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Cadillac F1 owners Mark Walter and TWG Global face class-action lawsuit

A lawsuit against Mark Walter and TWG Global puts the financial backing of the Cadillac F1 project under scrutiny

Luis Ramírez
Luis Ramírez
Published:
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Cadillac Formula 1 shareholder Mark Walter has officially become the subject of a class-action lawsuit, while a concurrent investigation into potential fraud between his insurance companies is ongoing.

The class-action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and the complaint alleges that Walter used his firms - TWG Global, alongside Delaware Life Insurance and Group 1001 - to execute a scheme aimed at concealing federal investigations and diverting billions of dollars from policyholders' funds.

The lawsuit claims that insurance companies affiliated with Walter used money from annuity policyholders to finance a broader business network.

This network enabled the mogul to acquire stakes in sports franchises like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Lakers, before expanding into motorsport through TWG Motorsport (a division of TWG Global) by acquiring Andretti Global and partnering with General Motors to launch the Cadillac F1 team.

Media outlets report that instead of maintaining low-risk investments, the insurers funneled approximately 42% of their assets - around $17 billion - into Walter’s private network of business interests.

The lawsuit was brought by 67-year-old Florida resident Ira Rosner, represented by law firm Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, who alleges that the insurance companies intentionally withheld key financial disclosures.

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

USA Today reported receiving a response from a spokesperson for Group 1001 Insurance, who acknowledged awareness of the suit while emphasizing: "No court has ruled that Group 1001 Insurance or Delaware Life Insurance Company did anything wrong, and we intend to defend the case vigorously, consistent with our long track record of serving policyholders with integrity."

TWG Global plays a vital role in Cadillac F1's organizational structure, acting as both an investing partner and an operational entity for the team.

While the civil lawsuit does not directly halt track operations and no criminal charges have been filed against executives, the controversy raises questions about the future of Walter's sports holdings. Walter recently agreed to sell his stakes in both the Lakers and Premier League side Chelsea - the latter case a combined 25% holding with Todd Boehly, for which the pair have received almost $1 billion from private equity firm Clearlake.

Just this past August, amid rising scrutiny over Walter's business practices, the team's parent company took a firm stance on Cadillac F1's future, issuing a statement to deny any plans to offload its Formula 1 assets.

"TWG is not considering a sale of the Cadillac team or any other part of TWG Motorsport," the company stated categorically during the Dutch Grand Prix.

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