Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs MC Shop Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / F1 and MotoGP champions Verstappen, Marquez nominated for Laureus awards
MotoGP News

Pramac Racing unwraps 2022 MotoGP livery

By:

The Pramac Racing team has become the latest MotoGP outfit to uncover the livery it will race with for the 2022 season on the eve of pre-season testing.

Pramac Racing unwraps 2022 MotoGP livery

The coming 2022 campaign will be Pramac’s 19th in MotoGP, having made its debut in 2002.

Last year was a banner season for the satellite Ducati squad, which registered its first-ever win in MotoGP when rookie Jorge Martin scored a maiden victory in the Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.

Pramac remains a Ducati satellite squad for 2022 and once again will have full factory support from the Italian manufacturer for Martin and Johann Zarco.

Finishing as top independent team and fourth overall in the teams’ championship in 2021, Pramac scored eight podiums in total, with Zarco and Martin fifth and ninth in the standings respectively.

Pramac has undergone changes in management over the winter, with long time team manager Francesco Guidotti leaving to become KTM’s factory team manager for 2022.

In his place has come Claudio Calabresi, who helmed Pramac’s MotoE project since 2019.

Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Pramac Racing

Martin’s rookie season was one of extreme ups and downs, with the Spaniard scoring pole and a podium in just his second MotoGP appearance in the Doha GP.

But a violent crash in practice for the Portuguese GP left him with multiple fractures and sidelined for four races – though by the end of the season he had almost fully recovered.

The 2022 season will be Zarco’s sixth in the premier class, having been brought into the Ducati family in 2020 with Avintia.

He earned a promotion to Pramac and a factory bike for 2021, scoring four podiums – all of them second-place finishes.

Pramac is one of four Ducati teams on the grid in 2022 alongside the factory squad, Gresini Racing and Valentino Rossi’s VR46 outfit.

Gresini was the first team to unveil its 2022 livery last month, followed by RNF Yamaha, KTM and Tech3, while Ducati showed off its new colours on Monday ahead of its official launch next Monday.

Yamaha and Suzuki will uncover their 2022 colours on Friday ahead of the first pre-season test at Sepang on Saturday and Sunday.

shares
comments
F1 and MotoGP champions Verstappen, Marquez nominated for Laureus awards
Previous article

F1 and MotoGP champions Verstappen, Marquez nominated for Laureus awards
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
F1 and MotoGP champions Verstappen, Marquez nominated for Laureus awards
Formula 1

F1 and MotoGP champions Verstappen, Marquez nominated for Laureus awards

Supersport 300 champion Carrasco to make Moto3 return
Moto3

Supersport 300 champion Carrasco to make Moto3 return

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus
MotoGP

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Pramac Racing More
Pramac Racing
Jorge Martin ‘risked a lot’ for Valencia MotoGP pole Valencia GP
MotoGP

Jorge Martin ‘risked a lot’ for Valencia MotoGP pole

Martin has to "face the fear" of Portimao MotoGP return after crash Algarve GP
MotoGP

Martin has to "face the fear" of Portimao MotoGP return after crash

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Qatar GP Plus
MotoGP

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Latest news

Pramac Racing unwraps 2022 MotoGP livery
MotoGP MotoGP

Pramac Racing unwraps 2022 MotoGP livery

F1 and MotoGP champions Verstappen, Marquez nominated for Laureus awards
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 and MotoGP champions Verstappen, Marquez nominated for Laureus awards

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

Tank Slappers Podcast: Can a fully fit Marquez dominate again?
MotoGP MotoGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Can a fully fit Marquez dominate again?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
Jan 10, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Plus

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Plus

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 MotoGP riders of 2021

Eight different riders won races across an ultra-competitive 2021 MotoGP season. Although Fabio Quartararo wrapped up the title with two rounds to go, the Yamaha rider had strong competition from the revitalised Ducati factory team and the world championship's returning king. Autosport picks out the year's 10 best riders

MotoGP
Dec 23, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.