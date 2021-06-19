Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”
MotoGP / German GP News

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

By:

Johann Zarco is on pole position at the Sachsenring after topping qualifying for the 2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Here’s how and when you can watch the race.

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

The Pramac Ducati rider grabbed pole by just 0.011 seconds from Fabio Quartararo despite a late crash, meaning he ended his fellow countryman’s run of five consecutive poles in MotoGP. 

With Quartararo having to settle for second place on the factory Yamaha, Aleix Espargaro grabbed an historic front row for Aprilia – the Italian manufacturer’s first front row in the modern MotoGP era – and is own since the 2015 Assen round.

Ducati’s Jack Miller slotted into fourth place ahead of Marc Marquez who remains unbeaten around the Sachsenring in his premier class career in MotoGP – with the Spanish rider insisting he “can’t think about” continuing his winning streak at the German track.

Catalunya GP winner Miguel Oliveira followed up his strong practice pace to take the final spot on the second row in qualifying for KTM, ahead of Jorge Martin on his return from injury for Pramac Ducati.

Despite three crashes during practice, Pol Espargaro claimed eighth place in qualifying for the factory Honda squad as Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) rounded out the top 10.

Meanwhile it was a nightmare qualifying for a few regular frontrunners, with factory Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales set to start the German GP from 21st on the grid, only ahead of Aprilia’s Lorenzo Savadori, after being caught out by yellow flags in Q1.

Defending MotoGP world champion Joan Mir also struggled for Suzuki down in 17th, as he suffered with braking issues and was also hampered by yellow flags in qualifying. 

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP German Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 20th June 2021
  • Start time: 1:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

How can I watch the German MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the German GP race day will be broadcast live on BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the entire 2021 MotoGP season. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, directly after the Moto3 race. BT Sport will also be showing the Moto2 race from the Sachsenring.

  • TV Channel: BT Sport 2
  • Channel number: Sky – 414
  • Channel number: Virgin Media – 528
  • Start time: 12:30pm BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the German MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

  • TV Channel: ITV4
  • Channel number: Freeview – 25
  • Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD
  • Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD
  • Channel number: Freesat – 117
  • Start time: Monday 21st June - 10:00pm BST

What's the weather forecast for the race at the Sachsenring?

Cloudy weather conditions with sunny spells are forecast for the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring on Sunday afternoon, with low chance of rain and a high of 30 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

Cla Rider Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 France Johann Zarco 7 1'20.236     163.542
2 France Fabio Quartararo 9 1'20.247 0.011 0.011 163.520
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro 7 1'20.447 0.211 0.200 163.113
4 Australia Jack Miller 10 1'20.508 0.272 0.061 162.990
5 Spain Marc Marquez 9 1'20.567 0.331 0.059 162.870
6 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 8 1'20.589 0.353 0.022 162.826
7 Spain Jorge Martin 8 1'20.617 0.381 0.028 162.769
8 Spain Pol Espargaro 5 1'20.659 0.423 0.042 162.684
9 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 8 1'20.810 0.574 0.151 162.380
10 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 8 1'20.811 0.575 0.001 162.378
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”

Previous article

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

1d
2
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

2h
3
MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

1d
4
Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to secure pole

3h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"

2h
Latest news
MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

8m
Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”
MGP

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”

22m
Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak
MGP

Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak

33m
Zarco had fire worry after Germany MotoGP qualifying crash
MGP

Zarco had fire worry after Germany MotoGP qualifying crash

49m
Mir battling “strange” braking issues in German MotoGP qualifying
MGP

Mir battling “strange” braking issues in German MotoGP qualifying

2h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Haydn Cobb
MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more German GP
MotoGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more French GP
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

2021 MotoGP German GP – how to watch, session times & more German GP
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP German GP – how to watch, session times & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to secure pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to secure pole

Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster"

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

Latest news

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”
MotoGP MotoGP

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”

Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak

Zarco had fire worry after Germany MotoGP qualifying crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco had fire worry after Germany MotoGP qualifying crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.