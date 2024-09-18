MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more
The 14th round of the 2024 MotoGP season is set to take place at the Misano World Circuit in Santa-Monica Cella, Italy as part of the 20-race calendar. Here is everything you need to know, including the full schedule and how to watch.
Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
MotoGP is gearing up for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Italy. This will be the championship's second consecutive race at the circuit following the usually held San Marino GP, which has been at Misano since 2007. The Emilia Romagna race is making a one-off return for the first time since 2021 to serve as a replacement for the cancelled Kazakstan GP.
There have been two previous Emilia-Romagna GPs, which came in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marquez won the last event in 2021, which turned out to be the eight-time world champion’s final race of the year as he skipped the final two rounds after crashing during an off-road training session that caused a concussion.
When is the MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?
• Date: Sunday 22 September 2024
• Start time: 12pm BST
The MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP will take place between 20 – 22 September 2024. The race will start at 12pm BST on Sunday 22 September and will last for 27 laps.
Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be a 13-lap race.
Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Photo by: Rob Gray / Polarity Photo
How to watch MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
MotoGP can also be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content. A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).
The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.
Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.
What are the timings for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?
Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|Friday 20 September
|9.45am - 10.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|Friday 20 September
|2pm - 3pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 21 September
|
9.10am - 9.40am
|
Qualifying 1
|Saturday 21 September
|9.50am - 10.05am
|
Qualifying 2
|Saturday 21 September
|
10.15am - 10.30am
|
Sprint Race – 13 laps
|Saturday 21 September
|2pm
|
Warm Up
|
Sunday 22 September
|
8.40am - 8.50am
|
Race – 27 laps
|
Sunday 22 September
|
12pm
Where is the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix being held?
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
What happened at the 2021 Moto2 and Moto3 races at the Emilia-Romagna Prix?
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|Friday 20 September
|8.50am - 9.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|Friday 20 September
|1.05pm - 1.45pm
|
Free Practice 3
|Saturday 21 September
|8.25am - 8.55am
|
Qualifying 1
|Saturday 21 September
|12.45pm - 1pm
|
Qualifying 2
|Saturday 21 September
|1.10pm - 1.25pm
|
Race – 22 laps
|
Sunday 22 September
|10.15am
Moto3 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix schedule:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|Friday 20 September
|8am - 8.35am
|
Free Practice 2
|Friday 20 September
|12.15pm - 12.50pm
|
Free Practice 3
|Saturday 21 September
|7.40am - 8.10am
|
Qualifying 1
|Saturday 21 September
|11.50am - 12.05pm
|
Qualifying 2
|Saturday 21 September
|12.15pm - 12.30pm
|
Race – 20 laps
|
Sunday 22 September
|
9am
Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule
|
Date
|
Event
|
Circuit
|
UK Time
|
Local Time
|
27-29 September
|
Indonesian GP
|
Mandalika International Street Circuit
|
8am
|
3pm
|
4-6 October
|
Japanese GP
|
Twin Ring Motegi
|
6am
|
2pm
|
18-20 October
|
Australian GP
|
Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|
4am
|
2pm
|
25-27 October
|
Thailand GP
|
Chang International Circuit
|
8am
|
3pm
|
1-3 November
|
Malaysian GP
|
Sepang International Circuit
|
7am
|
3pm
|
15-17 November
|
Valencian GP
|
Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|
1pm
|
2pm
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Drugovich lined up for Ganassi IndyCar test later this month
Norris laps landmark LEGO® Technic McLaren P1™ around home of the British Grand Prix
Yamaha: Rivals' choice, 2027 MotoGP rules led to V4 engine development
Verstappen: Ricciardo can reflect on F1 career "anyone could dream of"
Autosport Plus
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments