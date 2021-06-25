Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

Maverick Vinales topped both Friday practice sessions for Yamaha at the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix at Assen. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

After enduring a nightmare race in Germany when he finished a career-worst 19th place, Vinales bounced back strongly at Assen by leading both practice sessions, with the fastest lap time of the day set in FP1 of 1m33.072s.

The second practice session was somewhat curtailed by rain arriving midway through, with Vinales leading the times as the wet weather denied any further lap time improvements, to see the Yamaha rider take a clean sweep of top spots on Friday.

Marc Marquez suffered a nasty crash in FP2, flicked off his Honda in an off-throttle highside, but was able to walk away from the incident and return to his Honda garage.

With the rain falling shortly after his fall, Marquez didn’t return to action for the remainder of FP2, ending the session in fourth place.

Miguel Oliveira continued his good run of form with second place in FP2 for KTM, ahead of MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo, as Marquez and Suzuki’s Joan Mir rounded out the top five.

Johann Zarco slotted in sixth place for Pramac Ducati to split the Suzukis with Alex Rins in seventh, as Ducati’s Jack Miller, Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and his brother Pol Espargaro on the factory Honda completed the top 10 on the FP2 timesheet.

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the Dutch MotoGP?

Qualifying for the Dutch MotoGP is set to start at 1:10pm BST (2:10pm local time), using the regular Q1 and Q2 sessions format. Qualifying takes place directly after the 30-minute FP4 session which is set to start at 12:30pm BST (1:30pm local time).

The fastest 10 MotoGP riders on the FP1-2-3 combined timesheet automatically head into Q2, with the rest of the riders entering Q1 of qualifying. The two riders who are fastest in the 15-minute Q1 session will progress into Q2 to compete with the top 10 from practice. Q2, which also lasts 15 minutes, decides who gets pole position and the qualifying order for the front four rows of the grid.

Date: Saturday 26th June 2021
Start time: 1:10pm BST (2:10pm local time)

How can I watch Dutch MotoGP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom every MotoGP practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on BT Sport.

Dutch MotoGP qualifying will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, with the programme starting at 11am BST to also cover qualifying for the Moto3, Moto2 and MotoE classes.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2
Start time: 11:00am BST
MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Valentino Rossi, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Assen?

Cloudy and warm weather conditions are forecast for qualifying at Assen on Saturday afternoon, but with a strong chance of rain, and a high of 21 degrees Celsius – nine degrees cooler than qualifying for the German GP last time out.

Dutch TT MotoGP FP2 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'33.241  
2 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'33.400 0.159
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'33.491 0.250
4 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'33.560 0.319
5 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'33.701 0.460
6 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'33.708 0.467
7 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'33.960 0.719
8 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'34.066 0.825
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'34.081 0.840
10 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'34.096 0.855
View full results

Dutch TT MotoGP FP1 results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'33.072  
2 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'33.183 0.111
3 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'33.501 0.429
4 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'33.633 0.561
5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'33.887 0.815
6 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'33.939 0.867
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'33.993 0.921
8 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'34.004 0.932
9 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'34.048 0.976
10 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'34.098 1.026
View full results
