FIA confirms ACO WEC deal runs through 2027 after reported contract row

The FIA says it already has an agreement with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest covering the promotion of the World Endurance Championship until the end of 2027, following a report about an alleged dispute between the two organisations.

Renowned German outlet Auto Motor und Sport dropped a bombshell on Thursday when it reported that the FIA and the ACO, the joint organisers of the WEC, could part ways as early as 2027.

According to the report, no agreement had been reached between the two parties regarding the promotion of the WEC in 2027. It added that the situation could prompt the FIA to issue a tender for a new promoter for the championship. Such a series, if it comes to fruition, wouldn’t feature the Le Mans 24 Hours, as the French race is owned and governed directly by the ACO.

The FIA has now responded to the report, clarifying that its existing promoter agreement with the ACO remains in place until the end of 2027. The governing body added that discussions are underway over an extension beyond the current term.

“The FIA World Endurance Championship has enjoyed sustained growth since the introduction of the Hypercar and LMGT3 regulations, competing this season across seven countries,” the FIA said in a statement issued to Autosport. “This achievement is the result of extensive collaboration between drivers, teams, manufacturers, the FIA, the ACO, the promoter LMEM and the millions of fans who follow the championship. “The FIA and ACO are continuing discussions regarding an extension of the promoter agreement. The current agreement with ACO remains in place until the end of 2027.”

The WEC has also commented on the report, stating that both the FIA and the ACO are engaged in "constructive" discussions for the long-term future of the championship.

Its statement similarly said that the discussions concern seasons “beyond 2027”, suggesting that the future of the series is secure for next year.

"The ACO and the FIA have been working closely together for many years on the development of the FIA WEC, which was created in 2012,” the WEC said in a statement issued to Autosport.

“This longstanding cooperation has supported the growth and global profile of the world championship, which is currently experiencing particularly strong momentum, with growing interest from manufacturers, teams, partners, media and fans. “Against this backdrop, the ACO and the FIA are currently engaged in discussions regarding the future of the FIA WEC beyond 2027. “These discussions are progressing as planned, in a constructive spirit and with a shared commitment to preparing the future of the world championship. Both organisations remain fully committed to their collaboration and are working together to ensure the continued development and long-term success of the FIA WEC.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem Photo by: EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The WEC has already announced a nine-round calendar for 2027, which includes the return of Silverstone and the championship's traditional season finale in Bahrain. The calendar was approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council in June.

International-level sportscar racing has been beset by political and organisational issues throughout history. Most famously, the World Sportscar Championship collapsed after 1993, having been run under various names for four decades.

It took another 20 years before another FIA-sanctioned world championship was formed to cater to sportscar racing, as the FIA and the ACO joined forces to launch the WEC in 2012.

While the new series has already gone through multiple phases of highs and lows, it has enjoyed a significant upward trend in the last few years, boosted by a convergence of LMDh/LMH regulations with the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

The WEC is promoted via Le Mans Endurance Management (LMEM), a subsidiary of the ACO. The FIA, which is the joint promoter, sanctions the championship and awards its world championship titles.

The AMuS reported that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who ran unopposed in the last election, has been re-negotiating the governing body’s contracts with all championships. Typically, championships like Formula 1 grant a certain sum to the FIA every year.

The report alleging a dispute between the FIA and the ACO caused a stir because the WEC had announced new Hypercar regulations for 2030 just three months ago, creating a single unified top class. The rules were agreed in principle by both the FIA and the ACO, as well as IMSA.