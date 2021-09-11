Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

By:

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo believes he currently "doesn’t have enough pace" to fight for the podium in Sunday’s MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix despite qualifying third.

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

Quartararo scored his 11th-successive front row start this season after putting his Yamaha third on the grid on Saturday at Aragon, albeit 0.397 seconds off poleman Francesco Bagnaia.

The Yamaha rider says he expected a strong qualifying run, as even last year when he took a career-worst 18th finish in the Aragon GP he still started from pole.

Based on race runs in FP4, Quartararo is amongst the strongest runners, but feels he needs to make another step overnight to be in the hunt for the podium on Sunday.

“Yes, I have not a really clear goal for tomorrow,” Quartararo, who is defending a 65-point lead, said.

“I want to have fun. Of course, it would be great to fight for the podium.

“But to be honest, I don’t feel I have the pace enough, so I will try to manage the best result as possible and I will try to stay with the front guys and fight until the end.

“But right now, at least we need to make a step in the warm-up to be able to fight for the podium tomorrow.

“So, let’s hope for an improvement on the warm-up.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Highlighting where he thinks he needs to improve, Quartararo says he is “doing something wrong” in the final corner and this is only giving away more time in an already-weak final sector for Yamaha.

“Yes, I knew in one lap I was pretty fast,” he added.

“Here last year we made a pole position in the first race, but the Ducatis were not that fast last year.

“So, I think that’s also a point I didn’t expect.

“But I’m really happy about that lap time because it’s the maximum I could get.

“We are pretty well in all the sectors. Sector four is a sector that, ok the Yamaha is not that great, but I’m doing something wrong in the last corner too.

“So, I think it’s a combination of everything that I’m really slow in that sector.

“But we will see, we always try something in FP2, FP3, FP4, and the base in FP2 was a little bit better.

“So, tomorrow morning we will go on the base setting and I will try to work on my riding style on the last corner.”

shares
comments

Related video

Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole

Previous article

Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

9 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

57 min
3
Formula 1

Wolff: ‘Very strict and clear’ clauses in Albon’s contract protect Mercedes

5 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: Bottas wins as Verstappen grabs pole, Hamilton fifth

2 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start

1 h
Latest news
Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium
MGP

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

42m
Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole
MGP

Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole

1 h
Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike for qualifying
MGP

Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike for qualifying

3 h
Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2
MGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

4 h
MotoGP finalises 2021 calendar with Argentine GP officially cancelled
MGP

MotoGP finalises 2021 calendar with Argentine GP officially cancelled

5 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole Aragon GP
MotoGP

Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole

Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike for qualifying Aragon GP
MotoGP

Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike for qualifying

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP British GP Plus
MotoGP

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo More
Fabio Quartararo
Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again Aragon GP
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo tops FP3 as Marquez crashes again

Quartararo not worried about repeat of 2020 Aragon MotoGP misery Aragon GP
MotoGP

Quartararo not worried about repeat of 2020 Aragon MotoGP misery

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Catalan GP Plus
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Trending Today

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in Italian GP sprint

Wolff: ‘Very strict and clear’ clauses in Albon’s contract protect Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: ‘Very strict and clear’ clauses in Albon’s contract protect Mercedes

F1 Italian GP sprint race: Bottas wins as Verstappen grabs pole, Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: Bottas wins as Verstappen grabs pole, Hamilton fifth

Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expects Verstappen Monza walkover after bad sprint start

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory Plus

The irony and vindication behind a rookie’s maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021

Latest news

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "doesn’t have pace" for Aragon MotoGP podium

Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole
MotoGP MotoGP

Studying rookie Martin's data helped Bagnaia to Aragon MotoGP pole

Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike for qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales' style "totally wrong" on Aprilia MotoGP bike for qualifying

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.