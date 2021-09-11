MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

The Italian destroyed the Aragon lap record to claim pole with a 1m46.322s and lead a Ducati 1-2 ahead of team-mate Jack Miller, with MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo securing yet another front-row start.

Bagnaia says the key to his pole lap was studying Jorge Martin’s data through how he approached the final corner, allowing him to set up the chance to secure his maiden MotoGP win on Sunday.

Despite taking his 11th-successive front row in qualifying this season, Quartararo has played down his hopes of fighting for a podium finish at Aragon as he doesn’t feel he has the race pace to fight with the frontrunners at the Spanish circuit.

Marc Marquez will start the Aragon GP from fourth place for Honda ahead of Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro – fresh from securing his team’s maiden MotoGP podium in the modern era last time out at Silverstone.

Defending MotoGP world champion Joan Mir grabbed seventh pace for Suzuki in front of Honda’s Pol Espargaro, with Enea Bastianini impressing on the Avintia Ducati to qualify ninth.

Johann Zarco heads up row four for Pramac Ducati in front of LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami and KTM’s Brad Binder.

Alex Rins was the biggest surprise in qualifying, having won at Aragon 12 months ago, as he qualified down in 20th place for Suzuki.

Maverick Vinales will start his MotoGP race debut for Aprilia in 19th place, as both Petronas SRT Yamaha riders struggled in qualifying with Valentino Rossi in 21st and Jake Dixon in 22nd.

When is the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 12th September 2021

Start time: 1:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

How can I watch the Aragon MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the Aragon GP race day will be broadcast live on BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the 2021 MotoGP season. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, directly after the Moto2 race.

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Channel number: Sky – 414

Channel number: Virgin Media – 528

Start time: 12:30pm BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

How can I watch the Aragon MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

TV Channel: ITV4

Channel number: Freeview – 25

Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD

Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD

Channel number: Freesat – 117

Start time: Monday 13th September - 8:00pm BST

What's the weather forecast for the race at Aragon?

Dry and sunny weather conditions are forecast for the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, with a high of 29 degrees Celsius for the start of the race – 12 degrees hotter than the British GP last time out.