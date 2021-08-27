Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MotoGP / British GP News

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Fabio Quartararo topped Friday practice for Yamaha at the MotoGP British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Here’s how and when to watch qualifying.

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The MotoGP world championship leader’s 1m59.317s gave him top spot by 0.512 seconds from Ducati’s Jack Miller in FP2, having bounced back from a nasty crash at the start of the session in which he suffered a twisted ankle.

Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin continued to impress with third place in FP2, ahead of a resurgent Repsol Honda duo in Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez. But Marquez needed to go to hospital to have his eyes cleaned after a high-speed crash at Maggotts in the first practice session.

Francesco Bagnaia claimed sixth place in FP2 on the other factory Ducati bike, in front of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and Austrian GP winner Brad Binder on the KTM.

Alex Rins, the last MotoGP winner at Silverstone back in 2019, grabbed ninth place for Suzuki with Valentino Rossi completing the top 10 and the provisional automatic Q2 spots for Petronas SRT Yamaha ahead of Saturday's FP3 session.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the British MotoGP?

Qualifying for the British MotoGP is set to start at 2:10pm BST (2:10pm local time), using the regular Q1 and Q2 sessions format. Qualifying takes place directly after the 30-minute FP4 session, which is set to start at 1:30pm BST (1:30pm local time).

The fastest 10 MotoGP riders on the FP1-2-3 combined timesheet automatically head into Q2, with the rest of the riders entering Q1 of qualifying. The two riders who are fastest in the 15-minute Q1 session will progress into Q2 to compete with the top 10 from practice. Q2, which also lasts 15 minutes, decides who gets pole position and the qualifying order for the front four rows of the grid.

Date: Saturday 28th August 2021
Start time: 1:10pm BST (1:10pm local time)

How can I watch British MotoGP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every MotoGP practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on BT Sport.

British MotoGP qualifying will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, with the programme starting at 12pm BST to also cover qualifying for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2
Start time: 12:00pm BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service, which is available to stream in the UK.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Silverstone?

Dry but cloudy weather conditions are forecast for qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday afternoon with a high of 19 degrees Celsius – eight degrees warmer than qualifying for the Austrian MotoGP last time out.

FP2 result

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha  
2 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 0.512
3 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 0.622
4 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 0.718
5 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 0.734
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 0.785
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 0.902
8 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 0.998
9 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1.075
10 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1.083
11 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1.096
12 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1.231
13 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1.408
14 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1.493
15 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1.553
16 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1.565
17 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1.741
18 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 2.088
19 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 2.095
20 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 2.179
21 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Yamaha 3.284
22 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 5.821
View full results

FP1 result

Cla Rider Bike Gap
1 Spain Marc Marquez Honda  
2 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 0.250
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 0.360
4 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 0.395
5 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 0.468
6 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 0.481
7 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 0.655
8 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 0.842
9 France Johann Zarco Ducati 0.854
10 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 0.929
11 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1.015
12 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1.025
13 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1.161
14 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1.170
15 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1.278
16 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1.393
17 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1.459
18 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1.585
19 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1.679
20 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 2.255
21 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Yamaha 2.998
22 Italy Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 6.758
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

Previous article

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

52 min
2
W Series

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash

2 h
3
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash

4 h
4
W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific six-car crash at Eau Rouge

2 h
5
MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

1 d
Latest news
MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

25m
Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MGP

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

42m
Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash
MGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash

1 h
Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

1 h
British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash
MGP

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash

4 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash British GP
MotoGP

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Yamaha Factory Racing More
Yamaha Factory Racing
Maverick Vinales – A timeline of his Yamaha MotoGP exit
MotoGP

Maverick Vinales – A timeline of his Yamaha MotoGP exit

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect
MotoGP

Yamaha and Vinales part ways in MotoGP with immediate effect

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties Plus
MotoGP

Why the Vinales/Yamaha MotoGP divorce satisfies both parties

Trending Today

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash
W Series W Series

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific six-car crash at Eau Rouge
W Series W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific six-car crash at Eau Rouge

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez’s Honda engines irreparable after crash damage

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.