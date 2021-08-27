MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

The MotoGP world championship leader’s 1m59.317s gave him top spot by 0.512 seconds from Ducati’s Jack Miller in FP2, having bounced back from a nasty crash at the start of the session in which he suffered a twisted ankle.

Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin continued to impress with third place in FP2, ahead of a resurgent Repsol Honda duo in Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez. But Marquez needed to go to hospital to have his eyes cleaned after a high-speed crash at Maggotts in the first practice session.

Francesco Bagnaia claimed sixth place in FP2 on the other factory Ducati bike, in front of Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro and Austrian GP winner Brad Binder on the KTM.

Alex Rins, the last MotoGP winner at Silverstone back in 2019, grabbed ninth place for Suzuki with Valentino Rossi completing the top 10 and the provisional automatic Q2 spots for Petronas SRT Yamaha ahead of Saturday's FP3 session.

Alex Rins, Team Suzuki MotoGP Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What time does qualifying start for the British MotoGP?

Qualifying for the British MotoGP is set to start at 2:10pm BST (2:10pm local time), using the regular Q1 and Q2 sessions format. Qualifying takes place directly after the 30-minute FP4 session, which is set to start at 1:30pm BST (1:30pm local time).

The fastest 10 MotoGP riders on the FP1-2-3 combined timesheet automatically head into Q2, with the rest of the riders entering Q1 of qualifying. The two riders who are fastest in the 15-minute Q1 session will progress into Q2 to compete with the top 10 from practice. Q2, which also lasts 15 minutes, decides who gets pole position and the qualifying order for the front four rows of the grid.

Date: Saturday 28th August 2021

Start time: 1:10pm BST (1:10pm local time)

How can I watch British MotoGP qualifying?

In the United Kingdom, every MotoGP practice, qualifying and race is broadcast live on BT Sport.

British MotoGP qualifying will be broadcast on BT Sport 2, with the programme starting at 12pm BST to also cover qualifying for the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Start time: 12:00pm BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service, which is available to stream in the UK.

What's the weather forecast for qualifying at Silverstone?

Dry but cloudy weather conditions are forecast for qualifying at Silverstone on Saturday afternoon with a high of 19 degrees Celsius – eight degrees warmer than qualifying for the Austrian MotoGP last time out.

FP2 result

FP1 result