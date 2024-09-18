MotoGP is gearing up for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in Italy. This will be the championship's second consecutive race at the circuit following the usually held San Marino GP, which has been at Misano since 2007. The Emilia Romagna race is making a one-off return for the first time since 2021 to serve as a replacement for the cancelled Kazakstan GP.



There have been two previous Emilia-Romagna GPs, which came in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marquez won the last event in 2021, which turned out to be the eight-time world champion’s final race of the year as he skipped the final two rounds after crashing during an off-road training session that caused a concussion.

When is the MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?

• Date: Sunday 22 September 2024

• Start time: 12pm BST

The MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP will take place between 20 – 22 September 2024. The race will start at 12pm BST on Sunday 22 September and will last for 27 laps.



Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be a 13-lap race.

Pol Espargaro, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Photo by: Rob Gray / Polarity Photo

How to watch MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

MotoGP can also be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content. A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.

Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

What are the timings for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix?

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 20 September 9.45am - 10.30am Free Practice 2 Friday 20 September 2pm - 3pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 21 September 9.10am - 9.40am Qualifying 1 Saturday 21 September 9.50am - 10.05am Qualifying 2 Saturday 21 September 10.15am - 10.30am Sprint Race – 13 laps Saturday 21 September 2pm Warm Up Sunday 22 September 8.40am - 8.50am Race – 27 laps Sunday 22 September 12pm

Where is the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix being held?

The MotoGP Emilia-Romagna GP will take place at the Misano World Circuit which last hosted the San Marino GP on the 8 September 2024. The track is a regular part of the MotoGP calendar and has hosted a race every year since 2007, as well as hosting three grands prix between 1985 and 1987.



The 2.597-mile track first opened in 1972 and in 2012 was renamed to pay tribute to Italian Marco Simoncelli, who died the year before. The track currently hosts Formula E’s Misano ePrix, the SuperBike World Championship, GT World Challenge Europe and many more, while it will also join the Ferrari Challenge Europe calendar next year.



Marquez current holds the MotoGP lap record at Misano, which he set during this month's San Marino GP with a time of 1m31.564s.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What happened at the 2021 Moto2 and Moto3 races at the Emilia-Romagna Prix?

The last Moto2 and Moto3 Emilia-Romagna GPs took place in 2021, when the track joined the calendar during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moto2 saw a dramatic race, as it hosted the season’s third-to-last round where Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez were locked in a title fight.



Fernandez crashed whilst leading the race after his front wheel locked under braking, resulting in Sam Lowes inheriting the position before winning for the first time since the second round in Qatar. Gardner was handed a long-lap penalty for a crash with Somkiat Chantra, but still managed to finish in seventh, doubling his points lead going into the final two races.



Dennis Foggia started the Moto3 race from 14th before bringing home the win and keeping his championship chances alive. Foggia caught leader Jaume Masia by lap 15, whilst title rival Pedro Acosta began to drop back as he was running on harder tyres. The race came down to a tight fight between Foggia and Masia on the final lap, with the former able to hold off any challenges and take the win.



Here is the weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 Emilia Romagna GP:

Moto2 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix schedule:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 20 September 8.50am - 9.30am Free Practice 2 Friday 20 September 1.05pm - 1.45pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 21 September 8.25am - 8.55am Qualifying 1 Saturday 21 September 12.45pm - 1pm Qualifying 2 Saturday 21 September 1.10pm - 1.25pm Race – 22 laps Sunday 22 September 10.15am

Moto3 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix schedule:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 20 September 8am - 8.35am Free Practice 2 Friday 20 September 12.15pm - 12.50pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 21 September 7.40am - 8.10am Qualifying 1 Saturday 21 September 11.50am - 12.05pm Qualifying 2 Saturday 21 September 12.15pm - 12.30pm Race – 20 laps Sunday 22 September 9am

Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule