Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Marquez “took more time than expected” to recover after Japan MotoGP race Next / MotoGP gives India 2023 slot as full calendar expected soon
MotoGP / Thailand GP Practice report

MotoGP Thailand GP: Marquez tops tight FP1 despite crash

Honda’s Marc Marquez topped a tight opening practice for the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix despite suffering a crash in the early part of the session.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Thailand GP: Marquez tops tight FP1 despite crash

MotoGP returns to Buriram for the first time since 2019 as the easing of worldwide restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have allowed the series to embark on its Asia-Pacific jaunt in 2022.

Having taken pole in a wet qualifying last week in Japan, Marquez – who was fourth in the dry race – ended FP1 in Thailand fastest of all by 0.032 seconds after a frantic end to the session.

With a forecast threatening rain all weekend, the dry FP1 session in Thailand on Friday morning descended into a mini qualifying in the final five minutes as the field made a potentially critical bid to secure a place directly in the Q2 qualifying session.

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo – who narrowly missed victory in Thailand in 2019 in a battle with Marquez – set the early pace on his factory Yamaha with a 1m33.801s.

As he posted this lap, Honda’s Marquez found himself on the deck at the Turn 3 hairpin when he ran out wide onto a damp run-off area and tucked the front.

No harm came from the spill, but Marquez wouldn’t see the top of the timesheets until the final two minutes when he fired in a 1m30.523s on his soft tyre time attack lap.

Prior to that point, top spot changed hands between Quartararo, Pramac’s Johann Zarco, Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia, Suzuki’s Alex Rins and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia.

Zarco led the session with a 1m31.504s prior to the late qualifying sim, with Gresini Ducati’s Fabio Di Giannantonio deposing the Frenchman with four minutes remaining.

The Gresini rookie’s 1m31.357s only kept him top of the pile for a few seconds, as Pramac’s Jorge Martin streaked clear with a 1m31.012s.

This would fall when Quartararo blitzed the last sector on his factory Yamaha to dip under the 1m31s for the first time this weekend with a 1m30.644s to better the existing race lap record.

Just as he did in their duel at Buriram in 2019, Marquez would just pip Quartararo to top spot with his final flying lap of 1m30.523s to lead FP1 by just 0.032s.

Japan race winner Jack Miller completed the top three behind Marquez and championship leader Quartararo, with VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini carrying on his strong from at Motegi to finish fourth in FP1 in Thailand.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Alex Rins rounded out the top five for Suzuki as Francesco Bagnaia – who is now 18 points behind Quartararo after a crash last week in Japan – leaped up to sixth at the end on his factory Ducati having found himself down in 13th.

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira was seventh despite a crash early on at the final corner, with Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli, Gresini’s Enea Bastianini and Martin securing the final provisional Q2 places.

Read Also:

RNF Racing Yamaha rider Cal Crutchlow was denied a place in the top 10 by just 0.039s from Zarco and Di Giannantonio, with Honda’s Pol Espargaro and Brad Binder (KTM) completing the top 15.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro will be hoping the predicted rainfall expected to hit this afternoon stays away after slipping to 16th in FP1 – albeit just 0.564s off the pace.

The Spaniard, third in the championship after scoring no points at Motegi and slipping to 25 points behind Quartararo, headed his team-mate Maverick Vinales and the VR46 Ducati of Marco Bezzecchi.

Double MotoGP race winner Danilo Petrucci – who retired at the end of 2021- made a welcome return to the series at Suzuki in place of the injured Joan Mir on Friday morning at Buriram.

Having arrived on Wednesday from finishing second in the MotoAmerica Championship last weekend, Petrucci ended FP1 down in 22nd with a 1m32.706s ahead of RNF’s Darryn Binder and Takaaki Nakagami’s injury relief at LCR Honda Tetsuta Nagashima.

FP1 result

Cla Rider Laps Time Gap
1 Spain Marc Marquez 18 1'30.523  
2 France Fabio Quartararo 21 1'30.555 0.032
3 Australia Jack Miller 19 1'30.588 0.065
4 Italy Luca Marini 22 1'30.621 0.098
5 Spain Alex Rins 22 1'30.641 0.118
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 19 1'30.746 0.223
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 19 1'30.756 0.233
8 Italy Franco Morbidelli 20 1'30.765 0.242
9 Italy Enea Bastianini 20 1'30.790 0.267
10 Spain Jorge Martin 20 1'30.842 0.319
11 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow 20 1'30.881 0.358
12 France Johann Zarco 21 1'30.985 0.462
13 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio 18 1'31.004 0.481
14 Spain Pol Espargaro 20 1'31.007 0.484
15 South Africa Brad Binder 24 1'31.059 0.536
16 Spain Aleix Espargaro 19 1'31.087 0.564
17 Spain Maverick Viñales 19 1'31.160 0.637
18 Italy Marco Bezzecchi 21 1'31.230 0.707
19 Australia Remy Gardner 19 1'31.325 0.802
20 Spain Raúl Fernández 21 1'31.551 1.028
21 Spain Alex Marquez 21 1'31.655 1.132
22 Italy Danilo Petrucci 19 1'32.706 2.183
23 South Africa Darryn Binder 19 1'32.949 2.426
24 Japan Tetsuta Nagashima 22 1'33.073 2.550
View full results
shares
comments
Marquez “took more time than expected” to recover after Japan MotoGP race
Previous article

Marquez “took more time than expected” to recover after Japan MotoGP race
Next article

MotoGP gives India 2023 slot as full calendar expected soon

MotoGP gives India 2023 slot as full calendar expected soon
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez “used many lives” in Thailand MotoGP practice Thailand GP
MotoGP

Marquez “used many lives” in Thailand MotoGP practice

Petrucci “thought I was slower than I was” in Thailand MotoGP return Thailand GP
MotoGP

Petrucci “thought I was slower than I was” in Thailand MotoGP return

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Japanese GP Plus
MotoGP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Marquez “used many lives” in Thailand MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “used many lives” in Thailand MotoGP practice

Marc Marquez says he could “use many lives” in Friday’s MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix practice as he begins to feel like he can push harder on his recovering right arm.

Petrucci “thought I was slower than I was” in Thailand MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Petrucci “thought I was slower than I was” in Thailand MotoGP return

Danilo Petrucci admits he “thought I was slower than I was” at the end of MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix practice on his first outing as Joan Mir’s Suzuki replacement.

Crutchlow "in severe pain" after heavy Thailand MotoGP practice crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow "in severe pain" after heavy Thailand MotoGP practice crash

RNF Racing’s Cal Crutchlow says the ankle he badly broke in 2018 is “in severe pain” after suffering a heavy crash in second practice for the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix.

Quartararo "didn't feel good" in Thailand MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "didn't feel good" in Thailand MotoGP practice

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo says he “didn’t feel good” on his Yamaha in Thailand Grand Prix practice on Friday, but felt he was still quick.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.