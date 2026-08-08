Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Marquez baffled by “massive” tyre drop in British GP sprint

MotoGP
British GP
Marquez baffled by “massive” tyre drop in British GP sprint

MotoGP British GP: Martin leads Aprilia domination in sprint

MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP British GP: Martin leads Aprilia domination in sprint

BTCC Knockhill: Morgan claims qualifying race win for Plato team

BTCC
Knockhill
BTCC Knockhill: Morgan claims qualifying race win for Plato team

MotoGP British GP: Martin on pole with Marquez only sixth

MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP British GP: Martin on pole with Marquez only sixth

BTCC Knockhill: Phoenix fire team on form

BTCC
Knockhill
BTCC Knockhill: Phoenix fire team on form

Why Motorsport UK and BRDC uniting to help young drivers makes sense

Feature
National
Why Motorsport UK and BRDC uniting to help young drivers makes sense

Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

Feature
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why it will “take years” for Cadillac to reach the level F1 rivals are operating at

MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi leads Aprilia domination in Friday practice

MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi leads Aprilia domination in Friday practice
Qualifying report
MotoGP British GP

MotoGP British GP: Martin on pole with Marquez only sixth

Aprilia continues to dominate the Silverstone weekend, with all four riders qualifying inside the top five

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Edited:
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing Team, Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

MotoGP points leader Jorge Martin beat Raul Fernandez by 0.021s in a last-lap effort to claim pole position for the British Grand Prix.

Trackhouse rider Fernandez appeared to have done enough to top qualifying for the first time in his MotoGP career, having lowered Marco Bezzecchi’s circuit record at Silverstone on his final run.

But factory Aprilia rider Martin had little more left in the tank, staging a late upset to secure his second pole position of the 2026 campaign.

At the start of Q2, Alex Marquez was the first rider to break the 1m57s barrier, before Raul Fernandez hit the front with a time of 1m56.593s.

Alex Marquez went fractionally quicker on the following lap, but his place at the top again proved to be short-lived, with his brother Marc Marquez firing in 1m56.527s to end the first runs on top.

As riders bolted on a fresh set of soft tyres, lap times quickly tumbled, with Friday pacesetter Bezzecchi going quicker than Marquez before Fernandez broke the circuit record to snatch the top spot.

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Fernandez had a comfortable advantage heading into the final minutes, but Martin managed to produce a sensational time of 1m56.160s to snatch the top spot.

Fernandez had to settle for second position, with his team-mate Ai Ogura ending up third in another front-row lockout for Aprilia.

VR46 rider Fabio di Giannantonio was Ducati’s best qualifier in fourth, his last effort leaving reigning British GP winner Bezzecchi in fifth. The latter, still not fully fit after his Sachsenring injuries, lost a chunk of his bike’s bodywork in the last part of qualifying and couldn’t improve his time.

The Marquez brothers were unable to maintain frontrunning pace in the second run, with reigning champion Marc ending up sixth and his Gresini-mounted brother Alex finishing seventh - both over three tenths adrift of pole.

Meanwhile, Franco Morbidelli came through Q1 to guide his VR46 Ducati to eighth, beating the KTM of Pedro Acosta

Iker Lecuona impressed again as a stand-in for the injured Franco Morbidelli, completing the top 10 on the Gresini Ducati after progressing to Q2 from the first part of qualifying.

The top 12 was completed by Jack Miller (Pramac) and Joan Mir (Honda).

Bagnaia eliminated in Q1

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Last year’s pole-sitter Fabio Quartararo waited until the last moment to set his final flying lap but ultimately missed out on a Q2 spot by just 0.050s, ending up 13th on the grid. The Yamaha rider will be joined on the fifth row of the grid by the Hondas of Diogo Moreira and Luca Marini.

Francesco Bagnaia endured his worst qualifying of the season on the factory Ducati and will take the start in 16th after struggling for speed throughout Q1. He will be followed by Yamaha’s Alex Rins and the KTMs of Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini.

Cal Crutchlow put his LCR Honda 20th on the grid for his home race, beating Maverick Vinales’ stand-in Pol Espargaro, Pramac rider Toprak Razgatlioglu and Yamaha test rider Augusto Fernandez.

Q2

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 7

1'56.160

182.572
2 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 6

+0.021

1'56.181

0.021 182.539
3 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 7

+0.189

1'56.349

0.168 182.275
4 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 7

+0.255

1'56.415

0.066 182.172
5 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 7

+0.296

1'56.456

0.041 182.108
6 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 7

+0.367

1'56.527

0.071 181.997
7 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 7

+0.379

1'56.539

0.012 181.978
8 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 6

+0.729

1'56.889

0.350 181.433
9 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 7

+0.772

1'56.932

0.043 181.366
10 Spain I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati 5

+1.162

1'57.322

0.390 180.764
11 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 6

+1.334

1'57.494

0.172 180.499
12 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 6

+1.883

1'58.043

0.549 179.659
View full results

Q1

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 6

1'57.173

180.993 336
2 Spain I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati 6

+0.210

1'57.383

0.210 180.670 332
3 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 7

+0.260

1'57.433

0.050 180.593 327
4 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 7

+0.423

1'57.596

0.163 180.342 334
5 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 7

+0.704

1'57.877

0.281 179.912 335
6 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 7

+0.718

1'57.891

0.014 179.891 332
7 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 7

+0.767

1'57.940

0.049 179.816 330
8 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 6

+0.908

1'58.081

0.141 179.602 337
9 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 7

+0.947

1'58.120

0.039 179.542 334
10 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 7

+0.967

1'58.140

0.020 179.512 333
11 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM 7

+1.241

1'58.414

0.274 179.097 336
12 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 7

+1.417

1'58.590

0.176 178.831 331
13 Spain A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing 47 Yamaha 7

+1.669

1'58.842

0.252 178.452 329
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi leads Aprilia domination in Friday practice
Next article MotoGP British GP: Martin leads Aprilia domination in sprint

Top Comments
More from
Rachit Thukral

Marquez baffled by “massive” tyre drop in British GP sprint

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
Marquez baffled by “massive” tyre drop in British GP sprint

MotoGP British GP: Martin leads Aprilia domination in sprint

MotoGP
MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP British GP: Martin leads Aprilia domination in sprint

Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

MotoGP
MotoGP
German GP
Does nobody want to win the 2026 MotoGP title?

Latest news

Marquez baffled by “massive” tyre drop in British GP sprint

MotoGP
British GP
Marquez baffled by “massive” tyre drop in British GP sprint

MotoGP British GP: Martin leads Aprilia domination in sprint

MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP British GP: Martin leads Aprilia domination in sprint

BTCC Knockhill: Morgan claims qualifying race win for Plato team

BTCC
Knockhill
BTCC Knockhill: Morgan claims qualifying race win for Plato team

MotoGP British GP: Martin on pole with Marquez only sixth

MotoGP
British GP
MotoGP British GP: Martin on pole with Marquez only sixth