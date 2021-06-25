Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Marquez feels “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed

By:

Marc Marquez admits he feels “lucky” to have walked away from his massive crash in FP2 for the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix, while urging Honda to fix the bike’s electronics. 

The six-time MotoGP world champion was thrown from his Honda in a vicious off-throttle highside at the Dulkersloot right-hander in the early stages of FP2 and landed heavily on his knees and right elbow.

Marquez walked away without any serious injury but wouldn’t ride again for the rest of FP2 – ending Friday sixth overall – when rain started to fall.

The Honda rider says he wasn’t pushing when he crashed and has urged HRC to find a fix for the bike’s problematic electronics, as he feels “only Honda riders have these kinds of highsides” - citing similar incidents for Pol Espargaro and Alex Marquez in Portugal, and the crash in which he suffered his career-threatening arm break at Jerez last year.

“Basically, first of all I feel lucky to escape from that crash in a good way,” Marquez said when asked by Autosport about the incident. 

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s true that here in Assen I felt better than what I was expecting and in FP1 I was riding in easy mode.

“In FP2 I went out and said it was time to do a step, and I was riding well also. 

“It’s true I was pushing in some parts of the circuits, but specifically in that point and that kind of corner I was not riding over the limit, basically because there was another rider in front of me and I was doing exactly the same as what he did or even slower. 

“But I’m already pushing a lot to HRC. We cannot have these kind of crashes.

“It’s true that in that kind of corner we are against the electronics, but the electronics are there to stop these crashes and the thing is only Honda riders have these kind of highsides.

“In Portimao Alex and Pol [had them], me here, it was a similar crash in 2020 in Jerez. 

“We need to understand. I checked on the data what I did, if I did something wrong but this time I was riding in exactly the same way like the previous lap. 

Read Also:

“But just the TC [traction control] didn’t keep the slide.

“It’s something there where we must understand for the future.

“For the future, it doesn’t mean next year – it means this year.

“We need something to be more safe because if not it’s impossible to have confidence and be fast again.”

Before his crash Marquez had been trying a new chassis from Honda, which he says was the first update he had on the 2021 bike that has offered him a “clear direction” for the future.

“Yeah, about the chassis, I’m really happy with the job that HRC did because maybe it’s the first thing that I feel some potential with for the future, some clear direction,” he added.

“I feel like it was working well. It’s true I need to compare more deeply in another race track, but I feel not bad.

“So, I was happy, immediately when I tried it I saw something different; different riding style, different way to understand the things and overall I like it. 

“But, anyway I want to confirm it in the future.” 

Marquez feels "lucky to escape" monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

