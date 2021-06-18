MotoGP German Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Fresh from winning the Catalunya MotoGP last time out, Oliveira continued to grab the headlines with the fastest lap time in FP2 to take top spot by 0.220 seconds from Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

FP1 timesheet-topper Marc Marquez, who remains undefeated at the Sachsenring in his MotoGP premier class career, faded to 12th place in the second practice session after electing not to complete a soft tyre run in the second session.

Quartararo’s Yamaha team-mate Maverick Vinales slotted into third place ahead of Suzuki’s Alex Rins, returning from an arm injury which ruled him out of his home race in Barcelona last time out, as Pol Espargaro completed the top five for Honda.

Takaaki Nakagami claimed sixth place for LCR Honda ahead of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco, with factory Ducati rider Jack Miller and SRT Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli rounding out the top 10 in FP2.

Valentino Rossi’s woes continued on the sister SRT Yamaha machine, finishing the second session down in 21st, after a crash at the first corner late on.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the German MotoGP?

Qualifying for the German MotoGP is set to start at 1:10pm BST (2:10pm local time), using the regular Q1 and Q2 sessions format. Qualifying takes place directly after the 30-minute FP4 session which is set to start at 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local time).

The fastest 10 MotoGP riders on the FP1-2-3 combined timesheet automatically head into Q2, with the rest of the riders entering Q1 of qualifying.

The two riders who are fastest in the 15-minute Q1 session will progress into Q2 to compete with the top 10 from practice. Q2, which also lasts 15 minutes, decides who gets pole position and the qualifying order for the front four rows of the grid.

Date: Saturday 19 th June 2021

Saturday 19 June 2021 Start time: 1:10pm BST (2:10pm local time)

How can I watch German MotoGP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every MotoGP practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on BT Sport.

German MotoGP qualifying will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, with the programme starting at 11am BST to also cover qualifying for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

MotoGP qualifying and the race will take place after Moto3 but before Moto2 this weekend.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 Start time: 11:00am BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at the Sachsenring?

Sunny and hot weather conditions are forecast for qualifying at the Sachsenring on Saturday afternoon, with a high of 30 degrees Celsius – five degrees warmer than qualifying for the Catalunya GP last time out.

FP2 results