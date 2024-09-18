All Series
MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP

MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more

The 14th round of the 2024 MotoGP season is set to take place at the Misano World Circuit in Santa-Monica Cella, Italy as part of the 20-race calendar. Here is everything you need to know, including the full schedule and how to watch.

Rebecca Braybrook
Upd:
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP is gearing up for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Italy. This will be the championship's second consecutive race at the circuit following the usually held San Marino GP, which has been at Misano since 2007. The Emilia Romagna race is making a one-off return for the first time since 2021 to serve as a replacement for the cancelled Kazakstan GP. 
 
There have been two previous Emilia-Romagna GPs, which came in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marquez won the last event in 2021, which turned out to be the eight-time world champion’s final race of the year as he skipped the final two rounds after crashing during an off-road training session that caused a concussion.  

When is the MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?

• Date: Sunday 22 September 2024 
• Start time: 12pm BST

The MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP will take place between 20 – 22 September 2024. The race will start at 12pm BST on Sunday 22 September and will last for 27 laps. 


Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be a 13-lap race. 

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Rob Gray / Polarity Photo

How to watch MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

MotoGP can also be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content. A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.

Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel

What are the timings for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix:

Session   
Date  
Start time (BST)  
Free Practice 1  
 Friday 20 September  9.45am - 10.30am 
Free Practice 2  
 Friday 20 September  2pm - 3pm 
Free Practice 3   
Saturday 21 September
9.10am - 9.40am 
Qualifying 1  
 Saturday 21 September 9.50am - 10.05am 
Qualifying 2  
 Saturday 21 September
10.15am - 10.30am 
Sprint Race – 13 laps  
 Saturday 21 September 2pm  
Warm Up  
Sunday 22 September
8.40am - 8.50am 
Race – 27 laps  
Sunday 22 September
12pm 
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Session   
Date  
Start time (BST)  
Free Practice 1  
 Friday 20 September  8.50am - 9.30am 
Free Practice 2  
 Friday 20 September  1.05pm - 1.45pm 
Free Practice 3   
 Saturday 21 September  8.25am - 8.55am 
Qualifying 1  
 Saturday 21 September  12.45pm - 1pm 
Qualifying 2  
 Saturday 21 September  1.10pm - 1.25pm 
Race – 22 laps  
Sunday 22 September 
 10.15am 

Moto3 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix schedule:

Session   
Date  
Start time (BST)  
Free Practice 1  
 Friday 20 September  8am - 8.35am 
Free Practice 2  
 Friday 20 September  12.15pm - 12.50pm 
Free Practice 3   
 Saturday 21 September  7.40am - 8.10am 
Qualifying 1  
 Saturday 21 September  11.50am - 12.05pm 
Qualifying 2  
 Saturday 21 September  12.15pm - 12.30pm 
Race – 20 laps  
Sunday 22 September
9am

Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule

Date 
Event 
Circuit  
UK Time 
Local Time 
27-29 September 
Indonesian GP 
Mandalika International Street Circuit 
8am  
3pm 
4-6 October 
Japanese GP 
Twin Ring Motegi 
6am  
2pm 
18-20 October 
Australian GP 
Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit 
4am  
2pm 
25-27 October 
Thailand GP 
Chang International Circuit 
8am  
3pm 
1-3 November 
Malaysian GP 
Sepang International Circuit 
7am  
3pm 
15-17  November 
Valencian GP 
Circuit Ricardo Tormo  
1pm  
2pm 

Top Comments

