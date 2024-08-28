All Series
MotoGP Aragon GP

MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more

The 12th round of the 2024 MotoGP season is set to take place at MotorLand Aragon in Alcaniz, Spain as part of the 20-race calendar. Here is everything you need to know, including the full schedule and how to watch.

Rebecca Braybrook
Upd:
Start action

Start action

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

MotoGP is gearing up for the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain. It is the third of four races taking place in Spain in the 2024 season, with the final grand prix happening in Valencia.  
 
This will be the first race at MotorLand Aragon since 2022, after the grand prix was skipped last year as the track underwent resurfacing work. The 2022 Aragon GP was won by Enea Bastianini who claimed his final win of the season, finishing ahead of pole-sitter Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro. 

When is the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix?

• Date: Sunday 1 September 2024 
• Start time: 1pm BST

The MotoGP Aragon GP will take place between 30 August – 1 September 2024. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 1 September and will last for 23 laps. 


Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be an 11-lap race. 

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How to watch MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix

MotoGP can also be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content. A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.

Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel

What are the timings for the Aragon Grand Prix?

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix:

Session   
Date  
Start time (BST)  
Free Practice 1  
Friday 30 August 
 9.45am - 10.30am 
Free Practice 2  
Friday 30 August 
 2pm - 3pm 
Free Practice 3   
Saturday 31 August 
9.10am - 9.40am 
Qualifying 1  
Saturday 31 August 
 9.50am - 10.05am 
Qualifying 2  
Saturday 31 August 
10.15am - 10.30am 
Sprint Race – 10 laps  
Saturday 31 August 
 2pm  
Warm Up  
Sunday 1 September
8.40am - 8.50am 
Race – 23 laps  
Sunday 1 September
1pm 
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Session   
Date  
Start time (BST)  
Free Practice 1  
Friday 30 August 
 8.50am - 9.30am 
Free Practice 2  
Friday 30 August 
 1.05pm - 1.45pm 
Free Practice 3   
Saturday 31 August 
 8.25am - 8.55am 
Qualifying 1  
Saturday 31 August 
 12.45pm - 1pm 
Qualifying 2  
Saturday 31 August 
 1.10pm - 1.25pm 
Race – 19 laps  
Sunday 1 September 
 11.15am 

Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix schedule:

Session   
Date  
Start time (BST)  
Free Practice 1  
Friday 30 August 
 8am - 8.35am 
Free Practice 2  
Friday 30 August 
 12.15pm - 12.50pm 
Free Practice 3   
Saturday 31 August 
 7.40am - 8.10am 
Qualifying 1  
Saturday 31 August 
 11.50am - 12.05pm 
Qualifying 2  
Saturday 31 August 
 12.15pm - 12.30pm 
Race – 17 laps  
Sunday 1 September
10am

Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule

Date 
Event 
Circuit  
UK Time 
Local Time 
30 August-1 September 
Aragon GP 
MotorLand Aragon 
1pm  
2pm 
6-8 September 
San Marino GP 
Misano World Circuit 
1pm  
2pm 
20-22 September 
Emilia-Romagna GP 
Misano World Cicuit 
TBC  
TBC 
27-29 September 
Indonesian GP 
Mandalika International Street Circuit 
8am  
3pm 
4-6 October 
Japanese GP 
Twin Ring Motegi 
6am  
2pm 
18-20 October 
Australian GP 
Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit 
4am  
2pm 
25-27 October 
Thailand GP 
Chang International Circuit 
8am  
3pm 
1-3 November 
Malaysian GP 
Sepang International Circuit 
7am  
3pm 
15-17  November 
Valencian GP 
Circuit Ricardo Tormo  
1pm  
2pm 

