Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead Next / Quartararo “doesn’t need to obsess” about winning MotoGP title now
MotoGP / Americas GP News

Marc Marquez feels COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win

By:

Marc Marquez says his dominant MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas victory was “perfect” but admits he felt pre-weekend that it could be his last chance to win in 2021.

Marc Marquez feels COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win

The Repsol Honda rider cruised to his seventh career victory at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, heading championship leader Fabio Quartararo by 4.879 seconds having led every lap.

It was the second win of the season for Marquez and the second to come at an anticlockwise track, which generally eases some of the limitations on his recovering right shoulder.

Marquez says his race was “the one that I dreamed of” but admits that he knew coming to COTA it could be his last opportunity to win this season.

“It was a perfect race, the one that I dreamed of last night,” he said. “It is true that my plan was to try to lead the race from the beginning because the first laps were my weak points and then I tried to slow the race from the first four or five laps, and then when I felt OK, I just pushed.

“It was one shot, strong, from one lap to another one, half a second faster, and this was one of the main reasons to be able to open a gap. I am happy, really happy, because it has been a very hard season and sometimes I crash and I don’t understand, and sometimes I am fast and I don’t understand, and sometimes I am slow and I don’t understand.

“But this victory I was looking for because I know that maybe it is the last circuit with good conditions to win at, but my intention was to be strong, not like here, but strong in the last three races and try to be consistent and then let’s see.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez said that he feared he was “looking stupid” in the final laps when he eased off the pace as his Honda became harder to control over the bumps – and revealed he almost crashed with three tours remaining.

“It was so difficult, especially for the bumps,” he added when asked how hard it is to stay focused with such a commanding lead. “The problem is that when you slow down a bit then the bike is shaking even more and on the last lap, I was looking stupid because I was riding slow, but the bike was shaking a lot, so I said, ‘what is going on here?’

“It is especially difficult to keep focused, with three laps to go I nearly crashed at Turn 6, I touched the inside kerb and I nearly lost the front.”

Marquez topped Friday’s practice running at COTA but admitted that day that he didn’t feel like he was riding well. That feeling persisted into Saturday, but he says the fact that he didn’t push his body when he felt limited on the bike ultimately proved to be key to his victory.

“The key point of this weekend was [Saturday], I felt also not so good,” he explained. “I mean, the speed was there but the feeling was not there with the track, with the bumps, and I didn’t push.

“Because if you don’t feel well and you push, then you are using a lot the muscles and the physical condition. Yesterday, I pushed only for a single lap and today in the warm-up is where I felt better and I was pushing more.

“So, the key point was yesterday, keeping calm and saving energy, and today showing and giving everything.”

shares
comments

Related video

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead

Previous article

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead

Next article

Quartararo “doesn’t need to obsess” about winning MotoGP title now

Quartararo “doesn’t need to obsess” about winning MotoGP title now
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris: 2022 Formula 1 cars "not as nice" to drive relative to 2021

1 h
2
Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

21 h
3
MotoGP

Marc Marquez feels COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win

1 h
4
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead

13 h
5
Formula 1

Schumacher: Haas doesn’t need experienced reserve driver

31 min
Latest news
Quartararo “doesn’t need to obsess” about winning MotoGP title now
MGP

Quartararo “doesn’t need to obsess” about winning MotoGP title now

5m
Marc Marquez feels COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win
MGP

Marc Marquez feels COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win

1 h
Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead
MGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead

13 h
Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4
MGP

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4

19 h
MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MGP

MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

20 h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo “doesn’t need to obsess” about winning MotoGP title now Americas GP
MotoGP

Quartararo “doesn’t need to obsess” about winning MotoGP title now

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead Americas GP
MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Marc Marquez More
Marc Marquez
Marquez: ’22 Honda offered “one of the biggest differences” he’s felt in MotoGP Americas GP
MotoGP

Marquez: ’22 Honda offered “one of the biggest differences” he’s felt in MotoGP

"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says MotoGP's Miller Americas GP
MotoGP

"Atrocious" junior rider deaths "can't continue", says MotoGP's Miller

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Plus
MotoGP

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Repsol Honda Team More
Repsol Honda Team
Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy Aragon GP
MotoGP

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist right now” Aragon GP
MotoGP

Marquez: MotoGP crash saves “don’t exist right now”

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Plus
MotoGP

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Trending Today

Norris: 2022 Formula 1 cars "not as nice" to drive relative to 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: 2022 Formula 1 cars "not as nice" to drive relative to 2021

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Can F1 justify having four races in the Middle East?

Marc Marquez feels COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez feels COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead

Schumacher: Haas doesn’t need experienced reserve driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: Haas doesn’t need experienced reserve driver

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton would welcome return of silver Mercedes F1 livery

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing Americas Moto3 crash
Moto3 Moto3

Oncu hit with double race ban for causing Americas Moto3 crash

How to become a Formula 1 journalist: Qualifications, skills & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

How to become a Formula 1 journalist: Qualifications, skills & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

Quartararo “doesn’t need to obsess” about winning MotoGP title now
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo “doesn’t need to obsess” about winning MotoGP title now

Marc Marquez feels COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win
MotoGP MotoGP

Marc Marquez feels COTA could be last chance of 2021 MotoGP win

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.