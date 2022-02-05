MotoGP Sepang test: How to follow, results and more

The first of five days of official testing before the 2022 season, Saturday's running at Sepang was eight hours long, with Sunday's session the same length.

Aprilia rider Espargaro had already taken part in the unofficial shakedown for test riders, rookies and riders of concession manufacturers - of which Aprilia is the only one on the grid now - and got down to business straight away.

The Spaniard - who courted controversy last week after he broke the COVID bubble protocol for MotoGP outlined by Malaysian authorities, posted a 1m58.371s nine laps into his day and went unchallenged to the finish.

Team-mate Maverick Vinales - who also took part in the shakedown - was 0.013 seconds slower than Espargaro after a late effort amongst his 52 total laps of the track.

Both Aprilia riders were happy with their days. Espargaro had some problems on his bike but doesn't feel the RS-GP needs a revolution anymore, while Vinales says he is still trying to adapt from the Yamaha he rode for part of last year to the Aprilia - but is starting to understand the bike more.

Suzuki's Alex Rins was third as he tested various items, including a new chassis, suspension components and an engine, while Gresini's Enea Bastianini was an impressive fourth on his 2021-spec Ducati on his first visit to Sepang on a MotoGP bike.

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fifth-placed Johann Zarco revealed Ducati's latest tech secret on Saturday - a front ride height device - which he, along with the marque's other riders, have been trialling.

World champion Fabio Quartararo was sixth fastest and resigned himself to the fact Yamaha's top speed deficit compared to the Ducati is likely to remain, after the latest specification of the M1 proved to be similar to the bike tested at Jerez last November. He was followed by Joan Mir on the sister Suzuki.

Marc Marquez was top Honda in eighth, but admitted he is having to "sacrifice" his key riding strength of corner entry as he doesn't understand the front-end of the radically revised RC213V. Team-mate Pol Esparagro was ninth and VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi was an impressive 10th.

Full Sepang test day one results:

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Top speeds:

1. Honda - 337.5km/h

2. Ducati - 336.4km/h

3. Aprilia - 336.4km/h

4. Yamaha - 332.3km/h

5. KTM - 332.3km/h

6. Suzuki - 331.2km/h

Saturday's speed trap figures don't reveal much about the true nature of the pecking order in terms of pure engine performance.

Ducati's engine remains powerful, with Aprilia's equivalent speed likely down to Vinales finding a slipstream. In the past, Honda has been able to match Ducati in the straights - but, again, it's unclear if Marquez had been utilising a tow when he set that speed.

Yamaha's speed also doesn't tell the whole story, with Quartararo admitting he ran into the corner after the speed trap a bit hot as the sensor is after the braking zone.

Given Yamaha's minimal step with its engine, it will likely continue to occupy the bottom of the speed charts again in 2022 as the next fastest Yamaha on Saturday was Franco Morbidelli with a 325.3km/h.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How to follow pre-season testing

As is traditional, there is no television coverage of pre-season testing for MotoGP.

MotoGP.com broadcasts a live midday report, before a 90-minute edition of After the Flag runs down the final half hour of the session live.

Live timing is available via MotoGP.com's timing pass. Sunday's session will commence at 10am local time (2am GMT) and finish at 6pm local time (10am GMT).

