MotoGP is gearing up for the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain. It is the third of four races taking place in Spain in the 2024 season, with the final grand prix happening in Valencia.



This will be the first race at MotorLand Aragon since 2022, after the grand prix was skipped last year as the track underwent resurfacing work. The 2022 Aragon GP was won by Enea Bastianini who claimed his final win of the season, finishing ahead of pole-sitter Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro.

When is the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix?

• Date: Sunday 1 September 2024

• Start time: 1pm BST

The MotoGP Aragon GP will take place between 30 August – 1 September 2024. The race will start at 1pm BST on Sunday 1 September and will last for 23 laps.



Saturday’s Sprint race will start at 2pm BST and will be an 11-lap race.

Franco Morbidelli, Petronas Yamaha SRT Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

How to watch MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix

MotoGP can also be watched via its own streaming service - MotoGP Videopass. This platform offers viewers the ability to watch live races, practices, qualifying and sprint events, as well as highlights and exclusive content. A subscription to MotoGP Videopass costs an annual fee of €199.99 (£170.97) or a monthly fee of €29.99 (£25.64).

The full 2024 MotoGP season is also available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK and the United States. Customers can subscribe to TNT Sports for £30.99 per month, which includes all four sport channels and Discovery+. This also allows viewers to watch via mobile, tablet or console devices.

Free to watch highlights will be available on ITVX, and MotoGP’s website and YouTube channel.

What are the timings for the Aragon Grand Prix?

Here are the full timings for the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 30 August 9.45am - 10.30am Free Practice 2 Friday 30 August 2pm - 3pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 31 August 9.10am - 9.40am Qualifying 1 Saturday 31 August 9.50am - 10.05am Qualifying 2 Saturday 31 August 10.15am - 10.30am Sprint Race – 10 laps Saturday 31 August 2pm Warm Up Sunday 1 September 8.40am - 8.50am Race – 23 laps Sunday 1 September 1pm

Where is the Aragon Grand Prix being held?

The MotoGP Aragon GP will take place at the MotorLand Aragon Circuit near Alacaniz in Spain. The track was designed by Hermann Tilke, who has also designed several Formula 1 venues like the Bahrain International Circuit, Marina Bay Street Circuit and the Yas Marina Circuit.



MotorLand Aragon has hosted a MotoGP race since 2010, replacing the Balatonring in Hungary, which was initially postponed due to overrunning construction work. The inaugural race was won by Casey Stoner, who started from pole position and finished five seconds ahead of Dani Pedrosa.



Marc Marquez has the most wins at the Aragon GP, taking six in total – including one Moto2 win in 2011 and a further five MotoGP wins in 2013 and 2016–19. The lap record was set at the 2022 Aragon GP by Luca Marini with a time of 1:47.795 on his Ducati Desmosedici GP22.

Alex Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

What happened at the 2023 Moto2 and Moto3 races at the Aragon Grand Prix?

With the 2023 Aragon GP cancelled due to resurfacing work, the last results come from the 2022 races. Pedro Acosta took his second victory of his rookie Moto2 year at the 2022 Aragon GP after starting from sixth place. The Ajo KTM rider took the lead on the penultimate corner of lap 10 and cruised to victory 2.612 seconds ahead of Aron Canet.



Polesitter Izan Guevara won the Moto3 2022 Aragon GP race after leading every single lap. Despite a tight race over the 19 laps, the Spaniard broke away from the rest of the grid on the final lap, finishing just under a second ahead of Ayumu Sasaki to take his fourth win of the year.



Here is the weekend schedule for the Moto2 and Moto3 Aragon GP:

Moto2 Aragon Grand Prix schedule:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 30 August 8.50am - 9.30am Free Practice 2 Friday 30 August 1.05pm - 1.45pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 31 August 8.25am - 8.55am Qualifying 1 Saturday 31 August 12.45pm - 1pm Qualifying 2 Saturday 31 August 1.10pm - 1.25pm Race – 19 laps Sunday 1 September 11.15am

Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix schedule:

Session Date Start time (BST) Free Practice 1 Friday 30 August 8am - 8.35am Free Practice 2 Friday 30 August 12.15pm - 12.50pm Free Practice 3 Saturday 31 August 7.40am - 8.10am Qualifying 1 Saturday 31 August 11.50am - 12.05pm Qualifying 2 Saturday 31 August 12.15pm - 12.30pm Race – 17 laps Sunday 1 September 10am

