MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix: Start time, how to watch and more
The 12th round of the 2024 MotoGP season is set to take place at MotorLand Aragon in Alcaniz, Spain as part of the 20-race calendar. Here is everything you need to know, including the full schedule and how to watch.
Start action
MotoGP is gearing up for the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain. It is the third of four races taking place in Spain in the 2024 season, with the final grand prix happening in Valencia.
This will be the first race at MotorLand Aragon since 2022, after the grand prix was skipped last year as the track underwent resurfacing work. The 2022 Aragon GP was won by Enea Bastianini who claimed his final win of the season, finishing ahead of pole-sitter Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro.
When is the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix?
• Date: Sunday 1 September 2024
• Start time: 1pm BST
The MotoGP Aragon GP will take place between 30 August – 1 September 2024. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 1 September and will last for 23 laps.
Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be an 11-lap race.
Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT
How to watch MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix
MotoGP can also be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content. A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).
The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.
Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.
What are the timings for the Aragon Grand Prix?
Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 30 August
|9.45am - 10.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 30 August
|2pm - 3pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 31 August
|
9.10am - 9.40am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 31 August
|9.50am - 10.05am
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 31 August
|
10.15am - 10.30am
|
Sprint Race – 10 laps
|
Saturday 31 August
|2pm
|
Warm Up
|
Sunday 1 September
|
8.40am - 8.50am
|
Race – 23 laps
|
Sunday 1 September
|
1pm
Where is the Aragon Grand Prix being held?
Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
What happened at the 2023 Moto2 and Moto3 races at the Aragon Grand Prix?
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 30 August
|8.50am - 9.30am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 30 August
|1.05pm - 1.45pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 31 August
|8.25am - 8.55am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 31 August
|12.45pm - 1pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 31 August
|1.10pm - 1.25pm
|
Race – 19 laps
|
Sunday 1 September
|11.15am
Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix schedule:
|
Session
|
Date
|
Start time (BST)
|
Free Practice 1
|
Friday 30 August
|8am - 8.35am
|
Free Practice 2
|
Friday 30 August
|12.15pm - 12.50pm
|
Free Practice 3
|
Saturday 31 August
|7.40am - 8.10am
|
Qualifying 1
|
Saturday 31 August
|11.50am - 12.05pm
|
Qualifying 2
|
Saturday 31 August
|12.15pm - 12.30pm
|
Race – 17 laps
|
Sunday 1 September
|
10am
Remaining 2024 MotoGP schedule
|
Date
|
Event
|
Circuit
|
UK Time
|
Local Time
|
30 August-1 September
|
Aragon GP
|
MotorLand Aragon
|
1pm
|
2pm
|
6-8 September
|
San Marino GP
|
Misano World Circuit
|
1pm
|
2pm
|
20-22 September
|
Emilia-Romagna GP
|
Misano World Cicuit
|
TBC
|
TBC
|
27-29 September
|
Indonesian GP
|
Mandalika International Street Circuit
|
8am
|
3pm
|
4-6 October
|
Japanese GP
|
Twin Ring Motegi
|
6am
|
2pm
|
18-20 October
|
Australian GP
|
Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|
4am
|
2pm
|
25-27 October
|
Thailand GP
|
Chang International Circuit
|
8am
|
3pm
|
1-3 November
|
Malaysian GP
|
Sepang International Circuit
|
7am
|
3pm
|
15-17 November
|
Valencian GP
|
Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|
1pm
|
2pm
