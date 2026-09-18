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Practice report
MotoGP Austrian GP

MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix: Acosta tops Practice as KTM chases home win

Acosta's hunt for an elusive first victory got off to a good start in Austria

Richard Asher
Published:
Pedro Acosta, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pedro Acosta completed a perfect first day at KTM's home race as the factory star led the way in Practice at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday.

Acosta, who is seeking his first MotoGP win before leaving KTM at the end of the year, will be joined in Q2 on Saturday by joint championship leaders Marc Marquez (Ducati) and Jorge Martin (Aprilia), as well as their nearest challenger Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia).

Having topped the Free Practice 1 session in the morning, Acosta resumed his apparent domination of the day by shooting straight to the top of the timesheets in the afternoon. He remained there as most of the pack worked on setups for the races on the weekend, and went into the more competitive final quarter of an hour with a margin of almost half a second over the field.

First to crack as the competitive action hotted up was Alex Marquez, who lost it on the way out of Turn 1 despite having picked up his Gresini Ducati to vertical. This puzzling accident brought out the red flag, but not before his brother Marc had banked his first serious flying lap and moved up to second place on the timesheets.

But despite a yellow flag putting paid to Acosta's parallel effort just before the stoppage, the KTM man was still sitting pretty with an edge of 0.491s.

Alex Marquez brought out the red flags

Alex Marquez brought out the red flags

Photo by: Gold and Goose Photography / Getty Images

The session resumed with just under 12 minutes left on the clock: time enough for two runs. Several big names, including Bezzecchi, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Francesco Bagnaia and Raul Fernandez were out of the critical top 10 at that point. Alex Marquez, now on his spare bike, also had work to do to book a safe passage into Q2.

While Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez were able to produce times good enough for the top 10 during a tense final few minutes, Bagnaia and Fernandez could not even come close.

Up at the front, meanwhile, Acosta ruled the roost all the way to the end. While Fermin Aldeguer was able to close to within just over a tenth of his fellow Murcian, Acosta looked to have plenty in hand. Indeed, he rolled out of his final lap after setting the fastest times of the afternoon in the first three sectors.

Ai Ogura impressed on his return to racing action with third-fastest time aboard the Trackhouse Aprilia, while Marc Marquez will have to face more questions about whether he was showing his true pace after clocking fourth-fastest time. Martin was fifth on the factory Aprilia.

Surprises inside the top 10 included former Spielberg winner Brad Binder on the second factory KTM and Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo, who knocked Honda's Luca Marini out of 10th spot after the chequered flag.

FiP

All Stats
 
Cla Rider # Bike Laps Time Interval km/h Speed Trap
1 Spain P. Acosta Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 37 KTM 22

1'28.381

   177.105 315
2 Spain F. Aldeguer Gresini Racing 54 Ducati 26

+0.127

1'28.508

 0.127 176.851 311
3 Japan A. Ogura Trackhouse Racing Team 79 Aprilia 25

+0.187

1'28.568

 0.060 176.732 315
4 Spain M. Marquez Ducati Team 93 Ducati 28

+0.204

1'28.585

 0.017 176.698 311
5 Spain J. Martin Aprilia Racing Team 89 Aprilia 30

+0.222

1'28.603

 0.018 176.662 314
6 Italy F. Di Giannantonio Team VR46 49 Ducati 26

+0.252

1'28.633

 0.030 176.602 314
7 South Africa B. Binder Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 33 KTM 25

+0.269

1'28.650

 0.017 176.568 315
8 Spain A. Marquez Gresini Racing 73 Ducati 24

+0.321

1'28.702

 0.052 176.465 315
9 Italy M. Bezzecchi Aprilia Racing Team 72 Aprilia 26

+0.430

1'28.811

 0.109 176.248 317
10 France F. Quartararo Yamaha Factory Racing 20 Yamaha 26

+0.436

1'28.817

 0.006 176.236 307
11 Italy L. Marini Honda HRC 10 Honda 26

+0.440

1'28.821

 0.004 176.228 313
12 France J. Zarco Team LCR 5 Honda 21

+0.484

1'28.865

 0.044 176.141 317
13 Brazil D. Moreira Team LCR 11 Honda 26

+0.558

1'28.939

 0.074 175.994 314
14 Italy E. Bastianini Tech 3 23 KTM 27

+0.680

1'29.061

 0.122 175.753 318
15 Spain P. Espargaro Tech 3 44 KTM 26

+0.710

1'29.091

 0.030 175.694 311
16 Spain A. Rins Yamaha Factory Racing 42 Yamaha 22

+0.720

1'29.101

 0.010 175.674 310
17 Italy F. Morbidelli Team VR46 21 Ducati 27

+0.810

1'29.191

 0.090 175.497 313
18 Italy F. Bagnaia Ducati Team 63 Ducati 26

+0.885

1'29.266

 0.075 175.350 313
19 Spain R. Fernández Trackhouse Racing Team 25 Aprilia 27

+0.949

1'29.330

 0.064 175.224 311
20 Japan T. Nakagami Honda HRC 30 Honda 28

+1.215

1'29.596

 0.266 174.704 315
21 Australia J. Miller Pramac Racing 43 Yamaha 23

+1.568

1'29.949

 0.353 174.018 310
22 Turkey T. Razgatlioglu Pramac Racing 7 Yamaha 27

+1.601

1'29.982

 0.033 173.954 306
View full results

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