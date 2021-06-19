Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mir battling “strange” braking issues in German MotoGP qualifying Next / Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak
MotoGP / German GP News

Zarco had fire worry after Germany MotoGP qualifying crash

By:

MotoGP German Grand Prix poleman Johann Zarco admits he was worried his Pramac Ducati could have caught fire after his Q2 crash when he saw smoke coming from the bike.

Zarco had fire worry after Germany MotoGP qualifying crash

The French rider snatched top spot in Q2 at the Sachsenring with just under two minutes remaining to sit on provisional pole with a 1m20.236s lap.

Pushing for a second lap, Zarco crashed at the Turn 5 left-hander, but held onto his pole as the rest of the field failed to find enough of an improvement to dethrone him.

Zarco explained that the “high emotion and high adrenaline” of the situation meant he needed time to calm himself down, with the drama of the situation only heightened when he saw smoke coming from his bike as it rested on the air fence.

“I’m pretty happy and I’m pretty surprised with the time,” he said.

“Then I tried to give a little bit more for the lap remaining, but I think too much lean angle in this Turn 5, I closed the front. Fortunately, it’s not a fast corner and I was at full leaning, so was just a slide.

“But as I say, a very high adrenaline of the very good lap time and then the focus and confidence on the bike, the crash.

“Also, the bike in the air fence, there was some smoke and I really asked the marshals to try to get the bike out as quick as possible to not have any fire.

“All of this, [I needed] a little bit of time to really get calm and get the spirit in the right area, because everything was good.”

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Johann Zarco, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Zarco sits second in the points after four second-place finishes in 2021, and has the chance to put a dent in his 14-point deficit to championship leader Fabio Quartararo - who starts second.

But Pramac rider Zarco believes it would be “optimistic” to aim for victory on Sunday right now, as he is still unsure about his race pace relative to Quartararo.

“Thinking about victory right now is really optimistic, because I still have a big question mark in the race pace,” Zarco added.

“I did a big step from yesterday to this morning, so that’s nice proof of good work with the team.

“In FP4 I finished first, but that’s because I changed to a new tyre because with the used tyre I was struggling a lot.

“But it’s always helping to get information. I’m hoping tomorrow to find even another step with the team.

“It’s difficult for us but also I think it’s difficult for the other. Starting from pole will give me this advantage to have the chance not to control the race but control my tyres and see if I can be fast or not.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mir battling “strange” braking issues in German MotoGP qualifying

Previous article

Mir battling “strange” braking issues in German MotoGP qualifying

Next article

Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak

Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

1d
2
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

2h
3
MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

1d
4
Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to secure pole

3h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"

2h
Latest news
MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

7m
Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”
MGP

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”

21m
Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak
MGP

Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak

31m
Zarco had fire worry after Germany MotoGP qualifying crash
MGP

Zarco had fire worry after Germany MotoGP qualifying crash

48m
Mir battling “strange” braking issues in German MotoGP qualifying
MGP

Mir battling “strange” braking issues in German MotoGP qualifying

2h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise” German GP
MotoGP

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”

Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak German GP
MotoGP

Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Johann Zarco More
Johann Zarco
Zarco “missing something” to claim maiden win in MotoGP Catalan GP
MotoGP

Zarco “missing something” to claim maiden win in MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up
MotoGP

Zarco: Pramac/Ducati MotoGP relationship can’t be “destroyed” by a VR46 tie-up

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader? Qatar GP Plus
MotoGP

Did the Qatar GP hint at Ducati’s true MotoGP leader?

Pramac Racing More
Pramac Racing
Pramac signs new MotoGP deal with Ducati through to 2024
MotoGP

Pramac signs new MotoGP deal with Ducati through to 2024

Zarco: 2021 “my time” to win in MotoGP
MotoGP

Zarco: 2021 “my time” to win in MotoGP

Could Lorenzo really move to Pramac Ducati? Plus
MotoGP

Could Lorenzo really move to Pramac Ducati?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Plus

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Plus

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez "cannot imagine" being in Rossi's current MotoGP position

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to secure pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to secure pole

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton happy to disprove Mercedes chassis swap "myth"

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi eyes move to GT3 racing after MotoGP retirement

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good in French GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull didn't expect to be this good in French GP qualifying

Latest news

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”
MotoGP MotoGP

Historic Aprilia MotoGP front row in Germany “not a huge surprise”

Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "can't think about" continuing German MotoGP win streak

Zarco had fire worry after Germany MotoGP qualifying crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Zarco had fire worry after Germany MotoGP qualifying crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.