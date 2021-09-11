Tickets Subscribe
Quartararo "doesn't have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium
MotoGP / Aragon GP Special feature

MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

By:

Francesco Bagnaia is on pole position for the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Here’s how and when you can watch the race.

MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

The Italian destroyed the Aragon lap record to claim pole with a 1m46.322s and lead a Ducati 1-2 ahead of team-mate Jack Miller, with MotoGP world championship leader Fabio Quartararo securing yet another front-row start.

Bagnaia says the key to his pole lap was studying Jorge Martin’s data through how he approached the final corner, allowing him to set up the chance to secure his maiden MotoGP win on Sunday.

Despite taking his 11th-successive front row in qualifying this season, Quartararo has played down his hopes of fighting for a podium finish at Aragon as he doesn’t feel he has the race pace to fight with the frontrunners at the Spanish circuit. 

Marc Marquez will start the Aragon GP from fourth place for Honda ahead of Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin and Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro – fresh from securing his team’s maiden MotoGP podium in the modern era last time out at Silverstone.

Defending MotoGP world champion Joan Mir grabbed seventh pace for Suzuki in front of Honda’s Pol Espargaro, with Enea Bastianini impressing on the Avintia Ducati to qualify ninth.

Johann Zarco heads up row four for Pramac Ducati in front of LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami and KTM’s Brad Binder.

Alex Rins was the biggest surprise in qualifying, having won at Aragon 12 months ago, as he qualified down in 20th place for Suzuki.

Maverick Vinales will start his MotoGP race debut for Aprilia in 19th place, as both Petronas SRT Yamaha riders struggled in qualifying with Valentino Rossi in 21st and Jake Dixon in 22nd.

Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Jake Dixon, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When is the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 12th September 2021
  • Start time: 1:00pm BST, 2:00pm local time

How can I watch the Aragon MotoGP?

In the United Kingdom, the Aragon GP race day will be broadcast live on BT Sport, which has live broadcasting television rights for the 2021 MotoGP season. The race will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with race coverage starting at 12:30pm BST, directly after the Moto2 race.

  • TV Channel: BT Sport 2
  • Channel number: Sky – 414
  • Channel number: Virgin Media – 528
  • Start time: 12:30pm BST

MotoGP also offers its own live online video streaming service which is available to stream in the UK.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Jack Miller, Ducati Team, Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the Aragon MotoGP highlights?

ITV4 will show the highlights of each MotoGP round in 2021, including highlights of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes, which will be broadcast on each Monday evening after the race.

  • TV Channel: ITV4
  • Channel number: Freeview – 25
  • Channel number: Sky – 120 HD, 818 SD
  • Channel number: Virgin Media – 178 HD, 118 SD
  • Channel number: Freesat – 117
  • Start time: Monday 13th September - 8:00pm BST

What's the weather forecast for the race at Aragon?

Dry and sunny weather conditions are forecast for the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon, with a high of 29 degrees Celsius for the start of the race – 12 degrees hotter than the British GP last time out.

Cla Rider Time Gap km/h
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia 1'46.322   171.938
2 Australia Jack Miller 1'46.688 0.366 171.348
3 France Fabio Quartararo 1'46.719 0.397 171.298
4 Spain Marc Marquez 1'46.736 0.414 171.271
5 Spain Jorge Martin 1'46.878 0.556 171.043
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro 1'46.883 0.561 171.035
7 Spain Joan Mir 1'47.162 0.840 170.590
8 Spain Pol Espargaro 1'47.194 0.872 170.539
9 Italy Enea Bastianini 1'47.278 0.956 170.405
10 France Johann Zarco 1'47.288 0.966 170.389
11 Japan Takaaki Nakagami 1'47.366 1.044 170.266
12 South Africa Brad Binder 1'47.932 1.610 169.373
13 Spain Iker Lecuona 1'47.508 1.186 170.041
14 Spain Alex Marquez 1'47.542 1.220 169.987
15 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow 1'47.613 1.291 169.875
16 Italy Danilo Petrucci 1'47.708 1.386 169.725
17 Italy Luca Marini 1'47.741 1.419 169.673
18 Portugal Miguel Oliveira 1'47.750 1.428 169.659
19 Spain Maverick Viñales 1'47.764 1.442 169.637
20 Spain Alex Rins 1'47.790 1.468 169.596
21 Italy Valentino Rossi 1'47.863 1.541 169.481
22 United Kingdom Jake Dixon 1'48.146 1.824 169.038
