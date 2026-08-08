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Practice report
BTCC Knockhill

BTCC Knockhill: Phoenix fire team on form

Moffat leads Patterson in Scottish 1-2 for Power Maxed

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Edited:
Aiden Moffat, Power Maxed Racing

Aiden Moffat, Power Maxed Racing

Photo by: JEP

Power Maxed Racing claimed a 1-2-4 in British Touring Car Championship free practice at Knockhill on the first anniversary of its miracle return from a disastrous fire.

The Midlands squad’s Vauxhall Astras were among the casualties of the blaze, which destroyed its premises 12 months ago.

But the team arrived phoenix-like at Knockhill with loaned and hastily prepared Cupra Leons, with which it finished the 2025 season.

Twelve months on, three of PMR’s new-for-2026 Audi A3 Saloons featured at the sharp end of the 50-minute weekend warm-up.

Aiden Moffat led the way from Dexter Patterson in a Scottish 1-2 for the BTCC’s annual trip north of the border, to the tune of 0.080 seconds, while Mikey Doble - the top PMR driver in the points standings - was fourth.

Patterson was on a further hot lap when he lost it at Duffus Dip, bouncing across the grass before regaining the circuit.

Even before free practice, this was a landmark weekend for PMR, which has expanded to a four-car entry for the first time. The returning Nick Halstead is making his first BTCC appearance of 2026 with the team, and he brought up the rear of the 23-car field.

Knockhill track

Knockhill track

Photo by: JEP

Among the Audis were the Plato Racing Mercedes A35 Saloons, with Dan Rowbottom going third fastest and Adam Morgan fifth. Rowbottom set the fastest ‘theoretical’ best of the session based on a merger of best sector times, but was one of six to be sin-binned for accumulated track-limits offences.

The Midlander, Lewis Selby and James Dorlin were all black-flagged towards the end of the session, while Dan Cammish, Nic Hamilton and Ricky Collard were all pulled in earlier.

Sixth and seventh were two of the Hyundai i30 N Fastbacks, with Chris Smiley of Restart Racing leading the Excelr8 Motorsport machine of reigning champion Tom Ingram.

Eighth was Daryl De Leon in his West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport, ahead of the fastest of the Speedworks Motorsport-run Toyota Corolla GR Sports in the hands of Aron Taylor-Smith, and Collard’s Excelr8 Hyundai.

Collard is celebrating the extension of what was initially a half-season deal with Excelr8, and guarantees him a further three rounds – Knockhill, Donington Park and Croft.

Runaway championship leader Ash Sutton was buried in the midfield with his team-mates from the Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium squad, with 14th place amid a 13-14-15-16 for the team.

BTCC Knockhill practice results

FiP

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing 16 Audi A3 Saloon 35

50.840

   89.710
2
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
 17 Audi A3 Saloon 34

+0.080

50.920

 0.080 89.569
3 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing 32 Mercedes A35 Saloon 34

+0.091

50.931

 0.011 89.549
4
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
 88 Audi A3 Saloon 34

+0.116

50.956

 0.025 89.505
5 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing 33 Mercedes A35 Saloon 39

+0.124

50.964

 0.008 89.491
6 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing 22 Hyundai i30N 33

+0.156

50.996

 0.032 89.435
7 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu 80 Hyundai i30N 32

+0.243

51.083

 0.087 89.283
8
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
 2 BMW 330i M Sport 33

+0.312

51.152

 0.069 89.162
9 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 50 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 27

+0.320

51.160

 0.008 89.149
10 United Kingdom R. Collard Team Vertu 11 Hyundai i30N 34

+0.358

51.198

 0.038 89.082
11
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
 99 BMW 330i M Sport 34

+0.394

51.234

 0.036 89.020
12 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu 3 Hyundai i30N 40

+0.441

51.281

 0.047 88.938
13 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK 27 Ford Focus Titanium 28

+0.548

51.388

 0.107 88.753
14 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK 116 Ford Focus Titanium 38

+0.552

51.392

 0.004 88.746
15 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK 77 Ford Focus Titanium 37

+0.580

51.420

 0.028 88.698
16
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
 15 Ford Focus Titanium 37

+0.646

51.486

 0.066 88.584
17 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing 66 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 32

+0.747

51.587

 0.101 88.411
18
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
 28 Hyundai i30N 29

+0.754

51.594

 0.007 88.399
19
J. Dorlin Restart Racing
 132 Hyundai i30N 31

+0.771

51.611

 0.017 88.370
20 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport 52 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 24

+0.836

51.676

 0.065 88.258
21
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
 29 BMW 330i M Sport 35

+0.877

51.717

 0.041 88.188
22
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
 7 Toyota Corolla GR Sport 35

+0.995

51.835

 0.118 87.988
23
N. Halstead Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
 55 Audi A3 Saloon 38

+1.985

52.825

 0.990 86.339
View full results

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