezzecchi rounded off the top 10.

MotoGP British GP - FP2 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap Interval
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 15 1'58.946    
2 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 16 1'59.100 0.154 0.154
3 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 15 1'59.123 0.177 0.023
4 France Johann Zarco Ducati 15 1'59.134 0.188 0.011
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 15 1'59.153 0.207 0.019
6 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 15 1'59.163 0.217 0.010
7 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 18 1'59.246 0.300 0.083
8 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 16 1'59.358 0.412 0.112
9 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 14 1'59.364 0.418 0.006
10 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 17 1'59.378 0.432 0.014
11 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 15 1'59.385 0.439 0.007
12 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 16 1'59.396 0.450 0.011
13 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 16 1'59.657 0.711 0.261
14 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 16 1'59.789 0.843 0.132
15 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 16 1'59.801 0.855 0.012
16 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 14 1'59.852 0.906 0.051
17 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 16 1'59.986 1.040 0.134
18 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 16 2'00.003 1.057 0.017
19 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 16 2'00.043 1.097 0.040
20 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 17 2'00.138 1.192 0.095
21 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 10 2'00.144 1.198 0.006
22 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 15 2'00.154 1.208 0.010
23 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 10 2'01.528 2.582 1.374
24 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 11 2'02.062 3.116 0.534
View full results
Megan White
