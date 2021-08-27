Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash Next / MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP / British GP News

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

By:

Petronas SRT’s Jake Dixon says it would be ‘unfair’ if the team judged his 2022 MotoGP prospects on his debut British Grand Prix weekend, but isn’t focused on his future.

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

Dixon has been drafted in at SRT for the Silverstone weekend to stand in for the injured Franco Morbidelli, whose spot was originally meant to be taken over by Cal Crutchlow before he was moved to the factory Yamaha squad to replace the ousted Maverick Vinales.

Former British Superbike Championship star Dixon finished second-to-last in both of Friday’s practice sessions, but made a lap time gain of nearly 1.5 seconds between FP1 and FP2.

Dixon has been linked to a MotoGP move with SRT, which will become a new entity in 2022 following SRT and Petronas’ decision to quit the championship at the end of 2021.

Though it now looks likely SRT’s future line-up will comprise Darryn Binder and Andrea Dovizioso, Dixon isn’t focusing on his 2022 prospects this weekend.

“From all I know, it’s nothing to do to judge me for next year,” he said when asked by Autosport if SRT judging his 2022 MotoGP prospects on this weekend would be unfair.

“It’s purely a wildcard ride. Look, the team has a lot of experience to know about a lot of things, so they wouldn’t just judge me over one weekend because, like you say, it wouldn’t be fair.

“But in this sport, sometimes some people take longer to adapt than others.

“I feel I can adapt quite fast, but how fast I don’t know.

“But I don’t know if it’s going to put me in a good position for the future or not, I’m not too focused on that.

“I’m here to do a good job, my best job I can possibly do and that’s all I can do really.”

Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Dixon didn’t do any testing on the Yamaha prior to his debut this weekend, so his first experience of MotoGP machinery was his first laps in FP1 on Friday.

Noting the power of a MotoGP bike is “abnormal”, Dixon says the biggest thing he had to get his head around compared to a Moto2 bike was the throttle response.

“The power is ridiculous, like I can’t even describe to you guys what it’s like without you riding it,” Dixon enthused.

“It’s just outstanding how fast these things are, it’s abnormal.

“But the biggest thing for me was the throttle, the first zero to 30, 40%, how different is to a bike that I have been riding, the way the electronics works on this bike.

“So, that for me was probably the biggest thing to get used to.

“But the speed is obviously fast, the tyre are great and the brakes are good, but that was probably the thing I took most time to adapt to in session one.”

shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash

Previous article

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash

Next article

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

35 min
2
W Series

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash

1 h
3
W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific six-car crash at Eau Rouge

2 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash

4 h
5
MotoGP

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash

3 h
Latest news
MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

8m
Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MGP

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

25m
Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash
MGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash

54m
Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

1 h
British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash
MGP

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash

3 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash British GP
MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Jake Dixon More
Jake Dixon
Turning down shock MotoGP debut "wouldn’t look good" – Dixon British GP
MotoGP

Turning down shock MotoGP debut "wouldn’t look good" – Dixon

Dixon: "Touch-and-go" if I could race again after Valencia Moto2 crash
Moto2

Dixon: "Touch-and-go" if I could race again after Valencia Moto2 crash

French Moto2: Lowes wins at Le Mans after Dixon crashes from lead
Moto2

French Moto2: Lowes wins at Le Mans after Dixon crashes from lead

Trending Today

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash
W Series W Series

W Series drivers Agren and Visser transferred to hospital after Spa crash

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific six-car crash at Eau Rouge
W Series W Series

Spa W Series: Chadwick takes pole after horrific six-car crash at Eau Rouge

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP: Verstappen fastest in FP2 despite late crash

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: FP2 pacesetter Quartararo hurts ankle in crash

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Max Verstappen fastest, then crashes in Spa

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Plus

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

OPINION: After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP British Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'
MotoGP MotoGP

Dixon: Judging 2022 MotoGP prospects on Silverstone debut would be 'unfair'

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo won't 'ride safer' after nasty British MotoGP crash

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had to have eyes cleaned after massive Silverstone MotoGP crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.