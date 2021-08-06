Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Valentino Rossi: “I deserved” tenth grand prix title
MotoGP / Styrian GP Practice report

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco

By:

Aprilia rookie Lorenzo Savadori topped a wet second practice for the MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix ahead of Johann Zarco on the Pramac Ducati.

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco

Light rain ahead of the second session ensured Takaaki Nakagami’s 1m23.805s from FP1 as the best time of Friday, as FP2 was mostly run on a wet track.

MotoGP’s wet weather specialist Danilo Petrucci was the first out on track to test the conditions on his Tech3 KTM, followed by team-mate Iker Lecuona.

Lecuona set the initial benchmark with a 1m37.716s, but immediately crashed at Turn 1 – though suffered no damage and carried on.

Petrucci deposed Lecuona soon after with a 1m36.188s, before the latter returned to top spot with a 1m35.611s, which he improved to a 1m34.319s two laps later.

With just over 15 minutes of the 45-minute session gone, Marquez shot to the top of the order with a 1m33.334s, bettering this to a 1m33.206s on his following tour.

At mid-distance, Marquez edged further clear of the field with a 1m32.841s which went unchallenged until the closing eight minutes of the session when the track began to dry out.

Pramac’s Zarco was the first to better Marquez’s time with a 1m32.807s, before factory Ducati counterpart Francesco Bagnaia went quicker with a 1m32.310s.

Aprilia’s Savadori then took over top spot with a 1m31.304s, while Jack Miller on the other factory team Ducati was the first to venture out on slick tyres.

Miller’s adventure ultimately came to nothing substantial, the Australian 14th at the chequered flag.

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Savadori held onto top spot, 0.154s clear of Zarco, while world champion Joan Mir completed the top three on his Suzuki.

Bagnaia was a further 0.616s behind Mir ahead of the sister Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro, while Alex Rins was sixth on the Suzuki.

Alex Marquez leaped up to seventh with his final effort on the LCR Honda, heading Lecuona, Maverick Vinales on the only Yamaha in the top 10 in FP2 and Marc Marquez on the factory Honda.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo was 2.1s off the pace in 15th in a typically difficult session for Yamaha riders in drying conditions, with Petronas SRT stand-in Cal Crutchlow 20th and the retiring Valentino Rossi on the sister SRT M1 22nd.

Petrucci was shuffled back to 18th after his early run at the sharp-end, while factory KTM rider Miguel Oliveira only completed an out-lap in FP2 due to pain in his wrist from his FP1 crash.

MotoGP Styrian Grand Prix - FP2 results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 19 1'31.304  
2 France Johann Zarco Ducati 21 1'31.458 0.154
3 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 18 1'31.566 0.262
4 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 21 1'32.182 0.878
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 12 1'32.231 0.927
6 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 18 1'32.311 1.007
7 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 16 1'32.445 1.141
8 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 20 1'32.543 1.239
9 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 13 1'32.685 1.381
10 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 14 1'32.841 1.537
11 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 21 1'33.024 1.720
12 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 18 1'33.152 1.848
13 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 16 1'33.415 2.111
14 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 14 1'33.453 2.149
15 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 18 1'33.498 2.194
16 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 19 1'33.589 2.285
17 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 15 1'33.658 2.354
18 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 15 1'33.684 2.380
19 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 20 1'33.906 2.602
20 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 19 1'33.954 2.650
21 Spain Dani Pedrosa KTM 17 1'33.954 2.650
22 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 20 1'34.582 3.278
23 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1    
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Valentino Rossi: “I deserved” tenth grand prix title

Previous article

Valentino Rossi: “I deserved” tenth grand prix title
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Too early for Norris/Verstappen F1 comparisons

2 h
2
Formula 1

Williams: We are not dependent on F1 pay drivers any longer

4 h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement

23 h
4
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns

4 h
5
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco

39 min
Latest news
Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco
MGP

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco

39m
Valentino Rossi: “I deserved” tenth grand prix title
MGP

Valentino Rossi: “I deserved” tenth grand prix title

3 h
Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns
MGP

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns

4 h
Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return
MGP

Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return

5 h
Tank Slappers Podcast: Valentino Rossi announces retirement
MGP

Tank Slappers Podcast: Valentino Rossi announces retirement

18 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Valentino Rossi: “I deserved” tenth grand prix title Styrian GP
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi: “I deserved” tenth grand prix title

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns Styrian GP
MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Styrian GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Trending Today

Ricciardo: Too early for Norris/Verstappen F1 comparisons
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Too early for Norris/Verstappen F1 comparisons

Williams: We are not dependent on F1 pay drivers any longer
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams: We are not dependent on F1 pay drivers any longer

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi announces retirement

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco

Ocon: Warnings about Alonso as F1 team-mate proved to be wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Warnings about Alonso as F1 team-mate proved to be wrong

Valentino Rossi: “I deserved” tenth grand prix title
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi: “I deserved” tenth grand prix title

Aston Martin confirms appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin confirms appeal on Vettel's Hungarian GP disqualification

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
21 h
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Autosport, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021
Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

On Monday Yamaha announced it will part ways with Maverick Vinales at the end of the 2021 season - a move requested by the rider. As the already strained relationship between both parties in MotoGP hit rock bottom in recent weeks, this divorce - as ORIOL PUIGDEMONT writes - is good for both Yamaha and Vinales for a number of reasons

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2021
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

Latest news

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Savadori leads wet second practice from Zarco

Valentino Rossi: “I deserved” tenth grand prix title
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi: “I deserved” tenth grand prix title

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns
MotoGP MotoGP

Styrian MotoGP: Nakagami tops FP1 as Pedrosa, Crutchlow mark their returns

Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow explains decision behind his Austria MotoGP return

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.