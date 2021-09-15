Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026

By:

Michelin will continue as the official tyre supplier in MotoGP until at least the end of the 2026 season after securing a new three-year contract extension.

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026

Having taken on the role of sole tyre supplier in the MotoGP premier class back in 2016, it has played a key role in creating the closest competition across the championship’s history, with 10 of the closest top 15 finishes of all-time being set since 2018.

Michelin had already been set to remain as the official tyre supplier in MotoGP until the end of 2023 thanks to its existing deal, with the new agreement covering the 2024, 2025 and 2026 world championship seasons.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, believes the recent period of close racing and historical feats makes the continuation of the partnership between Michelin and MotoGP an obvious one and is delighted with the deal.

“We’re very proud to continue our partnership with Michelin until at least 2026,” Ezpeleta said.

“Michelin has been a vital partner for MotoGP since it became the tyre supplier to the premier class in 2016, helping us to create one of the greatest eras of competition in motorcycle grand prix racing history.

“I’m delighted that we will reach a decade of collaboration and I hope we can continue building on this incredible foundation together. This agreement is fantastic news for all of us in the championship.”

Ducati Team MotoGP tyres detail

Ducati Team MotoGP tyres detail

Photo by: Dorna

“We are very happy with the results we've obtained since Michelin's return to MotoGP. We are particularly proud of the technological progress made with our products, as well as the many records broken together with our partners,” Florent Ménégaux, CEO of Michelin, added.

“This championship offers fans a captivating spectacle, and it's accessible via digital platforms unparalleled in motorsport.

"Being a partner of MotoGP therefore represents a valuable opportunity for Michelin to engage the public and players across the discipline in its vision, brand, tyres and innovation.

“For Michelin, motorsport is a laboratory that encourages the transfer of its expertise and sustainable solutions for the benefit of everyone.”

The new contract also includes Michelin taking the title sponsor slot for one grand prix in each season the deal covers.

shares
comments

Related video

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want

Previous article

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

1 d
2
Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton Monza F1 crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

1 h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

1 d
4
Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

4 h
5
Formula 1

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

2 h
Latest news
Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026
MGP

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026

1 h
Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want
MGP

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want

3 h
Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy
MGP

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy

21 h
Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”
MGP

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”

Sep 14, 2021
Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP
MGP

Zarco “the loser of the day” after Aragon MotoGP

Sep 14, 2021
Latest videos
Marc Marquez is back 01:20
MotoGP
Apr 18, 2021

Marc Marquez is back

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 17, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Portugal Grand Prix

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
Apr 4, 2021

MotoGP Starting Grid: Doha Grand Prix

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury 01:27
MotoGP
Mar 17, 2021

Marc Márquez's first ride after his injury

Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 9, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

More
Haydn Cobb
F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more Italian GP
Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more Aragon GP
MotoGP

MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more Italian GP
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Trending Today

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Verstappen is ruining his F1 title battle with Hamilton

Verstappen/Hamilton Monza F1 crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton Monza F1 crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen shouldn't have been near Hamilton after slow pitstop

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Review: Schumacher Netflix movie lifts lid on the two sides of F1 ace

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season? Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who should Alfa Romeo sign for 2022's F1 season?

Marko wanted Red Bull F1 drivers to catch COVID-19 at training camp
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko wanted Red Bull F1 drivers to catch COVID-19 at training camp

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Nobody will take a risk with "confusing" F1 sprint race format – Wolff

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future Plus

How Ducati’s Aragon MotoGP win harks to its past and its future

Duelling against Marc Marquez at the Aragon Grand Prix, Francesco Bagnaia came out on top to secure a long overdue MotoGP victory. As Marquez likened Bagnaia to a Ducati title contender of old, it appears the Italian rider could finally start to fight for wins on a more regular basis

MotoGP
Sep 13, 2021
Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble Plus

Why Dovizioso is more of a temporary fix than a Yamaha gamble

OPINION: The return of Andrea Dovizioso to the grid at Misano will be an interesting subplot to the remainder of the 2021 MotoGP season. But the circumstances that have led to the former Ducati rider ending his sabbatical point to his signing being one more of convenience than a long-term commitment

MotoGP
Sep 8, 2021
Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP Plus

Why the British GP was a triumph for MotoGP

OPINION: The 2021 British Grand Prix was a historic day for MotoGP. At the centre of it was Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia after securing its first podium in the modern MotoGP era. It was something of a full-circle moment that highlighted just how far MotoGP has come in the last decade

MotoGP
Aug 30, 2021
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Plus

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the circuit's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
Aug 26, 2021
How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge Plus

How MotoGP's record smasher is facing his toughest challenge

The 2020 MotoGP season was an utterly enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if thought it the world championship was a poorer place without its biggest star Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem Plus

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales in MotoGP - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022 Plus

The rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for MotoGP 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT faces several obstacles in replacing the retiring Valentino Rossi and Yamaha factory-bound Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while it’s other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021

Latest news

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026
MotoGP MotoGP

Michelin to remain MotoGP tyre supplier until 2026

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: I crash every time I try to ride Honda MotoGP bike like I want

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy
MotoGP MotoGP

Puig: Marquez's injury won't change Honda's MotoGP bike philosophy

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro says Honda Aragon MotoGP woes “painful”

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.