MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Quartararo has 'lacked motivation' in MotoGP 2023 but "accepts" situation now

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo admits he “was not even motivated” in the first half of the 2023 MotoGP season, but now “accepts” his situation as not being a frontrunner.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Oriol Puigdemont
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Since he stepped up to the premier class in 2019 with Petronas SRT, Quartararo has been a constant in the battle for the podium for Yamaha, winning races every year through 2020 to 2022 and securing the title in 2021.

But, since the second half of last season, results have started to dwindle for Quartararo as the Yamaha’s lack of competitiveness became more apparent.

After 10 rounds of the 2023 season, Quartararo has scored just two podiums so far, with a third in the Americas Grand Prix and third in the Assen sprint race.

Having led the championship at this stage of the 2022 season, Quartararo is now 11th in the standings and 178 points adrift of runaway leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Since returning from the summer break earlier this month, Quartararo has begun to approach his racing in a different way, shedding hopes of fighting at the front every round.

Admitting he lacked motivation in the first half of the season, Quartararo says his new approach is aimed at bringing back his enjoyment for racing.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Compared to fighting with top [riders], it’s difficult,” he said when asked how it has been to alter his mentality.

“To be honest, in the first part of the season I was not even motivated.

“I’m fighting for the championship three years in a row, and now I’m fighting for the points.

“So, of course, the motivation was not especially there. But now I’m accepting to be fighting in these positions to get the motivation back, to at least give the best feedback possible and try to enjoy [racing] a little bit.”

Asked if he is expecting any improvements to be brought by Yamaha to the M1 in the coming races, Quartararo added: “Normally in Barcelona or Misano we’ll have some small updates again, but it’s not certain.”

Next month’s post-San Marino GP test will prove crucial for Quartararo in deciding what the next move in his career will be beyond 2024, as Yamaha rolls out the first version of next year’s bike.

