Pramac Racing unwraps 2022 MotoGP livery

The coming 2022 campaign will be Pramac’s 19th in MotoGP, having made its debut in 2002.

Last year was a banner season for the satellite Ducati squad, which registered its first-ever win in MotoGP when rookie Jorge Martin scored a maiden victory in the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Pramac remains a Ducati satellite squad for 2022 and once again will have full factory support from the Italian manufacturer for Martin and Johann Zarco.

Finishing as top independent team and fourth overall in the teams’ championship in 2021, Pramac scored eight podiums in total, with Zarco and Martin fifth and ninth in the standings respectively.

Pramac has undergone changes in management over the winter, with long time team manager Francesco Guidotti leaving to become KTM’s factory team manager for 2022.

In his place has come Claudio Calabresi, who helmed Pramac’s MotoE project since 2019.

Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing

Martin’s rookie season was one of extreme ups and downs, with the Spaniard scoring pole and a podium in just his second MotoGP appearance in the Doha GP.

But a violent crash in practice for the Portuguese GP left him with multiple fractures and sidelined for four races – though by the end of the season he had almost fully recovered.

The 2022 season will be Zarco’s sixth in the premier class, having been brought into the Ducati family in 2020 with Avintia.

He earned a promotion to Pramac and a factory bike for 2021, scoring four podiums – all of them second-place finishes.

Pramac is one of four Ducati teams on the grid in 2022 alongside the factory squad, Gresini Racing and Valentino Rossi’s VR46 outfit.

Gresini was the first team to unveil its 2022 livery last month, followed by RNF Yamaha, KTM and Tech3, while Ducati showed off its new colours on Monday ahead of its official launch next Monday.

Yamaha and Suzuki will uncover their 2022 colours on Friday ahead of the first pre-season test at Sepang on Saturday and Sunday.