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MotoGP Dutch GP

MotoGP Dutch GP: Fernandez leads Trackhouse Aprilia 1-2, Bezzecchi battles back to fourth

Four Aprilias made up the top five as Raul Fernandez surges to the front in Assen

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Raul Fernandez battled past his Aprilia compatriots to claim the second sprint win of his MotoGP career at the Dutch Grand Prix, leading team-mate Ai Ogura in a Trackhouse 1-2.

Fernandez shot to the lead on lap 3 of 13 and held off the advances of both Fabio di Giannantonio and Ogura, returning to the top spot of the podium just a week after being weakened by a bout of appendicitis.

The factory Aprilias of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin ended up fourth and fifth, behind the VR46 Ducati of di Giannantonio.

At the start of the race, Ogura got the jump from second on the grid to lead into Turn 1, but polesitter Martin immediately repassed him to reinstate the status quo.

Fernandez held on to third place on the other Trackhouse Aprilia, while a mistake from points leader Bezzecchi dropped him to fight behind di Giannantonio.

On lap 2, Fernandez was on the move, initially passing his team-mate Ogura before setting off after Martin.

Closing the gap significantly over the next lap, Fernandez finally made the decisive move into the final chicane, sweeping past the factory Aprilia rider to hit the front for the first time.

Start action

Start action

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

At the same time, di Giannantonio cleared Ogura for third position, setting up a potential Ducati vs Aprilia battle for the top spot as Martin plummeted down the order.

The VR46 rider initially remained within striking distance of Fernandez, but the Spanish rider was able to break away with five laps to run, leaving di Giannantonio in the clutches of Ogura.

Ogura made quick work of the Ducati and briefly challenged Fernandez for the lead, but the latter eventually crossed the line with a comfortable margin of six tenths to lead a maiden 1-2 finish for Trackhouse.

Di Giannantonio held on to third place to deny Aprilia a podium lockout, while Bezzecchi barged past team-mate Martin midway through the race to grab fourth.

Martin came under serious pressure from factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, who had recovered from a poor start to challenge the Aprilias. But the 2024 champion fended off his former title rival to claim fifth, taking the chequered flag just half a tenth clear of the Italian.

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez lost an early battle with team-mate Bagnaia and finished seventh on the road, but was elevated to sixth after the latter was hit with a one-place penalty for cutting the track.

Tech3’s Enea Bastianini ended up as KTM’s top finisher in eighth after factory rider Pedro Acosta went wide on the second lap and dropped to 15th. The Spaniard managed to recover from that early error, grabbing the final championship point in ninth.

Joan Mir, Honda HRC crash

Joan Mir, Honda HRC crash

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Completing the top 10 was Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, with Diogo Moreira ending up as the top Honda in 11th. The LCR rookie started behind factory rider Joan Mir, but moved up a position after the latter crashed out of the opening lap of the sprint.

Joining Mir in the list of retirees were Franco Morbidelli, who fell on the penultimate lap, and Jack Miller, who pulled into the pits with what appeared to be a technical problem.

MotoGP Dutch GP - Sprint race results

SPRINT

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Retirement Points
1 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 13

20'05.310

       12
2 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 13

+0.362

20'05.672

 0.362     9
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 13

+1.131

20'06.441

 0.769     7
4 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 13

+2.161

20'07.471

 1.030     6
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 13

+4.591

20'09.901

 2.430     5
6 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 13

+4.801

20'10.111

 0.210     4
7 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 13

+4.652

20'09.962

       3
8 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 13

+5.237

20'10.547

 0.585     2
9 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 13

+9.598

20'14.908

 4.361     1
10 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 13

+11.134

20'16.444

 1.536      
11 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 13

+11.811

20'17.121

 0.677      
12 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 13

+12.983

20'18.293

 1.172      
13 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 13

+13.102

20'18.412

 0.119      
14 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 13

+13.414

20'18.724

 0.312      
15 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 13

+14.513

20'19.823

 1.099      
16 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 13

+15.286

20'20.596

 0.773      
17 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 13

+19.188

20'24.498

 3.902      
18 Spain A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing 47 Yamaha 13

+29.001

20'34.311

 9.813      
19 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 13

+29.213

20'34.523

 0.212      
dnf Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 11

+2 Laps

17'28.962

 2 Laps   Accident  
dnf Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 5

+8 Laps

8'18.579

 6 Laps   Retirement  
dnf Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 0

+13 Laps

17.777

 5 Laps   Accident  
View full results

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