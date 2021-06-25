Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Riders pushing for stricter track limits rules in MotoGP

By:

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro has revealed riders have been pushing for MotoGP’s track limits rules to be made stricter than they currently are.

Riders pushing for stricter track limits rules in MotoGP

MotoGP’s current track limits rules state in races a rider can run onto the green run-off area outside of the kerbs three times before receiving a warning.

A rider is then permitted to one more breach of track limits before a fifth violation nets them a long lap penalty – or a time penalty, should the transgression happen too late for a penalty loop to be served.

MotoGP clamped down on the policing of track limits for 2021 by installing pressure sensors on the green run-off areas to more accurately judge riders breaching the rules and stop them from ostensibly gaining an advantage.

However, MotoGP’s track limits rules have come under fire in recent races, particularly for a series of incidents in Mugello.

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Danilo Petrucci, KTM Tech3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In the Moto2 race Joe Roberts lost a podium for running onto the green painted area on the final lap at Turn 6 as Race Direction deemed riders gained 0.5s doing so at that point of the circuit.

And in MotoGP, Miguel Oliveira was demoted to third behind Joan Mir for doing the same as Roberts only to be promoted back to second again when the Suzuki rider was found to have committed the same offence.

Addressing rumours of a potential change to track limits rules, Espargaro said on Friday at the Dutch Grand Prix that discussions were ongoing to make the regulation stricter.

“My opinion is that, if I decided the rule, [riders could only have] one [run onto the] green and the second one [would warrant] long lap penalty,” Espargaro said.

“Why should you have four chances to touch the green?

“In the past it was very slippery, was not asphalt. So, if you touched it once you’d lose three, four seconds, or if it was here in Assen and it was raining the night before you can crash.

“So why do we allow them to touch [the green] four times?

“I don’t understand this rule, so we are pushing a lot in the past few months to remove it.

“I hope that ok one chance, in terms of safety, but on the second one [you get a] long lap penalty.

“They have to decide and I hope it’s going to be like this.”

Analysis: Is MotoGP becoming over-regulated?

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo has previously said in regards to track limits that MotoGP was going overboard with this rule, taking particular aim at a three-second penalty he got in Barcelona for cutting the first chicane and not ceding a second to Ducati’s Jack Miller.

The pair had a tense exchange over this rule during the pre-event press conference last week in Germany, where Miller noted riders in the Safety Commission pushed for more to be done about track limits as it was a matter of safety.

shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Previous article

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for F1 pitlane incident

29 min
2
Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen leads FP2 after Hamilton loses best lap to track limits

2 h
3
Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

23 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes summoned to stewards over Bottas FP2 pitlane spin

2 h
5
MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash

3 h
Latest news
Riders pushing for stricter track limits rules in MotoGP
MGP

Riders pushing for stricter track limits rules in MotoGP

20m
MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

46m
Marquez feels “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed
MGP

Marquez feels “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed

49m
Quartararo wary of making "stupid mistake" in wet Assen MotoGP FP2
MGP

Quartararo wary of making "stupid mistake" in wet Assen MotoGP FP2

1 h
Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash
MGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash

3 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez feels “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed Dutch GP
MotoGP

Marquez feels “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed

Quartararo wary of making "stupid mistake" in wet Assen MotoGP FP2 Dutch GP
MotoGP

Quartararo wary of making "stupid mistake" in wet Assen MotoGP FP2

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Trending Today

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for F1 pitlane incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas hit with Styrian GP grid penalty for F1 pitlane incident

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen leads FP2 after Hamilton loses best lap to track limits
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Styrian GP: Verstappen leads FP2 after Hamilton loses best lap to track limits

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA to slow down Formula 1 pitstops from Hungarian GP

Mercedes summoned to stewards over Bottas FP2 pitlane spin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes summoned to stewards over Bottas FP2 pitlane spin

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez suffers huge crash

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix F1 practice results: Verstappen dominates in Styria

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Plus

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Plus

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Plus

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Plus

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

Latest news

Riders pushing for stricter track limits rules in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Riders pushing for stricter track limits rules in MotoGP

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Marquez feels “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez feels “lucky to escape” monster Assen MotoGP crash unharmed

Quartararo wary of making "stupid mistake" in wet Assen MotoGP FP2
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo wary of making "stupid mistake" in wet Assen MotoGP FP2

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.