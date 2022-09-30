Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / MotoGP Thailand GP: Marquez tops tight FP1 despite crash Next / MotoGP Thailand GP: Zarco leads Bagnaia in FP2 as Ducati lock out top four
MotoGP / Japanese GP News

MotoGP gives India 2023 slot as full calendar expected soon

MotoGP has formally confirmed its first grand prix in India will take place in 2023, with a full provisional schedule expected to be announced soon.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP gives India 2023 slot as full calendar expected soon

During the Aragon GP weekend at the start of September, reports emerged from India that MotoGP was eyeing a race at the Buddh International Circuit – former host of the country’s Formula 1 grand prix – from 2023.

Dorna Sports chiefs Carmelo and Carlos Ezpeleta travelled to India after the Aragon round to sign a seven-year deal to bring the series to the country with event promoter FairStreet Sports.

While it was thought 2023 was unlikely to be a realistic first year of the Indian Grand Prix, MotoGP has announced that it will feature on next season’s schedule.

With a recent deal signed with the Sokol Circuit to bring Kazakhstan onto the calendar from 2023, MotoGP will have a massive presence in Asia.

As well as India and Kazakhstan, MotoGP will take in races in Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Qatar.

"We’re very proud to announce that Buddh International Circuit will be on the 2023 calendar,” Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said.

“We have a lot of fans in India and we’re excited to be able to bring the sport to them.

“India is also a key market for the motorcycle industry and therefore, by extension, for MotoGP as the pinnacle of the two-wheeled world.

“We very much look forward to racing at Buddh International Circuit and can’t wait to welcome the fans through the gates to see this incredible sport in person.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Dorna

F1 raced at the Buddh Inernational Circuit from 2011 to 2013, though the Indian GP found itself off the calendar from 2014 due to financial, bureaucratic and taxation reasons.

A full provisional calendar is expected to be announced in due course, with the 2022 season set to be the longest in history at 22 if both India and Kazakhstan do go ahead.

The 2023 season will start on 26 March in Portugal as traditional season-opener venue Losail in Qatar had to be pushed back to the end of the calendar due to facility upgrades taking place at the circuit for F1’s return to the country next year.

shares
comments
MotoGP Thailand GP: Marquez tops tight FP1 despite crash
Previous article

MotoGP Thailand GP: Marquez tops tight FP1 despite crash
Next article

MotoGP Thailand GP: Zarco leads Bagnaia in FP2 as Ducati lock out top four

MotoGP Thailand GP: Zarco leads Bagnaia in FP2 as Ducati lock out top four
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez “used many lives” in Thailand MotoGP practice Thailand GP
MotoGP

Marquez “used many lives” in Thailand MotoGP practice

Petrucci “thought I was slower than I was” in Thailand MotoGP return Thailand GP
MotoGP

Petrucci “thought I was slower than I was” in Thailand MotoGP return

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Japanese GP Plus
MotoGP

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Marquez “used many lives” in Thailand MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “used many lives” in Thailand MotoGP practice

Marc Marquez says he could “use many lives” in Friday’s MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix practice as he begins to feel like he can push harder on his recovering right arm.

Petrucci “thought I was slower than I was” in Thailand MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Petrucci “thought I was slower than I was” in Thailand MotoGP return

Danilo Petrucci admits he “thought I was slower than I was” at the end of MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix practice on his first outing as Joan Mir’s Suzuki replacement.

Crutchlow "in severe pain" after heavy Thailand MotoGP practice crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow "in severe pain" after heavy Thailand MotoGP practice crash

RNF Racing’s Cal Crutchlow says the ankle he badly broke in 2018 is “in severe pain” after suffering a heavy crash in second practice for the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix.

Quartararo "didn't feel good" in Thailand MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "didn't feel good" in Thailand MotoGP practice

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo says he “didn’t feel good” on his Yamaha in Thailand Grand Prix practice on Friday, but felt he was still quick.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes Plus

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

OPINION: For the fourth time in 2022, Francesco Bagnaia has made a costly error while battling other riders. Crashing while chasing one point at the Japanese Grand Prix has lost him eight to a struggling Fabio Quartararo. With just four rounds remaining and a history of errors in high-pressure situations, Bagnaia and Ducati need a serious rethink to stop its best opportunity of a title in 15 years slipping away

MotoGP
Sep 26, 2022
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Plus

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
Sep 19, 2022
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Plus

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Plus

Why it won’t just be Marquez’s speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Plus

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former team-mate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time Plus

Why Marquez’s toughest MotoGP foe is stopping at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Plus

Why a Suzuki refugee feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Autosport - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Plus

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.