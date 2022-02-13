Tickets Subscribe
Marquez "still doesn't have special feeling" on 2022 Honda MotoGP bike
MotoGP / Mandalika February Testing News

Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike

Fabio Quartararo was happy with the improvements made on Sunday of the Mandalika MotoGP test with his qualifying pace, but is riding “on the limit” with the 2022 Yamaha. 

Lewis Duncan
By:

The reigning world champion ended the final pre-season test of 2022 in Indonesia second overall after posting a 1m31.074s lap late on in Sunday’s session. 

Quartararo has made his frustrations with a lack of top speed gain with the 2022 M1 known over the pre-season, and said on Saturday that he was struggling more to push on a qualifying lap than he was in 2021.  

This was a key area of work for him on Sunday at Mandalika, though says he “expected a bit better” from his laps despite making a step forward in qualifying mode. 

“Yes, so this morning I was pretty fast but not feeling so great, so I was not so happy,” he said, when asked by Autosport if he’d found any qualifying gains.  

“This afternoon the conditions were really similar, so I was happy because more than the lap time my feeling was much better.  

“But we arrived to the limit, unfortunately. I felt on the limit everywhere.  

“The lap time improved but I expected it to be a bit better. But let’s see, Qatar will be another story. But from my side I’m 100% ready.” 

Quartararo also completed a race simulation on Sunday, but says his choice of medium rear tyre – prompted by Michelin being set to change the soft for the Indonesia Grand Prix next month – led to his run being a “nightmare”.  

“Today we decided with the team to go with the medium for the race simulation because the soft will not be here for the race,” Quartararo explained.  

“But, actually, it was a nightmare of a race simulation, I’ve never had such a bad feeling with a rear tyre.  

“After the race simulation, I rode with old-old soft, and I was more than half a second faster.  

“So, I’m really happy with the pace, even this afternoon I did 1m31.6s on a 10-lap old rear tyre.  

“So, it’s really good. But actually I think we make a great job let’s say. 

“We adapted ourselves to the bike and I feel our pace is strong.”  

