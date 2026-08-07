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MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi leads Aprilia domination in Friday practice

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Practice report
MotoGP British GP

MotoGP British GP: Bezzecchi leads Aprilia domination in Friday practice

Strong end to the day for Aprilia, with both its factory and satellite team finishing at the front

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Published:
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Marco Bezzecchi made a brilliant comeback from a collarbone fracture to lead a 1-2-4-5 finish for Aprilia in practice for the MotoGP British Grand Prix.

Having been unsure about his fitness level following a crash at last month’s German Grand Prix and a patchy run of form prior to that, Bezzecchi smashed the circuit record at Silverstone by almost a second on Friday.

Trackhouse’s Ai Ogura had appeared set to end the day in front after setting the first sub-1m57s lap at Silverstone, but first team-mate Raul Fernandez and then factory rider Bezzecchi were able to go faster in the dying minutes of the session.

Fabio di Giannantonio jumped to third on the VR46 Ducati ahead of championship leader Jorge Martin, with Ogura demoted to fifth amid the late flurry of improvements.

When the hour-long session got underway, Martin was immediately up to pace, lowering Alex Marquez’s benchmark from FP1 with a time of 1m58.692s. Bezzecchi moved up to second shortly afterwards, establishing an early 1-2 for Aprilia behind his team-mate.

But before the first 10 minutes were up, the younger Marquez went even quicker on his Gresini Ducati, finding just under a tenth of a second over his countryman. Bezzecchi tried to respond on his next flying lap, but fell 0.032s short of disposing the Spaniard.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

Alex Marquez remained at the top of the timesheets until just before the halfway mark of the session, when Trackhouse riders asserted their position at the front, with Fernandez and then Ogura going fastest in the field.

In the final 15 minutes, the entire field switched to fresh soft tyres, with Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez all enjoying brief stints at the top spot of the timesheets.

However, it didn’t take long for Ogura to reclaim the advantage, the Japanese rider setting a blistering time of 1m56.810s just seconds later. It appeared Ogura had done enough to end the day on top, but Fernandez managed to pull something special out of the bag, demoting his team-mate with just a minute left in the session.

But there was one more surprise left in store, as Bezzecchi posted a 1m56.280s on his final flying lap to snatch the top spot from the Trackhouse rider.

Di Giannantonio denied Aprilia 1-2-3 lockout with third, while Martin jumped from 17th to fourth with two rapid lap times. Ogura was left in fifth place at the end of the session, just ahead of the factory Ducati of Marc Marquez.

Alex Marquez wound up seventh, while Joan Mir finished a solid eighth for Honda. The top 10 was rounded out by Pramac’s Jack Miller and KTM rider Pedro Acosta, the latter crashing at Brooklands with five minutes remaining.

Enea Bastianini (Tech3) and Luca Marini (Honda) just missed out on a direct entry into Q2, while Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) will also be forced into the first part of qualifying after crashing late on and finishing 13th.

FiP

All Stats
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 20

1'56.280

182.383 339
2 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 21

+0.335

1'56.615

0.335 181.859 339
3 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 19

+0.398

1'56.678

0.063 181.761 337
4 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 21

+0.500

1'56.780

0.102 181.603 340
5 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 20

+0.530

1'56.810

0.030 181.556 341
6 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 19

+0.733

1'57.013

0.203 181.241 338
7 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 20

+0.750

1'57.030

0.017 181.215 337
8 Spain J. Mir Honda HRC 36 Honda 18

+0.831

1'57.111

0.081 181.089 338
9 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 20

+1.042

1'57.322

0.211 180.764 334
10 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 19

+1.083

1'57.363

0.041 180.700 336
11 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 19

+1.312

1'57.592

0.229 180.349 339
12 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 17

+1.325

1'57.605

0.013 180.329 337
13 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 14

+1.411

1'57.691

0.086 180.197 335
14 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 18

+1.473

1'57.753

0.062 180.102 337
15 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 18

+1.487

1'57.767

0.014 180.081 335
16 Spain I. Lecuona Gresini Racing 27 Ducati 19

+1.494

1'57.774

0.007 180.070 331
17 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 17

+1.636

1'57.916

0.142 179.853 330
18 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 16

+1.640

1'57.920

0.004 179.847 337
19 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 19

+1.718

1'57.998

0.078 179.728 331
20 United Kingdom C. Crutchlow Team LCR 35 Honda 16

+1.900

1'58.180

0.182 179.451 334
21 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM 20

+2.042

1'58.322

0.142 179.236 341
22 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 17

+2.341

1'58.621

0.299 178.784 329
23 Spain A. Fernandez Yamaha Factory Racing 47 Yamaha 19

+2.550

1'58.830

0.209 178.470 330
View full results

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