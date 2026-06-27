Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

LIVE: F1 Austrian GP updates - FP3 coming up

Formula 1
Austrian GP
LIVE: F1 Austrian GP updates - FP3 coming up

MotoGP Dutch GP: Martin tops Aprilia 1-2-3-4 in qualifying

MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Martin tops Aprilia 1-2-3-4 in qualifying

Road vs race track: Why the 2031 engine debate remains a complicated puzzle

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Road vs race track: Why the 2031 engine debate remains a complicated puzzle

Why everyone suddenly wants a piece of Alpine

Feature
Formula 1
Why everyone suddenly wants a piece of Alpine

WRC Acropolis Rally Greece: FIA investigating dangerous rock incident

WRC
Rally Greece
WRC Acropolis Rally Greece: FIA investigating dangerous rock incident

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Austrian GP

Feature
Formula 1
Austrian GP
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Austrian GP

What's behind Red Bull's "hit-and-miss" issues during first test of crucial F1 upgrade?

Formula 1
Austrian GP
What's behind Red Bull's "hit-and-miss" issues during first test of crucial F1 upgrade?

The difficult questions Mercedes has to answer

Feature
Formula 1
Austrian GP
The difficult questions Mercedes has to answer
MotoGP Dutch GP

MotoGP Dutch GP: Martin tops Aprilia 1-2-3-4 in qualifying

Aprilia dominated Assen qualifying just a week after its disastrous showing at Brno, locking the top four spots on the grid

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team

Jorge Martin claimed pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, leading 1-2-3-4 result for Aprilia in qualifying.

The Spaniard set a blistering time of 1m30.812s on his factory Aprilia, pipping the Trackhouse-entered RS-GP of Ai Ogura by just 0.011s.

The top six riders were separated by just 0.143 in another closely-fought qualifying session in the last year of the 1000cc rule cycle.

The battle for pole position largely boiled down to a straight fight between the two official Aprilias of Martin and championship leader Marco Bezzecchi.

The Italian, who missed the Czech GP after a race ban for pushing a marshal, set the initial pace with a time of 1m30.853.

However, Martin managed to go fractionally quicker during the same run, giving himself a narrow advantage heading into the final part of the session.

With just a few minutes remaining in qualifying, Raul Fernandez briefly moved to the top spot of the timesheets with a 1m30.796s, but his lap time was quickly deleted for a track limit infringement.

With Bezzecchi failing to improve on his first run, Martin held on to claim his maiden pole position of the season, bouncing back from two difficult weekends in Balaton Park and Brno.

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Czech GP pole sitter Ogura was one of the few riders to go quicker on his final run, shuffling down points leader Bezzecchi to third place.

Fernandez ended up fourth after his best time was deleted, but he nevertheless helped Aprilia lock out the top four spots on the grid.

Francesco Bagnaia was once again Ducati’s best-placed rider at Assen, ending up just a tenth of the outright pace in fifth. Fabio di Giannantonio qualified sixth for VR46, while reigning champion Marc Marquez had to settle for seventh after losing multiple lap times to track limits infringements.

Further back, Pedro Acosta wound up eighth after encountering yet more technical problems on his factory KTM, the Spaniard parking his bike in the final minutes of the session.

Fabio Quartararo and Joan Mir were the lone representatives for Yamaha and Honda in Q2, both making their way from the opening leg of qualifying to finish ninth and 10th respectively, ahead of Tech3’s Enea Bastianini

Despite being declared fit by MotoGP’s doctor Angel Charte, Gresini’s Alex Marquez elected to sit out qualifying to focus on his recovery, leaving him 12th on the grid.

His team-mate Fermin Aldeguer has already been ruled out of the weekend after suffering a fracture to his vertebra in a crash on Friday.

Franco Morbidelli ended up 13th for VR46, while Diogo Moreira’s Q2 streak came to an end as he could only qualify 14th aboard the LCR Honda. The duo will be joined on the fifth row of the grid by KTM’s Brad Binder.

The 22-bike field was propped up by Pramac rookie Toprak Razgatlioglu, who ended up behind both Yamaha wildcard Augusto Fernandez and Johann Zarco’s stand-in Cal Crutchlow (LCR).

Q2

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 9

1'30.812

   180.055 310
2 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 9

+0.011

1'30.823

 0.011 180.033 308
3 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 9

+0.033

1'30.845

 0.022 179.990 310
4 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 9

+0.103

1'30.915

 0.070 179.851 307
5 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 8

+0.118

1'30.930

 0.015 179.821 308
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 9

+0.143

1'30.955

 0.025 179.772 308
7 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 9

+0.319

1'31.131

 0.176 179.425 308
8 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 7

+0.412

1'31.224

 0.093 179.242 306
9 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 5

+0.504

1'31.316

 0.092 179.061 303
10 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 5

+0.692

1'31.504

 0.188 178.693 305
11 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 9

+0.792

1'31.604

 0.100 178.498 309
12 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 0

 

      
View full results

Q1

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 8

1'31.271

   179.150 305
2 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 7

+0.044

1'31.315

 0.044 179.063 312
3 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 7

+0.155

1'31.426

 0.111 178.846 305
4 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 4

+0.447

1'31.718

 0.292 178.276 308
5 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 8

+0.651

1'31.922

 0.204 177.881 306
6 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 9

+0.814

1'32.085

 0.163 177.566 305
7 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 7

+0.891

1'32.162

 0.077 177.418 311
8 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 7

+1.096

1'32.367

 0.205 177.024 304
9 Spain M. Viñales Tech 3 12 KTM 7

+1.519

1'32.790

 0.423 176.217 304
10 Spain A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing 47 Yamaha 7

+1.616

1'32.887

 0.097 176.033 304
11 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 8

+1.707

1'32.978

 0.091 175.860 310
12 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 6

+1.854

1'33.125

 0.147 175.583 301
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article “Maybe it is even worse”: MotoGP riders split over holeshot device ban

Top Comments
More from
Rachit Thukral

“Maybe it is even worse”: MotoGP riders split over holeshot device ban

MotoGP
MotoGP
“Maybe it is even worse”: MotoGP riders split over holeshot device ban

Vinales: ‘If I’m not in MotoGP next year, KTM will be to blame’

MotoGP
MotoGP
Brno 2027 Tyre Test
Vinales: ‘If I’m not in MotoGP next year, KTM will be to blame’

Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Czech GP
Five things we learned from MotoGP's ferocious Czech GP

Latest news

LIVE: F1 Austrian GP updates - FP3 coming up

Formula 1
Austrian GP
LIVE: F1 Austrian GP updates - FP3 coming up

MotoGP Dutch GP: Martin tops Aprilia 1-2-3-4 in qualifying

MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Martin tops Aprilia 1-2-3-4 in qualifying

Road vs race track: Why the 2031 engine debate remains a complicated puzzle

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Road vs race track: Why the 2031 engine debate remains a complicated puzzle

Why everyone suddenly wants a piece of Alpine

Feature
Formula 1
Why everyone suddenly wants a piece of Alpine