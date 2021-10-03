Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Americas GP Race report

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead

By:

Honda’s Marc Marquez cruised to his second win of the 2021 MotoGP season at the Grand Prix of the Americas, as Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo strengthened his championship lead.

Americas MotoGP: Marquez dominates at COTA as Quartararo extends points lead

Having ended his six-year Circuit of the Americas victory streak with a crash in 2019, Marquez made amends for this in Sunday’s 2021 edition of the Austin race and led every lap to take a commanding win.

The Honda rider leaped from third to the lead on the run up the hill into the first corner at the start, with Quartararo edging ahead of poleman Francesco Bagnaia.

In the opening laps, Marquez was kept in touch by the chasing Quartararo, while Bagnaia slid backwards to sixth as Alex Rins jumped up from seventh to third on lap one.

By lap six of 20 Marquez began to stretch ahead at the front of the field, his lead opening up to seven tenths and continuing to climb to 1.5s come the following tour.

By now Pramac rookie Jorge Martin was the one chasing Quartararo in third, with the Yamaha rider fending off the Ducati and eventually pulling away from him.

Marquez was over four seconds clear of Quartararo by the time he started his final lap and came under no threat through to the chequered flag.

Quartararo took a comfortable second to strengthen his championship lead and head to the next round at Misano with his first opportunity at wrapping up the 2021 title.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

However, his lead has only grown to 52 points after Bagnaia overturned his early struggles to fight back through to the podium places.

After Ducati team-mate Jack Miller allowed him through at Turn 6 on lap 14 for fourth, Bagnaia began to eat into Martin’s gap ahead of him for third.

When the Pramac rider made a mistake through Turn 4 and was forced to shortcut the corner, Bagnaia found himself right on the tail of the rookie.

Though Martin was given a long lap penalty for cutting the track, it proved immaterial as Bagnaia eased through into third at Turn 12 to score his third-successive podium.

Martin served his long lap penalty on the final tour, which allowed Rins to take fourth at the chequered flag ahead of the Pramac rider.

Avintia rookie Enea Bastianini continued his purple patch to snatch sixth on the final lap on his two-year-old Ducati, beating reigning world champion Joan Mir by 0.137s.

Suzuki’s Mir now officially cannot retain his crown after a difficult race at COTA, the Spaniard finished seventh on track before being demoted one position behind Miller – who couldn’t convert his gamble of being the only rider to run the hard rear tyre.

Mir made contact with Miller into Turn 15 on the final lap, which allowed Bastianini to move into sixth, as Mir’s post-race penalty dropped him to eighth and pushed the Australian rider up to seventh.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Brad Binder on the factory KTM headed Honda’s Pol Espargaro to round out the top 10, with Miguel Oliveira recovering from 18th to finish 11th on the sister factory team KTM.

Alex Marquez was 12th on the LCR Honda after beating Petronas SRT’s Andrea Dovizioso by 0.564s, with Avintia’s Luca Marini fading from ninth on the grid to 14th at the finish ahead of half-brother Valentino Rossi (SRT).

Tech3’s Iker Lecuona leaves Austin without points in 16th, with Takaaki Nakagami 17th after an early crash on his LCR Honda.

The field was completed by Tech3’s Danilo Petrucci and Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli, with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) and Johann Zarco (Pramac) crashing out.

Americas MotoGP race results - 20 laps

Cla Rider Bike Time
1 Spain Marc Marquez Honda -
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 4.679
3 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 8.547
4 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 11.098
5 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 11.752
6 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 13.269
7 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 13.406
8 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 14.722
9 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 15.832
10 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 20.265
11 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 23.055
12 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 24.743
13 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 25.307
14 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 26.853
15 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 28.055
16 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 30.989
17 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 35.251
18 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 42.239
19 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 49.854
  Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia  
  France Johann Zarco Ducati  
Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4

Mir was “scared” when Suzuki blew up in Americas MotoGP FP4
Lewis Duncan
Americas Moto2: Raul Fernandez in control at COTA as Gardner crashes Austin
Moto2

Americas Moto2: Raul Fernandez in control at COTA as Gardner crashes

Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race Austin
Moto3

Americas Moto3: Guevara declared winner of red-flagged COTA race

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career San Marino GP Plus
MotoGP

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike Plus

How Ducati has developed MotoGP's most versatile bike

His third place at Misano made Enea Bastianini the fifth different Ducati-mounted rider to score a podium in 2021. Amid a season that has seen one rider amass the bulk of Yamaha and Honda's success, the Ducati's versatility makes for a potent weapon, but the contribution of a former leading light shouldn't be forgotten

MotoGP
Sep 23, 2021
The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career Plus

The next steps in the rebuilding of a stalled MotoGP career

Maverick Vinales’ early debut with Aprilia has been one of the most interesting plots of the recent MotoGP rounds. The results may not look standout on paper, but a closer inspection reveals just how much progress Vinales has truly made in understanding a bike that has taken him well out of his “comfort zone”

MotoGP
Sep 22, 2021
How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest Plus

How ‘El Diablo’ and ‘the Beast’ starred in MotoGP’s Misano contest

On a day each of the podium trio could claim to be the star of the show, the San Marino Grand Prix will be remembered as a pivotal race in both MotoGP’s present and future. While Fabio Quartararo demonstrated his world title credentials just behind Francesco Bagnaia’s flawless victory charge, a new threat emerged from the shadows

MotoGP
Sep 20, 2021
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021

