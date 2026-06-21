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Bezzecchi issues apology being hit with Czech GP ban for striking marshal

The factory Aprilia rider makes his first public statement after receiving a race ban on Saturday

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi has apologised after he was banned from taking part in the Czech Grand Prix for striking a marshal.

The MotoGP points leader got into hot water with the stewards after footage emerged showing him getting into an altercation with a marshal in Saturday’s sprint.

After crashing on the penultimate lap of the race, the 27-year-old ran towards his factory Aprilia, which was being recovered by trackside marshals. Onboard footage showed a marshal revving up the engine - likely by accident - as they picked up the stranded bike off the gravel.

The scene appeared to agitate Bezzecchi, who was then seen pushing and striking the worker in a heated quarrel.

Following the race, the stewards summoned him for a hearing and eventually banned him from Sunday’s race at Brno for unsportsmanlike behaviour.

A subsequent appeal lodged by Aprilia on Saturday evening was rejected. While the steward panel led by Simon Crafar admitted that riders can “experience heightened emotion immediately following an incident”, they argued that “such circumstances cannot excuse or justify physical aggression directed towards circuit personnel performing their official duties.”

 

On Sunday morning, Bezzecchi issued his first public statement after the incident, saying there can be no justification for his behaviour. 

“I would like to apologise to the entire MotoGP community for my behaviour towards the trackside marshal,” he wrote.  “I’m also sorry because I know how much effort and sacrifice marshals make to ensure our safety.

“This behaviour shouldn’t happen and there is no justification for it. I apologise to everyone, Aprilia Racing and all my fans.”

During Sunday morning's warm-up, Bezzecchi went to the marshal stationed at Turn 3 to personally apologise for his actions.

 

Aprilia responds

Following Bezzecchi's statement, Aprilia confirmed that it won't take any further action.

"As Aprilia Racing, we filed an appeal yesterday that was rejected, so we accept the penalty and won’t be appealing to the CAI (International Court of Appeal)," it said.

As for the intention behind the original appeal, Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola said the marque felt the penalty didn't fit the crime.

"We apologised to the steward, accepted the penalty, and, as a team, we do not tolerate this type of behaviour from the rider," he told DAZN. "That said, we appealed because we believe the penalty was disproportionate to the action committed.

"We have one less race. As I said when things were going well, the championship is very long. I said it when things were going well, and I repeat it now.

"Marco, as you can imagine, is disappointed. They are young guys who can experience adrenaline rushes, but that in no way justifies what he did."

With Bezzecchi absent, the factory Aprilia team will contest the Czech GP with just one rider - Jorge Martin.

Bezzecchi could lose his points lead on Sunday, with his advantage over Martin having already been whittled down to 15 points.

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