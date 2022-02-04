Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / No “revolution” for Yamaha’s 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP News

Dovizioso: Stoner’s anxiety shows sport ‘not as nice as people think’

Andrea Dovizioso says elite athletes don’t live in “as nice a way as everybody thinks” because of pressure, as he commented on double MotoGP world champion Casey Stoner’s anxiety revelation.

Dovizioso: Stoner’s anxiety shows sport ‘not as nice as people think’
Lewis Duncan
By:

Earlier this week, Stoner – the 2007 and 2011 MotoGP world champion – told the Gypsy Tales podcast that he battled with anxiety through his racing career, which was only recently officially diagnosed.

Stoner revealed that for much of his racing career, the more successful he was during a weekend, “the more I wanted to die”, as his anxiety badly affected him.

The Australian retired at the end of 2012 aged just 27 having only raced in the premier class for seven years.

Dovizioso – who was team-mates with Stoner at Honda in 2011 – says he was “not too surprised” to hear of Stoner’s plight, as it is something that has affected many a racer.

“Yeah, what every rider feels nobody knows, and every rider lives the race in a completely different way – for many reasons,” RNF Racing rider Dovizioso said in Malaysia on Friday.

“I’m not too surprised because if you follow a lot of stories of the best sportsmen in the world, a lot of them have problems in a different way.

“But this is the pressure of high-pressure sport, or the consequence of family things.

“But everything is on the limit, so every sportsman has a lot of pressure and lives this situation not in as nice a way as everybody thinks most of the time.

“So, I’m not surprised. Every story is different, but I follow a lot of sports and a lot of motocross riders, and a lot of motocross riders retire before 30 and they were winning everything.

“It looks like if you race for 20 years and you won a lot of things, to manage the pressure every year becomes worse and worse for that kind of athlete.

“It’s something that’s a bit strange, but happens many times.

“So, It’s one of the reasons athletes retired still when they are very competitive or have a big contract in hand. But this is the reality.”

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF Racing

Andrea Dovizioso, RNF Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked by Autosport how much social media affects the pressure racers feel now, he added: “For sure the social media now affects much more than in the past.

“I don’t think when Casey had those problems, social media was that important as it is now.

“But it’s all about how important the championship is, how many people follow and it’s related to pressure.

“I think when you win a lot of things and you show how strong you are, this creates a strange situation where you have to be in that mood every time you race.

Read Also:

“And that I think, for that kind of athlete, becomes difficult.

“It’s almost impossible to stay in that level for a long time, and when you are used to winning and it [starts to] become a bit more difficult, there is some reason, it’s difficult to handle.

“And in my opinion this is why that happens.”

shares
comments

Related video

No “revolution” for Yamaha’s 2022 MotoGP bike
Previous article

No “revolution” for Yamaha’s 2022 MotoGP bike
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
No “revolution” for Yamaha’s 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP

No “revolution” for Yamaha’s 2022 MotoGP bike

MotoGP testing “important” for Mir’s 2023 decision
MotoGP

MotoGP testing “important” for Mir’s 2023 decision

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus
MotoGP

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Andrea Dovizioso More
Andrea Dovizioso
Dovizioso “doesn’t want” 2023 MotoGP contract right now RNF MotoGP Team launch
MotoGP

Dovizioso “doesn’t want” 2023 MotoGP contract right now

Dovizioso “not instinctive” on Yamaha MotoGP bike yet Algarve GP
MotoGP

Dovizioso “not instinctive” on Yamaha MotoGP bike yet

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus
MotoGP

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

Latest news

Dovizioso: Stoner’s anxiety shows sport ‘not as nice as people think’
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso: Stoner’s anxiety shows sport ‘not as nice as people think’

No “revolution” for Yamaha’s 2022 MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP

No “revolution” for Yamaha’s 2022 MotoGP bike

MotoGP testing “important” for Mir’s 2023 decision
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP testing “important” for Mir’s 2023 decision

Quartararo racing in 2022 “like if I was not MotoGP champion”
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo racing in 2022 “like if I was not MotoGP champion”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins Plus

What to watch for as MotoGP pre-season testing begins

Pre-season testing for the 2022 MotoGP world championship gets underway this weekend in Malaysia. As development rules are opened up again, following a freeze during the height of the COVID pandemic, it promises to be one of the most exciting pre-season phases for some time

MotoGP
Feb 3, 2022
Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce Plus

Why future options for MotoGP's recent champions are scarce

As Fabio Quartararo's and Joan Mir's contracts with Yamaha and Suzuki respectively expire, the market situation and the drop in salaries in MotoGP severely limit the strength of the last two world champions when it comes to negotiating their futures. That means renewing their current deals is likely the best option for both

MotoGP
Jan 31, 2022
The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022 Plus

The salary hit MotoGP riders face in 2022

Rider salaries in the premier class have dropped significantly in the last four years, mainly due to the effects of the pandemic. But it has also changed due to a shift in the contractual model used by manufacturers, which is set to have a significant impact on the balance of power in 2022

MotoGP
Jan 26, 2022
Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey Plus

Injury, COVID, camels and redemption: A MotoGP star's Dakar odyssey

Danilo Petrucci’s decision to switch to rallying at the conclusion of his time in MotoGP at the end of 2021 raised many eyebrows. Deciding to make his rally raid debut at the Dakar courted scepticism. With his debut almost over on several occasions before it began, Petrucci’s Dakar odyssey was a wild affair full of ups, downs and a run-in with a camel. He sat down with Autosport to reveal all

MotoGP
Jan 25, 2022
Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve Plus

Why a difficult 2021 hasn't broken one Honda MotoGP ace's resolve

Pol Espargaro’s switch to Honda for 2021 was one of MotoGP’s biggest rider market shocks. But a difficult bike coupled with various external factors led to a difficult first campaign. As a critical 2022 campaign for both Espargaro and Honda looms, his 2021 experience hasn’t dented his long-held resolve

MotoGP
Jan 17, 2022
The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022 Plus

The Drive to Survive mistakes MotoGP must avoid in 2022

OPINION: MotoGP will get its own Drive to Survive-style series in 2022, airing on Amazon Prime Video. It’s a much-needed grab at the mainstream for MotoGP, but a paradigm shift in the series highlighted by one of its leading stars must be embraced and not overshadowed by a desire to replicate DTS’s popcorn drama

MotoGP
Jan 10, 2022
Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP Plus

Why KTM's latest young outcast is a cautionary tale for MotoGP

Iker Lecuona’s absence from the 2022 MotoGP grid after losing his KTM ride will likely pass most onlookers by. But after just 30 race starts in a MotoGP move he was sucked into by circumstance, the World Superbike-bound 21-year-old's story should act as a warning to KTM - and MotoGP as a whole - in regards to its future stars

MotoGP
Jan 4, 2022
How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022 Plus

How Ducati's expanded roster will threaten MotoGP's balance in 2022

That Ducati will compete with eight prototypes in MotoGP this year is nothing new, having already done so between 2016 and 2018. But the involvement and coverage of the Borgo Panigale company in its alliances is now much greater than in past years, which could have the effect of unbalancing the premier class

MotoGP
Jan 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.