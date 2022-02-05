Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Sepang February testing News

MotoGP Sepang test: How to follow, results and more

MotoGP pre-season testing got underway on Saturday at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia, with Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro setting the fastest time.

The first of five days of official testing before the 2022 season, Saturday's running at Sepang was eight hours long, with Sunday's session the same length.

Aprilia rider Espargaro had already taken part in the unofficial shakedown for test riders, rookies and riders of concession manufacturers - of which Aprilia is the only one on the grid now - and got down to business straight away.

The Spaniard - who courted controversy last week after he broke the COVID bubble protocol for MotoGP outlined by Malaysian authorities, posted a 1m58.371s nine laps into his day and went unchallenged to the finish.

Team-mate Maverick Vinales - who also took part in the shakedown - was 0.013 seconds slower than Espargaro after a late effort amongst his 52 total laps of the track.

Both Aprilia riders were happy with their days. Espargaro had some problems on his bike but doesn't feel the RS-GP needs a revolution anymore, while Vinales says he is still trying to adapt from the Yamaha he rode for part of last year to the Aprilia - but is starting to understand the bike more.

Suzuki's Alex Rins was third as he tested various items, including a new chassis, suspension components and an engine, while Gresini's Enea Bastianini was an impressive fourth on his 2021-spec Ducati on his first visit to Sepang on a MotoGP bike.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fifth-placed Johann Zarco revealed Ducati's latest tech secret on Saturday - a front ride height device - which he, along with the marque's other riders, have been trialling.

World champion Fabio Quartararo was sixth fastest and resigned himself to the fact Yamaha's top speed deficit compared to the Ducati is likely to remain, after the latest specification of the M1 proved to be similar to the bike tested at Jerez last November. He was followed by Joan Mir on the sister Suzuki.

Marc Marquez was top Honda in eighth, but admitted he is having to "sacrifice" his key riding strength of corner entry as he doesn't understand the front-end of the radically revised RC213V. Team-mate Pol Esparagro was ninth and VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi was an impressive 10th.

Full Sepang test day one results:

Pos

Rider

Team

Bike

Time

 Gap

1

Aleix ESPARGARO

Aprilia Racing

APRILIA

1'58.371

  

2

Maverick VINALES

Aprilia Racing

APRILIA

1'58.384

0.013

3

Alex RINS

Team SUZUKI ECSTAR

SUZUKI

1'58.471

0.100

4

Enea BASTIANINI

Gresini Racing MotoGP

DUCATI

1'58.638

0.267

5

Johann ZARCO

Pramac Racing

DUCATI

1'58.946

0.575

6

Fabio QUARTARARO

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

YAMAHA

1'59.002

0.631

7

Joan MIR

Team SUZUKI ECSTAR

SUZUKI

1'59.067

0.696

8

Marc MARQUEZ

Repsol Honda Team

HONDA

1'59.287

0.916

9

Pol ESPARGARO

Repsol Honda Team

HONDA

1'59.353

0.982

10

Marco BEZZECCHI

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

DUCATI

1'59.468

1.097

11

Cal CRUTCHLOW

Yamaha Factory

YAMAHA

1'59.558

1.187

12

Takaaki NAKAGAMI

LCR Honda IDEMITSU

HONDA

1'59.634

1.263

13

Raul FERNANDEZ

Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing

KTM

1'59.682

1.311

14

Brad BINDER

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

KTM

1'59.784 49

1.413

15

Alex MARQUEZ

LCR Honda CASTROL

HONDA

1'59.913

1.542

16

Miguel OLIVEIRA

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

KTM

1'59.945

1.574

17

Jorge MARTIN

Pramac Racing

DUCATI

1'59.949

1.578

18

Luca MARINI

Mooney VR46 Racing Team

DUCATI

1'59.966

1.595

19

Francesco BAGNAIA

Ducati Lenovo Team

DUCATI

2'00.027

1.656

20

Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO

Gresini Racing MotoGP

DUCATI

2'00.047

1.676

21

Franco MORBIDELLI

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

YAMAHA

2'00.107

1.736

22

Jack MILLER

Ducati Lenovo Team

DUCATI

2'00.177

1.806

23

Andrea DOVIZIOSO

WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP

YAMAHA

2'00.342

1.971

24

Remy GARDNER

Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing

KTM

2'00.470

2.099

25

Darryn BINDER

WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP

YAMAHA

2'00.818

2.447

26

Sylvain GUINTOLI

Suzuki Test Team

SUZUKI

2'01.390

3.019

27

Lorenzo SAVADORI

Aprilia Racing Test Team

APRILIA

2'04.385

6.014
-

Takuya TSUDA

Suzuki Test Team

SUZUKI

 - -
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Top speeds:

1. Honda - 337.5km/h
2. Ducati - 336.4km/h
3. Aprilia - 336.4km/h
4. Yamaha - 332.3km/h
5. KTM - 332.3km/h
6. Suzuki - 331.2km/h

Saturday's speed trap figures don't reveal much about the true nature of the pecking order in terms of pure engine performance. 

Ducati's engine remains powerful, with Aprilia's equivalent speed likely down to Vinales finding a slipstream. In the past, Honda has been able to match Ducati in the straights - but, again, it's unclear if Marquez had been utilising a tow when he set that speed.

Yamaha's speed also doesn't tell the whole story, with Quartararo admitting he ran into the corner after the speed trap a bit hot as the sensor is after the braking zone.

Given Yamaha's minimal step with its engine, it will likely continue to occupy the bottom of the speed charts again in 2022 as the next fastest Yamaha on Saturday was Franco Morbidelli with a 325.3km/h.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

How to follow pre-season testing

As is traditional, there is no television coverage of pre-season testing for MotoGP.

MotoGP.com broadcasts a live midday report, before a 90-minute edition of After the Flag runs down the final half hour of the session live.

Live timing is available via MotoGP.com's timing pass. Sunday's session will commence at 10am local time (2am GMT) and finish at 6pm local time (10am GMT).

Autosport.com will continue to have extensive coverage of the 2022 MotoGP season.

