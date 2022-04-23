Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / MotoGP Portuguese GP: Oliveira tops rain-hit FP3 as Marquez crashes Next / 2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full qualifying result and starting grid
MotoGP / Portugal GP Qualifying report

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Zarco snatches pole, Bagnaia in hospital after crash

Johann Zarco snatched pole in a wild wet-to-dry MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying as a crash for Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia left him last.

Lewis Duncan
By:
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Zarco snatches pole, Bagnaia in hospital after crash

The first 15-minute segment of qualifying started off with the best laps coming on wets before a crossover point materialised where slicks were the best option.

And throughout Q2 the fight for pole was dictated by track evolution, with Pramac Ducati’s Zarco setting the pole lap on his final lap with a 1m42.003s.

Qualifying started in chaotic fashion in Q1 as the track had dried out enough for some to gamble on slicks, but wet patches remained.

LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami was one of the first to venture out on slicks, but immediately bailed for wet tyres at the end of his out-lap.

Tech3’s Remy Gardner also went out on slicks but crashed at Turn 9, while Ducati’s Bagnaia was flicked from his slick-shod bike at the first corner as he started a flying lap.

Bagnaia – winner and poleman at Portimao in November - landed heavily and pointed towards his right shoulder to trackside medical staff, with the Italian being put into the back of an ambulance to be taken for checks.

Ducati confirmed Bagnaia's initial checks at the medical centre revealed no fractures, but has been transferred to a local hospital for further examination.

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Joan Mir, Team Suzuki MotoGP

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Slicks would eventually become the tyre to be on as Q1 drew to a close, with Alex Marquez on the LCR Honda and VR46 Ducati’s Luca Marini using soft rubber to get through to Q2.

Championship leader Enea Bastianini also switched to slicks for his final run and suffered a similarly heavy crash to his Ducati counterpart Bagnaia – the Gresini rider coming off at Turn 5.

This left 2022’s only repeat winner 18th on the grid, while Bagnaia will start last if he is cleared to race having not even set a lap time.

Adding to the list of major Q1 casualties, Pramac’s Jorge Martin’s run of top two qualifying results in 2022 came to an end when he was shuffled back to 13th while Suzuki’s Alex Rins was left in 23rd having stayed on wets at the end of the session.

For the start of Q2, everyone headed out on slick tyres, though conditions were still tricky – with reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo almost losing the rear of his Yamaha on the way into the Turn 7 right-hander.

Alex Marquez used his Q1 slick knowledge to streak clear early on in Q2 with a 1m45.654s, though would soon be overhauled by Suzuki’s Joan Mir with a 1m45.414s.

Mir’s run at the top was short-lived, as Alex Marquez once again took control with a 1m43.211s before Zarco made his first appearance heading the timesheets with a 1m43.151s.

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Zarco set this lap with around four minutes still to run, with Quartararo shadowing him by 0.006s.

Mir made another attempt at pole moments later with a 1m43.055s, but was demoted first by Zarco, and then by Jack Miller on the sole factory team Ducati in Q2.

Miller’s benchmark of 1m42.503s looked to have been perfectly timed as yellow flags were brought out in the last sector in the final 20s when Pol Espargaro fell off his Honda.

This proved disastrous for his Honda team-mate Marc Marquez, who did post a session-topping lap of 1m42.295s but had it stripped from him as a result of the yellow flags.

By the time Espargaro’s bike was cleared from the exit of Turn 15, several riders were lighting up the timing screens through the opening sectors of the track.

Mir was first across the line and went top with a 1m42.198s, but was denied a first MotoGP pole by Zarco – who went 0.195s quicker aboard his Pramac Ducati.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro leaped up to third late on to join Zarco and Mir on the front row, with Miller shuffled back to fourth.

Quartararo put his Yamaha in the middle of row two in fifth having also had a front row lap cancelled because of yellow flags ahead of VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi on his 2021-spec Ducati.

Alex Marquez crashed at the end of Q2 but will start seventh ahead of the sister VR46 Ducati of Luca Marini, while his brother Marc Marquez will start ninth ahead of Pol Espargaro.

The top 12 was completed by the factory KTM duo of home hero Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder.

The fifth row will be formed by Martin, Aprilia's Maverick Vinales and Gresini's Fabio Di Giannantonio, while Takaaki Nakagami was 17th after backing out of his slick run in Q1.

Behind Bastianini was the sister factory team Yamaha of Franco Morbidelli, with Gardner 20th after his crash ahead of Aprilia wildcard Lorenzo Savadori and RNF Racing's Darryn Binder.

Tech3 rookie Raul Fernandez also had a crash late on in Q1 and was resigned to 24th between Rins and Bagnaia.

Results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'42.003  
2 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'42.198 0.195
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'42.235 0.232
4 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'42.503 0.500
5 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'42.716 0.713
6 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'42.716 0.713
7 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'42.903 0.900
8 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'43.179 1.176
9 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'43.575 1.572
10 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'43.832 1.829
11 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'44.066 2.063
12 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'44.710 2.707
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Oliveira tops rain-hit FP3 as Marquez crashes
Previous article

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Oliveira tops rain-hit FP3 as Marquez crashes
Next article

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full qualifying result and starting grid

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full qualifying result and starting grid
Load comments
Lewis Duncan More
Lewis Duncan
2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full qualifying result and starting grid Portugal GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full qualifying result and starting grid

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Oliveira tops rain-hit FP3 as Marquez crashes Portugal GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Oliveira tops rain-hit FP3 as Marquez crashes

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus
MotoGP

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Latest news

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full qualifying result and starting grid
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Full qualifying result and starting grid

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Zarco snatches pole, Bagnaia in hospital after crash
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Zarco snatches pole, Bagnaia in hospital after crash

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Oliveira tops rain-hit FP3 as Marquez crashes
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Oliveira tops rain-hit FP3 as Marquez crashes

Miller “tired” of comparing Ducati MotoGP bikes
MotoGP MotoGP

Miller “tired” of comparing Ducati MotoGP bikes

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood Plus

How a MotoGP legend is preparing for an unexpected comeback at Goodwood

Wayne Rainey, who’s paralysed from the chest down, will ride his 1992 500cc world championship-winning bike again at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. The American motorcycle legend explains how he's preparing to thrill on his first visit to the famed hillclimb

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Plus

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention Plus

How ‘Beast’ mode is putting Ducati in 2022 MotoGP title contention

Enea Bastianini’s second win of the 2022 campaign at COTA puts him back in the lead of the standings and once again showed the best Ducati package is still the 2021 bike. Those closest to Bastianini tell Autosport why he’s so good on the GP21 relative to his factory counterparts

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2022
The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph Plus

The pressure now on Aprilia's previous winner after its MotoGP triumph

OPINION: Aleix Espargaro’s breakthrough victory finally brought Aprilia the MotoGP success it had been craving since it returned to the premier class in 2015. But it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest it might have expected Maverick Vinales – the marque’s last grand prix winner before Espargaro – to be the one to break its duck. Now the pressure is on…

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2022
How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina Plus

How MotoGP's underdogs shed that tag in Argentina

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Plus

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand Plus

The signs KTM has turned around the MotoGP bike Marquez can't understand

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Plus

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.