Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Marquez: Espargaro crash didn’t steal “special” Portugal MotoGP Q2 lap
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

Mir feels "stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying

One-time world champion Joan Mir says he feels “stronger than ever” on the Suzuki MotoGP bike after scoring a best-ever second in qualifying for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Mir feels "stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying

The 2020 title winner took his first ever front row qualifying result in last year’s Algarve GP at Portimao, and was in the fight for pole on Saturday for the 2022 Portuguese GP.

Mir in the end lost out to Pramac’s Johann Zarco by 0.195 seconds, but still held onto a career-best second.

Speaking after qualifying, the Spaniard says he has steadily been building good confidence on the 2022 Suzuki package and is feeling better now than he ever has.

“I’m happy for the position and everything, but more for the confidence,” Mir said when asked about his second-place in qualifying at Portimao.

“We are building good confidence since the first race in Qatar. And step-by-step I’m getting better, I’m getting the feeling that I want back.

“I think I’m ready, I feel stronger than ever honestly. I feel great and to make a qualifying lap like this one in these conditions, you need confidence.

“You need a good feeling with the bike and if not you are not able to push at 100%. And we’ve done it, so I’m happy.”

Mir took a best-ever P2 in Portimao qualifying

Mir took a best-ever P2 in Portimao qualifying

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Mir is still without a win since the 2020 European Grand Prix at Valencia, the week before he won the championship.

Asked by Autosport if he was now in a position to finally break that drought, Mir says he ‘doesn’t know’ what he has to do to return to the top step of the podium, but feels in a better position after showing well last time out at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin where he doesn’t typically go well.

“I think we made a good start to the season – not spectacular, but a good one,” Mir added.

“Also [I’ve been] very constant. I was missing something. And from Austin on, I understood something.

“Austin is a track that normally I don’t like, I’m not fast. And I was able to make a great race and finish strong.

“I know that in a track that is more favourable to my style, I will be able to get the speed, so we build the speed till now and I think every time I’m getting better with this bike.

“I don’t know what we can do [to win], but the steps we are doing are good steps and we don’t go back. We have to stay there consistently but fast.”

In contrast to his team-mate, Rins struggled badly

In contrast to his team-mate, Rins struggled badly

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Team-mate Alex Rins endured a dire Saturday at Portimao, with the Spaniard only able to qualify 23rd in the mixed conditions of Q1.

Rins says his lowly qualifying result was down to an error in strategy on his part.

“What happened in Q1: we didn’t make the best decision, because I started with the rain tyres as everybody did,” explained Rins, who currently sits second in the championship.

“And when I went inside the box I decided to switch to the slicks. The decision was nice, but that out-lap on the slick tyres I suffered a lot, I lose the rear many times.

“I decided to box again and this was the problem. Then we only had one chance to do a fast lap.

“We did a 1m50.0s, but with the yellow flag I couldn’t improve my position.”

shares
comments

Related video

Marquez: Espargaro crash didn’t steal “special” Portugal MotoGP Q2 lap
Previous article

Marquez: Espargaro crash didn’t steal “special” Portugal MotoGP Q2 lap
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
Marquez: Espargaro crash didn’t steal “special” Portugal MotoGP Q2 lap Portugal GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Espargaro crash didn’t steal “special” Portugal MotoGP Q2 lap

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full qualifying result and starting grid Portugal GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full qualifying result and starting grid

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus
MotoGP

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Joan Mir More
Joan Mir
Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020 Americas GP
MotoGP

Suzuki doing “less to more” MotoGP races like in 2020

Mir: “Nothing positive” came from MotoGP practice in Indonesia Indonesian GP
MotoGP

Mir: “Nothing positive” came from MotoGP practice in Indonesia

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet Plus
MotoGP

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can’t be written off yet

Team Suzuki MotoGP More
Team Suzuki MotoGP
Suzuki has expressed desire to continue with Rins in MotoGP for 2023 Portugal GP
MotoGP

Suzuki has expressed desire to continue with Rins in MotoGP for 2023

Rins “didn’t expect” Argentina MotoGP podium return from third-row start
MotoGP

Rins “didn’t expect” Argentina MotoGP podium return from third-row start

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Plus
MotoGP

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

Latest news

Mir feels "stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Mir feels "stronger than ever" after best ever MotoGP qualifying

Marquez: Espargaro crash didn’t steal “special” Portugal MotoGP Q2 lap
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Espargaro crash didn’t steal “special” Portugal MotoGP Q2 lap

Miller in talks with LCR Honda over return for MotoGP 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller in talks with LCR Honda over return for MotoGP 2023

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full qualifying result and starting grid
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full qualifying result and starting grid

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Wayne Rainey, who’s paralysed from the chest down, will ride his 1992 500cc world championship-winning bike again at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The American motorcycle legend explains how he's preparing to thrill on his first visit to the famed hillclimb

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Plus

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Plus

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Autosport why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Plus

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Plus

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.