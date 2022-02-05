MotoGP Sepang test: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 on day one, Marquez shunts

Preparations for the 2022 MotoGP season kicked back into full swing on Saturday in Malaysia, as the paddock makes its first visit to the Sepang circuit since the COVID-19 pandemic began back in 2020.

Though three days of shakedown running for test riders, rookies and concession ream riders took place earlier this week, Saturday’s eight-hour session marked the year's first official MotoGP running.

It is the first of just five days of official pre-season running this February, with three of those taking place at the new Mandalika track in Indonesia next weekend.

As soon as the green light illuminated at the end of pitlane on Saturday morning, the track was abuzz with activity.

At the end of the first hour, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro led the times with a 1m58.371s he set on his ninth tour of the Sepang circuit – though the Spaniard had already taken part in Wednesday’s shakedown running.

Espargaro was at the centre of controversy earlier this week when he was found to have breached Malaysia’s COVID bubble protocols for MotoGP, with circuit officials issuing an email warning to governing body the FIM.

An impressive 1m58.638s from Gresini sophomore Enea Bastianini, as he got to grips with his 2021-spec Ducati, offered Espargaro his closest challenge for almost the whole day – 2020 Moto2 champion Bastianini moving to within 0.267s of the Aprilia.

Espargaro’s lap – the sixth-fastest lap ever at the Sepang circuit – stood as the benchmark right through to the end of the day, as he – as well as team-mate Maverick Vinales – put the new RS-GP through its paces.

Bastianini’s lap kept him in second for most of the session, though a late surge from Vinales with a 1m58.384s put him up to second come the chequered flag.

Alex Rins was the leading Suzuki in third despite a tumble, 0.100s off the pace, with the Spaniard and 2020 world champion team-mate Joan Mir trialling an updated engine, chassis, suspension components and aerodynamics.

Mir – who admitted testing was “important” for his 2023 future decision on Friday – was seventh at the end of day one, 0.696s off the pace.

Bastianini was the top Ducati runner in fourth ahead of Pramac’s Johann Zarco on the leading 2022-spec Desmosedici, while reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo completed the top six.

Yamaha team manager Massimo Meregalli said on Friday that the 2022 M1 was not a big revolution over the 2021 bike, with Yamaha’s top speed deficit still standing at around 8km/h.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Factory Honda duo Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro each had three RC123Vs to test on Saturday, one a 2021-spec machine while the others 2022 variations.

Marquez – cleared to ride last month after three months on the sidelines with vision problems – was the top Honda rider in eighth, 0.916s off the pace, despite two crashes across the day.

He headed Espargaro, with VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi leaping up to 10th late on with a 1m59.468s ahead of Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami and Tech3 rookie Raul Fernandez – who was the top KTM rider, having taken part in the shakedown earlier this week.

Brad Binder was the leading factory team KTM in 15th, with the South African suffering a crash earlier in the day at Turn 8 – as did team-mate Miguel Oliveira, who was 16th.

Championship runner-up Francesco Bagnaia was a low-key 19th on his 2022 Ducati, with team-mate Jack Miller similarly flying under the radar in 22nd ahead of the returning Andrea Dovizioso.

RNF Racing team-mate Darryn Binder was another to suffer a crash, the satellite Yamaha rider falling at Turn 9, leaving him 25th in the order.

Results:

Pos Rider Team Bike Time Gap 1 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing APRILIA 1'58.371 2 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia Racing APRILIA 1'58.384 0.013 3 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 1'58.471 0.100 4 Enea BASTIANINI Gresini Racing MotoGP DUCATI 1'58.638 0.267 5 Johann ZARCO Pramac Racing DUCATI 1'58.946 0.575 6 Fabio QUARTARARO Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 1'59.002 0.631 7 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 1'59.067 0.696 8 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team HONDA 1'59.287 0.916 9 Pol ESPARGARO Repsol Honda Team HONDA 1'59.353 0.982 10 Marco BEZZECCHI Mooney VR46 Racing Team DUCATI 1'59.468 1.097 11 Cal CRUTCHLOW Yamaha Factory YAMAHA 1'59.558 1.187 12 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU HONDA 1'59.634 1.263 13 Raul FERNANDEZ Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 1'59.682 1.311 14 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1'59.784 49 1.413 15 Alex MARQUEZ LCR Honda CASTROL HONDA 1'59.913 1.542 16 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 1'59.945 1.574 17 Jorge MARTIN Pramac Racing DUCATI 1'59.949 1.578 18 Luca MARINI Mooney VR46 Racing Team DUCATI 1'59.966 1.595 19 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI 2'00.027 1.656 20 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO ITA Gresini Racing MotoGP DUCATI 2'00.047 1.676 21 Franco MORBIDELLI Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 2'00.107 1.736 22 Jack MILLER Ducati Lenovo Team DUCATI 2'00.177 1.806 23 Andrea DOVIZIOSO WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP YAMAHA 2'00.342 1.971 24 Remy GARDNER Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing KTM 2'00.470 2.099 25 Darryn BINDER WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP YAMAHA 2'00.818 2.447 26 Sylvain GUINTOLI Suzuki Test Team SUZUKI 2'01.390 3.019 27 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia Racing Test Team APRILIA 2'04.385 6.014 - Takuya TSUDA Suzuki Test Team SUZUKI - -