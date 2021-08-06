Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice Next / Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring
MotoGP / Styrian GP News

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

Takaaki Nakagami went fastest on Friday for LCR Honda at the MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Nakagami’s 1m23.805s set late in first practice was enough to claim top spot overall on Friday after the second session was hit by an early rain shower, which saw Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori take top spot.

The mixed conditions left a jumbled up top order as MotoGP returned to action for the first time in five weeks following the summer break, with paddock conversation dominated by Valentino Rossi’s decision to retire from MotoGP at the end of the season.

On the combined Friday practice times every rider set their best lap in the dry FP1, meaning Nakagami leads the way from defending MotoGP champion Suzuki’s Joan Mir and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro.

Suzuki’s Alex Rins slotted into fourth place ahead of Repsol Honda duo Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez, who in turn led factory Yamaha pair Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo. Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco and fellow factory Ducati rider Jack Miller rounded out the top 10.

Dani Pedrosa is making his first MotoGP start since the end of the 2018 season as a wildcard entry for KTM, while Cal Crutchlow is also making a return as stand-in for the injured Franco Morbidelli at Petronas SRT Yamaha.

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Dani Pedrosa, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the Styrian MotoGP?

Qualifying for the Styrian MotoGP is set to start at 1:10pm BST (2:10pm local time), using the regular Q1 and Q2 sessions format. Qualifying takes place directly after the 30-minute FP4 session which is set to start at 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local time).

The fastest 10 MotoGP riders on the FP1-2-3 combined timesheet automatically head into Q2, with the rest of the riders entering Q1 of qualifying. The two riders who are fastest in the 15-minute Q1 session will progress into Q2 to compete with the top 10 from practice. Q2, which also lasts 15 minutes, decides who gets pole position and the qualifying order for the front four rows of the grid.

Date: Saturday 7th August 2021
Start time: 1:10pm BST (2:10pm local time)

How can I watch Styrian MotoGP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every MotoGP practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on BT Sport.

Styrian MotoGP qualifying will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, with the programme starting at 11am BST to also cover qualifying for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2
Start time: 11:00am BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Red Bull Ring?

Sunny but cloudy weather conditions are forecast for qualifying at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday afternoon but with a low chance of rain and a high of 27 degrees Celsius – six degrees warmer than qualifying for the Dutch MotoGP last time out.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Why is it called the Styrian GP?

With races not allowed to be given the same race names in the same MotoGP world championship season, Austria’s first race of its double-header has been called the Styrian GP, named after the region of Austria the circuit is located in. The name was also used last year as part of the Red Bull Ring double-header.

It takes inspiration from the other double-headers MotoGP put on both in 2020 and this year as part of the reshuffled calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this season Qatar hosted the first-ever Doha GP as the second leg of its back-to-back races while Portimao will hold the Algarve GP in November having already hosted the Portuguese GP earlier this season in April.

Why is MotoGP holding two races in Austria?

As part of the COVID-19-hit campaign the 2021 MotoGP calendar has been tweaked due to various travel restrictions in place across the world.

The Finnish, Japanese, Thai and Australian MotoGP rounds have already been cancelled for 2021, while the Argentinean GP remains postponed.

In order to bulk out the calendar, Losail, the Red Bull Ring and Portimao will all host two races.

MotoGP Styrian GP FP2 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'31.304  
2 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'31.458 0.154
3 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'31.566 0.262
4 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'32.182 0.878
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'32.231 0.927
6 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'32.311 1.007
View full results

MotoGP Styrian GP FP1 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'23.805  
2 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'23.881 0.076
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'24.183 0.378
4 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'24.221 0.416
5 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'24.254 0.449
6 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'24.475 0.670
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice

Previous article

Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice

Next article

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Too early for Norris/Verstappen F1 comparisons

4 h
2
Formula 1

FIA sets date for Aston Martin's review bid to appeal Vettel disqualification

43 min
3
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns

6 h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement

1 d
5
MotoGP

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring

21 min
Latest news
Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring
MGP

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring

21m
MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

57m
Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice
MGP

Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice

1 h
Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco
MGP

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco

2 h
Valentino Rossi: “I deserved” tenth grand prix title
MGP

Valentino Rossi: “I deserved” tenth grand prix title

5 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Haydn Cobb
2021 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more Styrian GP
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix – how to watch, session times & more

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more Hungarian GP
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Hungarian GP
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Trending Today

Ricciardo: Too early for Norris/Verstappen F1 comparisons
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Too early for Norris/Verstappen F1 comparisons

FIA sets date for Aston Martin's review bid to appeal Vettel disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA sets date for Aston Martin's review bid to appeal Vettel disqualification

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring

Williams: We are not dependent on F1 pay drivers any longer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: We are not dependent on F1 pay drivers any longer

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco

Ocon: Warnings about Alonso as F1 team-mate proved to be wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Warnings about Alonso as F1 team-mate proved to be wrong

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
23 h
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as ORIOL PUIGDEMONT writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

Latest news

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez: MotoGP ‘losing biggest part’ with Valentino Rossi retiring

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo laments “nightmare” wet Styrian MotoGP practice

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.