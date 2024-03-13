Podcast: Stunning MotoGP debuts in Qatar for two headline riders

Marc Marquez's move from Honda to the Gresini Ducati team has been the biggest story in MotoGP since it was first mooted last September.

The Qatar Grand Prix saw the eight-time grand prix world champion make his long-awaited race debut on the 2023-spec Ducati. And it went about as well as he could have hoped four.

Qualifying sixth, Marquez finished fifth in the sprint and fought for the podium in the grand prix before ultimately finishing fourth.

He has cautioned that he cannot get ahead of himself after a strong Ducati debut, but all signs suggest the Spaniard will be a big threat in 2024.

Pedro Acosta, Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 Photo by: GasGas Factory Racing

During that grand prix - won by reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia on the factory Ducati - Marquez was briefly passed by a young rider being hailed as the next generational talent in MotoGP.

Pedro Acosta ran as high as fourth on his MotoGP debut on the Tech3-run KTM, setting the fastest lap of the grand prix - and becoming the youngest rider in history to do so - before tyre and physical problems dropped him to a respectable ninth at the finish.

In this week's Tank Slappers Podcast, Autosport's Lewis Duncan and Motorsport.com's Oriol Puigdemont discuss both riders' Qatar GPs and what we can expect from both as the season goes on.