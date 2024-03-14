All Series
MotoGP Qatar GP

Martin’s time with Pramac MotoGP team 'like it or not has come to an end'

Pramac Ducati team manager Gino Borsoi says 2023 MotoGP runner-up Jorge Martin’s time with the outfit “whether you like it or not has come to a bit of an end”.

Germán Garcia Casanova
Germán Garcia Casanova
Upd:
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin made his MotoGP debut with the factory-supported Pramac Ducati team in 2021 and scored a maiden victory that year at the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria.

In 2023, the Spaniard fought for the title with factory Ducati team rival Francesco Bagnaia, ultimately missing out at the final round of the season.

Five times a grand prix winner and a 10-time sprint victor, Martin is set to be a major factor in the 2025 rider market, with the Pramac runner repeatedly expressing a desire to move to a factory team.

Whether that is with Ducati or not, Borsoi tells Autosport in an exclusive interview that he considers Martin’s time with the team is coming to an end.

"Obviously, we are part of a Ducati project,” Borsoi said when asked about Ducati management comments that it wants Pramac to return to being a junior team.

“Pramac was born to be the junior team, or the team through which young riders or riders of a certain experience go through to then be assessed and [then] move them to the official team.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“This is the project with which Pramac started. I understand that it is still the spirit and the reason why we have this great connection with Ducati and the official bikes.

“Is it said that Martin will not be part of next year's project? Personally, I think Jorge's journey with the Pramac team, whether you like it or not, has come to a bit of an end.

“He has been there for many years, he started from his first year in MotoGP and we are in the fourth year.

“The next step has to be with an official bike, be it Ducati or whatever. He continues to prove that he is one of the fastest, or maybe the fastest or on par with Pecco, and he deserves, apart from a great season with us this year, to have a factory bike next year.”

Martin ended last weekend’s opening round of the 2024 season third in the grand prix, having won the sprint the day before from pole.

Having battled with vibration issues all winter and into the Qatar weekend, Borsoi believes this led to Martin running a more conservative opening grand prix and ultimately losing the chance to win.

"The weekend has been very good, starting from qualifying, which was perfect and managed to make a spectacular time [a new circuit record], through the sprint race in the afternoon, which he won overcoming the problems we had with the bike,” he added.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Because on Saturday afternoon we still didn't have the bike, let's say, ready to be able to do a race like the one he did, he rode over all the problems and took a victory against all odds.

“We knew we were going to suffer and he put in the magic, he was the artist on Saturday afternoon with a bike that didn't arrive very well.

“On Sunday we didn't have the same problems as Saturday, much less, I would say, but he couldn't attack from minute one because we were in alarm because of the vibration problem and tyre consumption.

Read Also:

“We had to start very cautiously, not wanting to attack from the first moment and this excess of caution, from the first lap, is what prevented him from fighting with Bagnaia.

“Pecco did start strong without worrying too much about the tyre and we were very conservative. I think that's where we lost our chances to fight for the victory.”

Podcast: Stunning MotoGP debuts in Qatar for two headline riders
Having Marquez, Acosta in KTM MotoGP roster would be "amazing", says team manager

