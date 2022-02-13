Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP / Mandalika February Testing News

Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash

Ducati’s Jack Miller was left “pissed off” by a crash “that didn’t need to happen” during a race simulation on the last day of the Mandalika MotoGP test.

Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash
Lewis Duncan
By:

The Australian was a low-key 15th on the timesheets at the end of Sunday in Indonesia having focused his efforts on race running.

His day was almost compromised by a crash early into his first race simulation, however, when the balance of his Ducati GP22 was thrown off when he took onboard a full fuel tank.

Angry at the mistake, Miller was able to return to his Ducati garage for his second bike and finish his programme – which he admitted was “important to me”.

“Ready, no - but when are we ever ready?” he replied, when asked if he felt ready for the Qatar season-opener on 6 March.

“I mean, the race is the race. It’s completely different. I feel as ready as we can be to head there.

“As you can tell by my face, it was pretty hot and a long day.

“But, anyway, we got through what we needed to today. Unfortunately, I had a little crash on the first of my long runs, just putting the full tank.

“Most of the time the boys are just filling the tank up, so to get the full tank you need to take the fuel tank out and once we did that just the balance of the bike was a little bit off.

“I was struggling the first four or five laps and was struggling to hit my line.

“Eventually I went onto the dirty part of the track and went over.

“So, that pissed me off a little bit because it was just one of those crashes that didn’t need to happen.

“Fortunately enough, I was able to come back and get another bike, regroup and go back out again.

“That was important to me, just to get that race simulation under my belt.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was fifth at the end of the day having also worked on his race running.

The 2021 championship runner-up praised Ducati’s work during the Indonesia test as “incredible”.

“We have prepared the bike to race well in Qatar,” he said. “Our pace and consistency was OK.

“We decided to do the race simulation with the medium tyre. That was not the best option, but we were very constant in terms of pace.

“We’re working a lot and still we need to work more.

“But, with only five days of testing, you need to try everything in less laps than normal.

“But it’s OK like this. Finally, we found a compromise that I like, so I think in Qatar we will start well.”

shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike
Previous article

Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike

Marquez "still doesn't have special feeling" on 2022 Honda MotoGP bike Mandalika February Testing
MotoGP

Marquez "still doesn't have special feeling" on 2022 Honda MotoGP bike

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus
MotoGP

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Jack Miller More
Jack Miller
Jack Miller stuck in Australia with COVID-19, Ducati delays MotoGP team launch
MotoGP

Jack Miller stuck in Australia with COVID-19, Ducati delays MotoGP team launch

Miller: Speed of MotoGP rookies “makes me nervous” Qatar GP
MotoGP

Miller: Speed of MotoGP rookies “makes me nervous”

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's French GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Ducati Team More
Ducati Team
Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia
MotoGP

Ducati closing in on new MotoGP deal with Bagnaia

MotoGP constructors’ champion Ducati unveils 2022 bike Ducati livery unveil
MotoGP

MotoGP constructors’ champion Ducati unveils 2022 bike

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Plus
MotoGP

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

Latest news

Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller "pissed off" with Mandalika MotoGP test crash

Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “on the limit” on time attack with 2022 Yamaha MotoGP bike

Marquez "still doesn't have special feeling" on 2022 Honda MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "still doesn't have special feeling" on 2022 Honda MotoGP bike

Sponsored: MotoGP 2022: More competitive than ever?
MotoGP MotoGP

Sponsored: MotoGP 2022: More competitive than ever?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset? Plus

Will Yamaha's 2022 MotoGP title hopes hinge on a mindset?

Yamaha’s testing pace has not lived up to expectations so far, with progress on its engine development proving a disappointment to Fabio Quartararo. But the Frenchman's pressure-quelling mindset is a big positive that could prove an important factor in his MotoGP title defence

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2022
The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike Plus

The Marquez risk Honda has taken with its 2022 MotoGP bike

Marc Marquez made a welcome return to a MotoGP bike in Sepang testing after vision problems following a concussion ruled him out of the final rounds of 2021. But his first experience of riding Honda's new bike underlined a change of philosophy that could hinder a key Marquez strength

MotoGP
Feb 7, 2022
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 3, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
Jan 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.